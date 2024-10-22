Euler’s Number Is All Around Us, And It’s Honestly Cool as Hell (2024)

  • The number e was first discovered when a mathematician was analyzing compound interest.
  • Equations containing e describe how many real-world variables in biology, statistics, and engineering behave.

Have you ever been curious about why the number e is so popular in math? Euler’s number, which is an infinitely long decimal, close to 2.71828, pops up naturally in a surprisingly broad range of environments. Mathematicians call it “natural” partly because it occurs so often.

This number first came to light in 1683 when Jacob Bernoulli, an instructor at the University of Basel, was studying compound interest. He wanted to find out what would happen if a bank compounds interest on a $1 loan with a 100 percent annual percentage rate an infinite number of times per year. The number he found was e.

The equation looks like this:

e = lim (n→∞) (1 + 1/n)n

The mathematician Leonhard Euler gave e its name in 1731. Since then, e has been discovered in settings including probability, statistics, engineering, biology, thermodynamics, and physics.

“Imagine 100 people go to a party and they all hang their coats on the rack,” Po-Shen Loh, professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University, tells Popular Mechanics. “And when they are done, the host just comes up to the rack and hands a coat to every person at random. What is the chance that nobody got their own thing back? It turns out that the chance goes to 1/e as you have more and more people doing this.”

The number also appears in bell curves, which are found in statistics about random variables that add up. The generic equation for a bell curve is:

Euler’s Number Is All Around Us, And It’s Honestly Cool as Hell (2)

The number e raised to an exponent appears in science and engineering equations for carbon dating, spring dampening, temperature variation, bacterial growth, and more.

“Carbon-14 dating has an exponential decay,” Xingping Sun, distinguished professor at the Missouri State University Department of Mathematics, tells Popular Mechanics. “When we find a dinosaur bone and say this was 614 million years old, nobody was around at that time. How do we know that bone was a million years old? We use carbon-14 dating. During the lifetime of the dinosaur, the carbon-14 is constant. When the dinosaur dies ... the bone begins to lose carbon-14 over time.”

Sun says the equation for this is:

Euler’s Number Is All Around Us, And It’s Honestly Cool as Hell (3)

Believe it or not, a slowing spring that is being dampened as it bounces follows a similar equation.

“If we let a block [with a spring] oscillate in some fluid, it will oscillate back and forth with a slightly lower amplitude every time,” Zach Star, creator of an eponymous STEM education YouTube channel, explains in a video about the number e. “The envelope of this equation that kind of squeezes it to zero has an exponential decay equation that includes e to some negative constant times time.”

A cooling pie that has been removed from the oven also follows the equation above. The constant Co is the initial temperature.

“When we take a pie out of the oven, it will eventually cool to the temperature of the room it’s in,” Star says. “It cools down much faster first and then that temperature equation kind of flattens out over time, asymptotically approaching room temperature. This equation is that same exponential decay as an e to the power of some negative value times time.”

The temperature distribution within a metal bar that is being heated from one end follows the same equation, as well. Here, the constant is the maximum temperature and the distance from the end, x, is substituted for t.

“If you have a metal bar … if you heat one end, assuming one temperature here, the heat will spread,” Sun explains. “If you are close to the source, it will be very hot. This curve is roughly an exponential function.”

Meanwhile, Sun says that bacterial growth follows the exponential equation below:

Euler’s Number Is All Around Us, And It’s Honestly Cool as Hell (4)

This equation only continues to be valid as long as enough food is available for the bacteria, Loh says.

Euler’s Number Is All Around Us, And It’s Honestly Cool as Hell (5)

Kat Friedrich

Kat Friedrich is a former mechanical engineer who started out as an applied math, engineering, and physics major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has a graduate degree in science and environmental journalism and has edited seven news publications, two of which she co-founded. She spends her free time learning about dance and functional fitness, reading science fiction, and exploring music events.

FAQs

FAQs

Why is Euler's number everywhere? ›

How and why is Euler's number "e" everywhere? The number e, in the context of real numbers, is everywhere because it is fundamentally related to natural growth. Wherever you have something whose “later” is a function of “now”, the number e is most likely going to show up.

