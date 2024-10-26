EPPO Global Database (2024)

EPPO Reporting Service no. 06 - 2022 Num. article: 2022/121

New BBCH growth stage keys

The BBCH[1] growth stage keys aim to provide a standard and uniform description of the visible growth stages of plants, using a two-digit decimal code. This system has been developed for many important crops, such as cereals, rice, maize, rape, potato, fruit trees, small fruits, vegetables (see EPPO RS 2016/204). In 1997, the BBCH growth stage keys were recommended by the EPPO Working Party on Plant Protection Products and by Council for use in EPPO countries, thus replacing the previously recommended EPPO growth stage keys. New BBCH scales have recently been published to describe the growth stages of the following plants:

Corema album (Jacinto et al., 2022).

Cornus sensu stricto species (Klymenko and Ilyinska, 2021).

Hazelnut (Corylus avellana)(Taghavi et al., 2022) and ‘Barcelona’ hazelnut (Corylus avellana) (Paradinas et al., 2022).

Freesia crop (Freesia x hybrida) (Santili et al., 2021).

Korean ginseng (Panax ginseng) (Kim et al., 2021).

Lantana camara (Kumar et al., 2022).

Pawpaw (Asimina triloba) (Ferrer-Blanco et al., 2022).

Red-fleshed pitaya (Hylocereus polyrhizus) (Chu and Chang, 2002).

Phacelia tanacetifolia(Kubíková et al., 2022).

Potato (Solanum tuberosum) grown from different types of planting material (Kacheyo et al., 2021).

Shea tree (Vitellaria paradoxasubsp. paradoxa) (Konan et al., 2022).

Siberian elm (Ulmus pumila) (Amorós et al., 2021).

Statice (Buffon et al., 2022).

Tamarind (Tamarindus indica) (Kishore et al., 2022).

Vaccinium floribundum (Caranqui-Aldaz et al., 2022).

[1] The abbreviation BBCH derives from the first letters of the German names of Biologische Bundesanstalt (Federal Biological Research Centre), Bundessortenamt (Federal Plant Variety Office) and Chemische Industrie.

