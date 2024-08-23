Escape From Tarkov Maps (2023) – All Maps In EFT | Turtle Beach (2024)

Escape From Tarkovis the hardcore extraction shooter that fits a perfect niche within the gaming community, and fans have adored the title for quite some time now.

One of the main mechanics of the game is the usual wipes, and players will get to deploy on all the maps fresh, right from the get go.

We’re going to run over all the maps currently in Escape From Tarkov below.

Escape From Tarkov Maps (2023) – All Maps In EFT

Tarkov typically has its wipe every six months or so, with the last one occurring back in August, 2023; so at first glance it appears to be a bit early for a brand new Tarkov wipe, this time it is a special circ*mstance. During the December 2022 wipe is when they added the most recent map, Streets of Tarkov.

While in-game we’re still awaiting two maps from BattleState Games, the current selection of maps is enough to make each wipe interesting for players.

Check out all the maps in Tarkov right now.

All maps in Escape From Tarkov

Below is a list of all known maps in Escape From Tarkov, including official details of some maps which have not yet been released in the game.