What is the simple explanation of Euler's number? ›

Key Takeaways. Euler's number is an important constant that is found in many contexts and is the base for natural logarithms. An irrational number represented by the letter e, Euler's number is 2.71828..., where the digits go on forever in a series that never ends or repeats (similar to pi).

What is the answer to Euler's identity? ›

Euler's identity is actually a special case of Euler's formula, e^(i*x) = cos x + i sin x, when x is equal to pi. When x is equal to pi, cosine of pi equals -1 and sine of pi equals 0, and we get e^(i*pi) = -1 + 0i. The 0 imaginary part goes away, and we get e^(i*pi) = -1.

Is Euler's identity proof of God? ›

According to Tobias Dantzig, in Number: The Language of Science, many 18th-century mathematicians regarded Euler's Identity as a "sort of mystic union, in which arithmetic was represented by 0 and 1, algebra by the symbol i, geometry by n, and analysis by the transcendental e." If a belief in God could be summed up in ...

Does e exist in nature? ›

e is everywhere | Nature Physics.

What is cool about e? ›

Like pi, e is an irrational real number. This means that it cannot be written as a fraction, and that its decimal expansion goes on forever with no repeating block of numbers that continually repeats.

Where did e come from in math? ›

Leonhard Euler started to use the letter e for the constant in 1727 or 1728, in an unpublished paper on explosive forces in cannons, and in a letter to Christian Goldbach on 25 November 1731. The first appearance of e in a printed publication was in Euler's Mechanica (1736).

What does Euler's formula tell us? ›

Euler's formula in geometry is used for determining the relation between the faces and vertices of polyhedra. And in trigonometry, Euler's formula is used for tracing the unit circle.

What are the applications of Euler's formula in real life? ›

Real-world Examples of Euler's Formula Applications

In Electrical Engineering, the formula is indispensable in simplifying calculations that involve alternating current circuits, where complex numbers are used to represent quantities like voltage and current.

What is the God's equation in math? ›

The equality 𝒆𝝅𝒊 + 𝟏 = 𝟎 is called Euler's Identity, thanks to the 18th century mathematician, Leonhard Euler. In 1988 it was voted the most beautiful formula in mathematics.

What is the most beautiful equation in the world? ›

Euler's pioneering equation, the 'most beautiful equation in mathematics', links the five most important constants in the subject: 1, 0, π, e and i. Central to both mathematics and physics, it has also featured in a criminal court case, on a postage stamp, and appeared twice in The Simpsons.

What is the most beautiful theorem in math? ›

Euler's identity

While there were many worthy competitors, the winner was 'Euler's equation'. Euler's identity (aka Euler's equation) states: eiπ + 1 = 0 (1) 1 Page 2 And is often considered as the most beautiful formula/identity in math- ematics.

What is the only proof of God's existence? ›

They claim that the only possible proof for the existence of God is that the very same belief is the necessary condition to the intelligibility of all other human experience and action.

What is the fifth proof of God's existence? ›

The argument of the fifth way, the argument from design, observes that everything has a purpose, including things with limited or no intelligence. Because things without intelligence cannot give themselves a purpose, they must have received that purpose from God.

What is the mathematical proof of God? ›

Gödel's ontological proof uses mathematical logic to show that the existence of God is a necessary truth. “God” in Gödel's proof is defined as a “Godlike object”. In order for an object to be “Godlike”, it must have every good or positive property. Also, a Godlike object has no negative properties.

Why do we really use Euler's number for growth? ›

In layman's terms, 'e' is the maximum possible value for a growth function that continuously compounds at a 100% growth rate after a unit time (period). In even simpler terms, Euler's number is arguably the identity measure for growth and decay in nature.

Why is e used so much in math? ›

The exponential constant is a significant mathematical constant and is denoted by the symbol 'e'. It is approximately equal to 2.718. This value is frequently used to model physical and economic phenomena, mathematically, where it is convenient to write e.

Why does pi appear everywhere? ›

That's because if you measure the distance around a circle's outside (the circumference) and then the distance across it (the diameter), pi is the circumference divided by the diameter. So anytime you're dealing with circles, it seems quite logical that the number pi could show up.

Why is Euler's method inaccurate? ›

This Euler formula is rather inaccurate because it has a truncation error of only O(h2). If h is large the trajectory of y can quickly deviate from its true value, as shown in Fig. 5.3b.

