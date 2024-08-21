Etobico*ke Garbage Schedule 2024 (Bulk Pickup, Holidays, Map) (2024)

We’re here to help you find the Etobico*ke trash pickup schedule for 2024 including bulk pickup, recycling, holidays, and maps.

The City of Etobico*ke is in Ontario with Vaughan to the north, Toronto to the northeast, Brampton to the northwest, and Mississauga to the west.

If there’s a change to your normal trash collection schedule then there’s a good chance your street sweeping schedule has changed too so make sure to check for updates.

Table of Contents See Also Park and Ride Wien: P&R Parkhäuser im ÜberblickPark Ridge Trash Schedule 2024 (Bulk Pickup, Holidays, Map) Etobico*ke Trash Collection Calendar 2024

Trash Pick Up Holidays

Etobico*ke Trash Collection Map

Bulk Waste Pickup Calendar 2024 Acceptable Items for Bulk Pickup Carpets and Underpads Artificial Christmas Trees Unacceptable Items for Bulk Pickup Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Tires Have bulky items the city won’t pick up? You need a junk removal service.

Recycling Collection Calendar 2024

Frequently Asked Questions When is bulk pickup in Etobico*ke? What day is trash pickup? What time does trash collection start? How can I contact the Etobico*ke Solid Waste Management Services?

Missed Waste Collection

Compliments

Did we miss anything?

For normal trash collection schedules, visit the city’s collection schedule.

Here you can see the city-observed holidays.

Family Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection: No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: There will be no collection on Monday, February 20. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, February 21. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, February 22. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Good Friday & Easter Monday Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: No service impact on Friday, April 7. There will be no collection on Monday, April 10. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, April 11. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, April 12. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Victoria Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: There will be no collection on Monday, May 22. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, May 23. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, May 24. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Canada Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: There will be no collection on Monday, July 3. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, July 4. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, July 5. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Simcoe/Civic Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: There will be no collection on Monday, August 7. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, August 8. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, August 9. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Labour Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: There will be no collection on Monday, September 4. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, September 5. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, September 6. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Thanksgiving Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: There will be no collection on Monday, October 9. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, October 10. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, October 11. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Remembrance Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection – No service impact. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection – No service impact.



Christmas Day, Boxing Day & New Year’s Day Daytime Curbside Residential Collection – No service impact. Nighttime Curbside Residential, Commercial and Premium Organics Collection: The week of December 25: There will be no collection on Monday, December 25. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, December 26. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, December 27. Wednesday collection will take place on Thursday, December 28.

Thursday collection will take place on Friday, December 29. The week of January 1, 2024 – No service impacts. Multi-Residential Front-End Collection: The week of December 25: There will be no collection on Monday, December 25. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, December 26. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, December 27. The rest of the week remains unchanged. The week of January 1, 2024: There will be no collection on Monday, January 1. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, January 2. Tuesday collection will take place on Wednesday, January 3. The rest of the week remains unchanged.



Etobico*ke Trash Collection Map

Bulk Waste Pickup Calendar 2024

Place bulky items at the curb on your regular garbage collection day, 0.5 meter (2 feet) away from your garbage bin.

An annualfeefor this service is charged to each house and multi-residential unit, regardless of whether or not the service is used. The fee is based on the cost to collect, process and dispose of these items. It allows the City to offer convenient and economical pickup of oversized and metal items eliminating the need to take them to a depot, book an appointment for pickup or pay a private hauler.

Acceptable Items for Bulk Pickup

Oversized & Metal Items

Box springs, furniture, lamps, luggage, mattresses, patio furniture, skis, toilets, etc.

Appliances, barbecues (no propane tanks), bed frames, bicycles, furnaces, hot water heaters, metal bath tubs, storage sheds, etc.

Place items next to your Garbage Bin for pickup while ensuring 0.5 metre between items

Remove doors from refrigerators, ovens and other appliances

Tie down sofa bed frames so they don’t spring open

For furniture or mattresses infested with bed bugs, wrap them completely in plastic and set them out on your scheduled collection day.

Dismantle or separate loose or large heavy items (i.e. remove cabinet shelving etc.)

Carpets and Underpads

Roll, cut and tie carpeting into bundles

Bundles must not be longer than four feet and not weigh more than 20 kg (approximately 44 lbs)

Place items next to your Garbage Bin for pickup while ensuring 0.5 metre between items.

Artificial Christmas Trees

Trees must be free of bags, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree skirts and stands

Place tree next to your Garbage Bin for pick-up

Clear tree of snow and ice

Unacceptable Items for Bulk Pickup

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW)

You may drop off propane tanks, syringes, cooking oil, household cleaners, paint, pesticides, batteries, etc. at aDrop-Off Depot.

Home pickup is available forhousehold hazardous wastebetween 10-50 litres/kilograms. To arrange pickup, please call 311 or complete an onlineservice request.

There is no fee for drop-off or pickup of household hazardous waste,with the exception of fluorescent tubesover a certain quantity.

No Live or spent ammunition

Construction, Demolition & Renovation Waste

Baseboards, bathtubs, cabinets, countertops, doors, drywall, fencing, insulation, lumber, plaster, roof shingles, siding, tiles

Take these items to aDrop-Off Depotor find a private company to dispose of material

Some renovation material may still be useful. Find out if and where it can bedonatedfor reuse.

Tires

Rubber tires (on or off rims) are accepted at the following Drop-Off Depots:

Bermondsey

Commissioners

Dufferin

Ingram

Have bulky items the city won’t pick up? You need a junk removal service.

If you have large items that the city won’t take from you, you may need to hire a junk removal service.

Junk removal services are not be as picky about the items they’re collecting so if the city won’t take the item, this may be your best bet. There’s usually a fee involved with junk removal but most companies can tell you ahead of time approximately what it’s going to cost.

There are a number of junk removal services in Etobico*ke and I’m sure many of them will be able to help you out.

Recycling Collection Calendar 2024

Here’s the link to the recycling collection schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is bulk pickup in Etobico*ke?

Place bulky items at the curb on your regular garbage collection day, 0.5 meter (2 feet) away from your garbage bin.

An annualfeefor this service is charged to each house and multi-residential unit, regardless of whether or not the service is used. The fee is based on the cost to collect, process and dispose of these items. It allows the City to offer convenient and economical pickup of oversized and metal items eliminating the need to take them to a depot, book an appointment for pickup or pay a private hauler.

What day is trash pickup?

To find trash pickup on your street visit the city’s residential trash schedule.

What time does trash collection start?

Trash collection starts at 7 a.m. Make sure to have your bins on the curb by then.

How can I contact the Etobico*ke Solid Waste Management Services?

Missed Waste Collection

Please contact 311 to report a missed waste collection.

Compliments

If you have a compliment, please contact us with the details by email or mail:

Email: [emailprotected]

General Mail:

General Manager’s Office, Solid Waste Management Services

Toronto City Hall

100 Queen St. W., 25th Floor East Tower

Toronto, ON M5H 2N2

Attn: Tamara Staranchuk

Did we miss anything?

Hope you were able to find everything you need for the Etobico*ke trash pickup schedule. We strive to provide the most up to date information so please let us know if you need anything else.