EMF Shielding Materials and Fabrics - EMF Clothing Ltd (2024)

    We offer a wide range of high-quality EMF shielding materials that provide protection from electromagnetic radiation, including the latest 5G technology. OurEMF shielding fabrics and materials are independently tested for chemical contamination and are free from toxic chemicals, providing superior shielding capabilities without compromising on safety.

    Our EMF shielding fabrics are perfect for a variety of applications, from making curtains for windows to lining walls and creating canopies. With our fabrics, you can be sure that you are getting the highest level of EMF shielding possible.

    We take pride in offering the best possible EMF shielding materials. With our commitment to quality and safety, you can trust that our products will provide you with the protection you need. Investing in our EMF shielding materials is a smart and easy way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the dangers of electromagnetic radiation including the Wi-Fi and Cellphone radiation. Browse our selection of EMF shielding fabrics, materials andpaint today and take the first step towards a safer, healthier future.

    5G Shielding Paint EMF-Turtal 3L - Powder (Indoor)

    £ 111.20

    5G Shielding Paint...

    £ 111.20

    High and low-frequency shielding powder for indoor use, for 3L HF / LF, 5G, LTE - Shielding. With graphene technology, on the basis of pure acrylate. Solvent-free, breathable, and low emission. Interior / Ceiling, quick-drying. Shielding effectiveness:...

    5G Shielding Paint EMF-Turtal 3L - Powder (Outdoor)

    £ 115.52

    5G Shielding Paint...

    £ 115.52

    High and low-frequency shielding powder paint for outdoor use, for 3L HF / LF, 5G, LTE - Shielding. Solvent-free, quick-drying, breathable, and low emission. With graphene technology, on the basis of pure acrylate. Outdoor area / floor (under parquet or...

    Silver SuperShield EMF Shielding Material

    £ 94.80

    Silver SuperShield EMF...

    £ 94.80

    Silver SuperShield EMFProtectiveFabric High transparency Double Silver-plated nylon fabric (24% Silver). EMF Shielding: 50 dB @ 1 GHz (99.999% shielding). Very strong and lightweight. Conductive can be earthed. Applications: EMF Curtains,...

    EMF Shielding Material LBK100 (108cm wide)

    £ 30.16

    EMF Shielding Material...

    £ 30.16

    Ideal for 5G protection and EMF home shielding. Also perfect for RFID shielding and cyber-security applications. Provides extremely high shielding levels for all types of EMF radiation. Effectively blocks 5G, 4G, 3G, GSM, Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, TETRA,...

    EMF Shielding Material LBK100 - 20m Roll (108cm wide)

    £ 594.00

    EMF Shielding Material...

    £ 594.00

    Ideal for 5G protection and EMF home shielding. Also perfect for RFID shielding and cyber-security applications. Provides extremely high shielding levels for all types of EMF radiation. Effectively blocks 5G, 4G, 3G, GSM, Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, TETRA,...

    Leblok Absorb - EMF Shielding Wallpaper (Large Roll)

    £ 226.80

    Leblok Absorb - EMF...

    £ 226.80

    EMF Shielding Wallpaper Large Roll 20 m x 1 m For shielding against high and low-frequency fields.Ideal for RFID shielding. Shield out electromagnetic radiation from mobile phone masts, neighborhood DECT and Wi-Fi, electricity pylons, and many other...

    Leblok Absorb - EMF Shielding Wallpaper (Small Roll)

    £ 58.80

    Leblok Absorb - EMF...

    £ 58.80

    EMF / RF Shielding Wallpaper Small Roll 10.05 m x 0.53 m Ideal for RFID shielding. For shielding against high frequency (HF) and low frequency (LF) electric fields. Shield out electrosmog from neighborhood DECT and Wi-Fi, mobile phone...

    Leblok Absorb - EMF Shielding Wallpaper (Box of 12 rolls)

    £ 597.24

    Leblok Absorb - EMF...

    £ 597.24

    ElectromagneticField / RF Shielding Wallpaper - Box of 12 Rolls (10.05 m x 0.53 m) Ideal for RFID shielding. For shielding against high frequency (HF) and low frequency (LF) electric fields. Shield out electrosmog from neighborhood DECT and Wi-Fi,...

    EMF Shielding Fabric Veil

    £ 89.76

    EMF Shielding Fabric Veil

    £ 89.76

    Veil is a fine semi-transparent fabric for protection against high-frequency (HF) radiation This high-shielding, durable fabric with a pleasant touch and superior aesthetic appearance is used to shield EMF from Wi-Fi, mobile phone masts, DECT and other...

    Swiss Shield® Naturell EMF Shielding Fabric

    £ 98.40

    Swiss Shield® Naturell...

    £ 98.40

    Swiss Shield® Naturell - Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) Shielding Fabric Shield out EMR from mobile phone masts, neighborhood DECT, and Wi-Fi with that ecologial, semi-transparent, translucent and lightweight EMFreflecive cotton based fabric.

    EMF Shielding Curtains - Silver SuperShield

    EMF Shielding Curtains...

    EMF Shielding Curtains from Silver SuperShield Fabric BlockEMF radiation from mobile phone masts, 5G, 4G, 3G, neighborhood DECT phone and Wi-Fi hub. To order please contact us with the finished dimensions of the curtains you required, call:+44...

    EMF Shielding Curtains - Naturell

    EMF Shielding Curtains...

    Electromagnetic RadiationShielding Curtains from Swiss Shield Naturell Fabric Shiled EMR from mobile phone masts, neighbourhood DECT and Wi-Fi with our stunning net curtains. To order please contact us with finished dimensions of the curtains you...

    EMF Shielding Curtains - Veil

    EMF Shielding Curtains...

    Electromagnetic RadiationShielding Curtains fromVeil Fabric Shield EMR from mobile phone masts, Wi-Fi, and DECT with our stunning net curtains from Veil.We recommend this material for durability, superior aesthetic appearance, and high...

    5G Shielding Paint EMF-Turtal Sample 250ml - Powder

    £ 12.54

    5G Shielding Paint...

    £ 12.54

    A sample of EMF-Turtal 5G shielding paint HF / LF, 5G, LTE Shielding. With graphene technology, on the basis of pure acrylate. Solvent-free, breathable, and low emission. This sample gives 250mlof ready-to-use shielding paint for 1m² (one...

    Swiss Shield New Daylite EMF Shielding Fabric

    £ 81.94

    Swiss Shield New...

    £ 81.94

    Swiss Shield New Daylite - Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) Shielding Fabric We are no longer supplying New Daylite. We recommend our Veil fabric.

