Eric Saks Weed (2024)

1. Eric Saks - Creative Capital
Saks' fifteen-year career has focused on the topics of telephony, gun control, hazardous waste, underground youth lifestyle, and spirituality.
Creative Capital is a nonprofit, grantmaking organization with the mission to fund artists in the creation of groundbreaking new work, to amplify the impact of their work, and to foster sustainable artistic careers.
2. A Prank Without a Theory is Merely a Hoax: An Eric Saks Retrospective
16 nov 2003 · Saks will give a live lecture-demonstration on various manifestations of viral Internet culture and discuss Tobacco Geezers, his series of ...
3. Eric Saks - Flicker
An experimental narrative, short film that investigates a young man's claims of being abducted out of the US and taken to a foreign country where he was “ ...
Media artist aka filmmaker, director, videomaker, viralist, prankster, memester, producer
Bekijk de beste films en series van Eric Saks
5. Support Mobility and Stability for a New Start for Pat - GoFundMe
Eric Saks and Gil Reavill are organizing this fundraiser.
6. 'Leach Lord' Gives Potent Statement - Los Angeles Times
9 okt 1989 · Saks' movie, shot for $14,000, is a mock documentary that traces the extra-legal career of the fictional Isaac Hudak through TV science shows, ...
Los Angeles film maker Eric Saks' independent movie "Forevermore: Biography of a Leach Lord"--which screens tonight at 8 at the Film-forum, with the film maker present--reminds us how thin many studio-made movies are these days.
7. The 80s: Downtown (2005) directed by Eric Saks • Reviews, film + cast
It does add that there were positives of the death of this culture due to the rampant drug use. But the art and uniqueness of the 80's NYC being forever ...
A look at the culture of 1980s New York.
8. Eric Saks - IFFR EN
Gun Talk is a diary-like approach to the topic of Gun-control. Saks uses interviews, computer-animation (‘the ‘bells and whistles’ special effects of an average video recorder’), vocal distortion and cut-out dolls to analyse the use and role of guns in the United States. He shows several recent incidents to illustrate the use of guns, for […]