Escape From Tarkov Maps (2023) – All Maps In EFT | Turtle Beach (2024)

Escape From Tarkovis the hardcore extraction shooter that fits a perfect niche within the gaming community, and fans have adored the title for quite some time now.

One of the main mechanics of the game is the usual wipes, and players will get to deploy on all the maps fresh, right from the get go.

We’re going to run over all the maps currently in Escape From Tarkov below.

Tarkov typically has its wipe every six months or so, with the last one occurring back in August, 2023; so at first glance it appears to be a bit early for a brand new Tarkov wipe, this time it is a special circumstance. During the December 2022 wipe is when they added the most recent map, Streets of Tarkov.

While in-game we’re still awaiting two maps from BattleState Games, the current selection of maps is enough to make each wipe interesting for players.

Check out all the maps in Tarkov right now.

All maps in Escape From Tarkov

Below is a list of all known maps in Escape From Tarkov, including official details of some maps which have not yet been released in the game.

MapDescriptionRaid DurationPlayersEnemy typesRelease state
CustomsA large area of industrial park land situated adjacent to the factory zone. The area houses a customs terminal, fuel storage facilities, offices, and dorms, as well as a variety of other infrastructure and buildings.35 minutes9-12Scavs + Cultists + ReshalaYes
FactoryThe industrial estate and facilities of Chemical Plant No. 16 were rented out illegally to the TerraGroup corporation. During the advent of the Contract Wars, the plant became the scene of numerous firefights between BEAR and USEC that ultimately determined control over the industrial district of Tarkov. Later on, in the wake of the chaos, the plant facilities became a shelter for the remaining civilians, Scavs, and military operatives, including the scattered remains of the BEAR and USEC contingents.Day: 20 minutesNight: 25 minutes4-6Day: Scavs + TagillaNight: Scavs + Cultists + TagillaYes
InterchangeThe South Interchange is a key transport location for the city. This strategic area connects the port and harbor with the industrial outskirts of Tarkov. Located in the center of the interchange is a huge ULTRA shopping mall which was used as the main base of operation for the EMERCOM evacuation.45 minutes10-14Scavs + KillaYes
LighthouseThe lighthouse at Cape Dalniy was an important strategic object on the way to Tarkov. During Contract Wars, it was the main entry point for USEC units and served as their base of operations. After the conflict, Scavs took a fancy to this place, until the old owners returned, who decided to stay in Tarkov and establish their own order.40 minutes9-12Scavs + RoguesYes
ReserveThe secret Federal State Reserve Agency base that, according to urban legends, contains enough supplies to last for years: food, medications, and other resources, enough to survive an all-out nuclear war.40 minutes9-12Scavs + Scav Raiders + GlukharYes
ShorelineThe Shoreline area makes up a large part of the outskirts of Tarkov and is located next to the Port. The area houses a partially abandoned village, modern private housing, agricultural fields, long stretches of beach, a boating facility, gas station, weather station, and a cellular tower as well as other commercial facilities. Shoreline’s main point of interest is the “Azure Coast” health resort which consists of several luxurious buildings and facilities. The resort is exclusively powered by a nearby hydroelectric power plant. The resort had previously been used as temporary accommodation for members of TerraGroup and the corporation’s associated divisions in preparation for the evacuation of the Tarkov Port.50 minutes10-13Scavs + Cultists + SanitarYes
The LabSecret underground TerraGroup Labs facility hidden right under the center of Tarkov. Officially, this research center does not exist and, based on data scraps, is engaged in research and development as well as testing and simulation of projects in chemistry, physics, biology, and other high technology.40 minutes6-10Scav RaidersYes
WoodsThe Priozersk Natural Reserve recently became part of the state-protected wildlife reserves of the North Western Federal District.40 minutes9-14Scavs + Cultists + ShturmanYes
ArenaA makeshift gladiator-style arena, redesigned by the remaining locals out of the Equator-2 shopping mall.N/AN/AN/ANo – Not yet released
Private SectorPrivate residential sector consisting of cottages of the upper-class citizens of Tarkov. In the first weeks of the emerging chaos, it served as a refugee staging camp but has since then become a known scavenger haunt.N/AN/AN/ANo – Not yet released
Streets of TarkovDowntown Tarkov houses banks, malls, and hotels, as well as all the other amenities a thriving metropolis could have needed.50 minutes10-15Scav RaidersYes
SuburbsThe suburb and commuter areas of Tarkov containing all the infrastructure and creature comforts needed for a long and happy life.N/AN/AN/ANo – Not yet released
TerminalA large section of the harbour zone, rumoured to be the backup Emercom extraction point.N/AN/AN/ANo – Not yet released
TownThe Verkhneye urban settlement is a small town by the seaside, favoured by locals as an exceptional gardening and outdoor recreation spot.N/AN/AN/ANo – Not yet released
FAQs

