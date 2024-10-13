Escape From Tarkov Maps (2023) – All Maps In EFT | Turtle Beach (2024)

Escape From Tarkovis the hardcore extraction shooter that fits a perfect niche within the gaming community, and fans have adored the title for quite some time now.
One of the main mechanics of the game is the usual wipes, and players will get to deploy on all the maps fresh, right from the get go.
We’re going to run over all the maps currently in Escape From Tarkov below.
Escape From Tarkov Maps (2023) – All Maps In EFT
Tarkov typically has its wipe every six months or so, with the last one occurring back in August, 2023; so at first glance it appears to be a bit early for a brand new Tarkov wipe, this time it is a special circumstance. During the December 2022 wipe is when they added the most recent map, Streets of Tarkov.
While in-game we’re still awaiting two maps from BattleState Games, the current selection of maps is enough to make each wipe interesting for players.
Check out all the maps in Tarkov right now.
All maps in Escape From Tarkov
Below is a list of all known maps in Escape From Tarkov, including official details of some maps which have not yet been released in the game.
|Map
|Description
|Raid Duration
|Players
|Enemy types
|Release state
|Customs
|A large area of industrial park land situated adjacent to the factory zone. The area houses a customs terminal, fuel storage facilities, offices, and dorms, as well as a variety of other infrastructure and buildings.
|35 minutes
|9-12
|Scavs + Cultists + Reshala
|Yes
|Factory
|The industrial estate and facilities of Chemical Plant No. 16 were rented out illegally to the TerraGroup corporation. During the advent of the Contract Wars, the plant became the scene of numerous firefights between BEAR and USEC that ultimately determined control over the industrial district of Tarkov. Later on, in the wake of the chaos, the plant facilities became a shelter for the remaining civilians, Scavs, and military operatives, including the scattered remains of the BEAR and USEC contingents.
|Day: 20 minutesNight: 25 minutes
|4-6
|Day: Scavs + TagillaNight: Scavs + Cultists + Tagilla
|Yes
|Interchange
|The South Interchange is a key transport location for the city. This strategic area connects the port and harbor with the industrial outskirts of Tarkov. Located in the center of the interchange is a huge ULTRA shopping mall which was used as the main base of operation for the EMERCOM evacuation.
|45 minutes
|10-14
|Scavs + Killa
|Yes
|Lighthouse
|The lighthouse at Cape Dalniy was an important strategic object on the way to Tarkov. During Contract Wars, it was the main entry point for USEC units and served as their base of operations. After the conflict, Scavs took a fancy to this place, until the old owners returned, who decided to stay in Tarkov and establish their own order.
|40 minutes
|9-12
|Scavs + Rogues
|Yes
|Reserve
|The secret Federal State Reserve Agency base that, according to urban legends, contains enough supplies to last for years: food, medications, and other resources, enough to survive an all-out nuclear war.
|40 minutes
|9-12
|Scavs + Scav Raiders + Glukhar
|Yes
|Shoreline
|The Shoreline area makes up a large part of the outskirts of Tarkov and is located next to the Port. The area houses a partially abandoned village, modern private housing, agricultural fields, long stretches of beach, a boating facility, gas station, weather station, and a cellular tower as well as other commercial facilities. Shoreline’s main point of interest is the “Azure Coast” health resort which consists of several luxurious buildings and facilities. The resort is exclusively powered by a nearby hydroelectric power plant. The resort had previously been used as temporary accommodation for members of TerraGroup and the corporation’s associated divisions in preparation for the evacuation of the Tarkov Port.
|50 minutes
|10-13
|Scavs + Cultists + Sanitar
|Yes
|The Lab
|Secret underground TerraGroup Labs facility hidden right under the center of Tarkov. Officially, this research center does not exist and, based on data scraps, is engaged in research and development as well as testing and simulation of projects in chemistry, physics, biology, and other high technology.
|40 minutes
|6-10
|Scav Raiders
|Yes
|Woods
|The Priozersk Natural Reserve recently became part of the state-protected wildlife reserves of the North Western Federal District.
|40 minutes
|9-14
|Scavs + Cultists + Shturman
|Yes
|Arena
|A makeshift gladiator-style arena, redesigned by the remaining locals out of the Equator-2 shopping mall.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|No – Not yet released
|Private Sector
|Private residential sector consisting of cottages of the upper-class citizens of Tarkov. In the first weeks of the emerging chaos, it served as a refugee staging camp but has since then become a known scavenger haunt.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|No – Not yet released
|Streets of Tarkov
|Downtown Tarkov houses banks, malls, and hotels, as well as all the other amenities a thriving metropolis could have needed.
|50 minutes
|10-15
|Scav Raiders
|Yes
|Suburbs
|The suburb and commuter areas of Tarkov containing all the infrastructure and creature comforts needed for a long and happy life.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|No – Not yet released
|Terminal
|A large section of the harbour zone, rumoured to be the backup Emercom extraction point.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|No – Not yet released
|Town
|The Verkhneye urban settlement is a small town by the seaside, favoured by locals as an exceptional gardening and outdoor recreation spot.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|No – Not yet released