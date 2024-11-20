Escape from Tarkov - How to complete Therapist's Health Care Privacy task part 1 (2024)

TFT Patch 14.21 moves Base Chibis to Rotating Shop Base Chibis are being removed from the League of Legends store and can now only be purchased from the Rotating Shop. This change aims to improve the player experience, especially for TFT players, who found it odd to navigate the League of Legends store.

Arc Raiders tech test announced on Steam; here's how to get in Embark have announced a tech test for their extraction shooter Arc Raiders. Here are the PC specs, how to get in and everything else you need to know.

TFT Patch 14.21 brings changes to Treasure Golems and Chibi updates TFT Patch 14.21 brings changes to Treasure Golems and Chibi updates Patch 14.21 introduces the Tactician's Crown update with significant system changes and new features in Teamfight Tactics. Large trait changes include buffs to Arcana and Eldritch, making them more viable.

GSC Game World are already working on Stalker 2 expansions GSC Game World are already working on Stalker 2 expansions With the Stalker 2 release just around the corner, some teams inside GSC Game World have already started working on the two post-launch expansions.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered now supports PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements The Last of Us Part II Remastered now supports PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements The Last of Us Part II Remastered has been updated to include enhancements for the PlayStation 5 Pro, making it the first game to offer such enhancements before the console's release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Prestige System Explained Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Prestige System Explained The classic prestige system is making a grand comeback in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, according to the recent gameplay intel from Treyarch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - All Weapons and how to unlock them Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - All Weapons and how to unlock them Treyarch is introducing 33 new weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Here's a look at all the new weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them.

PM Studios brings Black Myth: Wukong Physical Edition to PS5 PM Studios brings Black Myth: Wukong Physical Edition to PS5 PM Studios announced a partnership with Game Science to release Black Myth: Wukong physically for PlayStation 5 in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard reviews expected to drop on October 28 Dragon Age: The Veilguard reviews expected to drop on October 28 The release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard is just around the corner, with reviews expected to come in a few days before the actual release.

Alan Wake 2's PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements include ray tracing in terrifying 30 FPS Alan Wake 2's PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements include ray tracing in terrifying 30 FPS Remedy have revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements for Alan Wake 2, which include ray-traced reflections and higher resolution but at a cost of 30 FPS in Quality Mode.