The map of Escape from Tarkov consists of 11 different locations of which 10 have been released so far. While all maps are to be connected eventually, for now they are all separated from each other.

How many maps are in EFT? ›

Are all the Tarkov maps going to be connected? ›

There are 11 different locations on the Escape from Tarkov map, of which 10 have been released publicly so far. Although eventually all maps will be connected, they are currently all apart from one another.

Is Escape from Tarkov still popular 2023? ›

Escape From Tarkov's Player Numbers

Fast forward to December 2023, the game boasts 52,668 players online in a single hour and an active monthly player base of 2,299,005, with an increase of 86,113 players.

What is the most profitable map in EFT? ›

The Interchange map on Escape from Tarkov offers the most lucrative loot in the game, with the widest variety of tech stores, pharmacies, weapon shops, and hidden caches.

What is the hardest map in EFT? ›

The Lab is pound for pound, the toughest map in Escape From Tarkov. It's difficult to even get into, requiring a keycard that'll give a player access just once - and then they'll need to track down or purchase another keycard.

What is Tarkov's biggest map? ›

Streets of Tarkov is the largest urban map and one of the most challenging Tarkov maps simply because it's so complex. It's made up of dozens of streets and even more buildings, and there are many extract sites, loot spots, and boss locations to learn, along with a roaming BTR and minefields.

Is Tarkov going to wipe? ›

When is the next Tarkov wipe? The next Tarkov wipe will arrive on August 20, 2024. This was recently revealed via the Tweet below.

Is Tarkov worth it solo? ›

Why Play Solo in Escape from Tarkov? Although joining Escape from Tarkov with a team can give you the advantage of having more firepower, playing solo can still be reasonably rewarding. For one, you are not limited by the availability of others, and you can enjoy the game as much as you want.

How old is Tarkov? ›

Escape from Tarkov was launched as a closed alpha game that was first made available to select users on 4 August 2016.

What is the most powerful gun in EfT? ›

And the winner goes to…the M4A1! The M4A1 is definitely the meta right now in Escape from Tarkov as it is the best general-purpose rifle. It has very well-balanced stats with decent range, damage, ergonomics and manageable recoil which can be improved with mods.

What is the safest money run in Tarkov? ›

Shoreline Town Run

This town run spawns more general loot and has lots of jackets and duffle bags. Duffle bags can spawn most kinds of loot in the game, including very profitable loot. Food spawns inside houses in this town, and it's generally a very safe area.

What map is best for stashes Tarkov? ›

Shoreline is a great map for hidden stash looting as it will have at least 37 spawns. Most players won't know about these caches and you could simply collect them and get out without running into any other players. There are multiple routes you can take depending on where you spawn, west or east of the river.

How many EFT points are there? ›

The EFT tapping sequence is the methodic tapping on the ends of nine meridian points. There are 12 major meridians that mirror each side of the body and correspond to an internal organ. However, EFT mainly focuses on these nine: side of hand, sometimes referred to as “karate chop” (KC): small intestine meridian.

How many levels are there in Tarkov? ›

How Many Levels are There in Escape from Tarkov? EFT features an extensive leveling system, starting at level 1 and extending up to 99. While reaching the ultimate level of 99 is not essential for all players, those who thrive on completing every aspect of a game may find it a compelling challenge.

How big is EFT game? ›

It requires a whopping 40 GB, approximately, of space to install. When you compare EFT to other modern titles, such as Call of Duty, which requires hundreds of GBs of available space, it's almost astounding how Battlestate Games managed to compress its name files.

How many PMCs are in streets of tarkov? ›

Streets of Tarkov
Characters
PMC players12-16
EnemiesScavs, Kaban, Kollontay
3 more rows

