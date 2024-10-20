Eureka Math Grade 4 Module 5 Lesson 10 Answer Key (2024)

Refer to our Eureka 4th Grade Module 5 Lesson 10 Answer Key Solve the problems. You can understand the concepts in-depth with the help of the Eureka Math Book Answers 4th Grade solution Key. We provide the step by step explanations for all the questions by using the figures. You can easily understand the concepts in-depth with the help of the Eureka Math Answer Grade 4th Module 5 Lesson.

Eureka Math Grade 4 Module 5 Lesson 10 Problem Set Answer Key

Each rectangle represents 1.

Question 1.

Compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units. Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division. The first one has been done for you.

a.

Answer:

4/6 = 2/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

6/2 = 3.

2/3.

b.

Answer:

9/12 = 3/4.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

9/3 = 3.

12/3 = 4.

3/4.



c.

Answer:

6/10 = 3/5.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/2 = 3.

10/2 = 5.

3/5.



d.

Answer:

6/8 = 3/4.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/2 = 3.

8/2 = 4.

3/4.



Question 2.

Compose the shaded fractions into larger fractional units. Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

a.

Answer:

4/6 = 2/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

6/2 = 3.

2/3.



b.

Answer:

8/12 = 2/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

6/2 = 3.

2/3.



Question 3.

Draw an area model to represent each number sentence below.

a. \(\frac{4}{10}\) = \(\frac{4 \div 2}{10 \div 2}\) = \(\frac{2}{5}\)

Answer:

4/10 = 2/5.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

10/2 = 5.

2/5.



b. \(\frac{6}{9}\) = \(\frac{6 \div 3}{9 \div 3}\) = \(\frac{2}{3}\)

Answer:

6/9 = 2/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/3 = 2.

9/3 = 3.

2/3.



Question 4.

Use division to rename each fraction given below. Draw a model if that helps you. See if you can use the largest common factor.

a. \(\frac{4}{8}\)

Answer:

4/8 = 2/4.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

8/2 = 4.

2/4.



b. \(\frac{12}{16}\)

Answer:

12/16 = 3/4.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

9/3 = 3.

12/3 = 4.

3/4.



c. \(\frac{12}{20}\)

Answer:

12/20 = 3/5.

Explanation:

Explanation:

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

12/4 = 3.

20/4 = 5.

3/5.



d. \(\frac{16}{20}\)

Answer:

4/6 = 2/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

6/2 = 3.

2/3.



Eureka Math Grade 4 Module 5 Lesson 10 Exit Ticket Answer Key

Draw an area model to show why the fractions are equivalent. Show the equivalence in a number sentence using division.

\(\frac{4}{10}\) = \(\frac{2}{5}\)

Answer:

4/10 = 2/5.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

10/2 = 5.

2/5.



Eureka Math Grade 4 Module 5 Lesson 10 Homework Answer Key

Question 1.

Compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units. Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division. The first one has been done for you.

a.

Answer:

4/6 = 2/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

6/2 = 3.

2/3.

b.

Answer:

4/10 = 2/5.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/2 = 2.

10/2 = 5.

2/5.



c.

Answer:

6/9 = 2/3.

Explanation:

Explanation:

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/3 = 2.

9/3 = 3.

2/3.



d.

Answer:

9/15 = 3/5.

Explanation:

Explanation:

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

9/3 = 3.

15/3 = 5.

3/5.



Question 2.

Compose the shaded fractions into larger fractional units. Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

a.

Answer:

6/8 = 3/4.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/2 = 3.

8/2 = 4.

3/4.



b.

Answer:

12/15 = 3/4.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

12/4 = 3.

15/3 = 4.

3/4.



Question 3.

Draw an area model to represent each number sentence below.

a. \(\frac{6}{15}\) = \(\frac{6 \div 3}{15 \div 3}\) = \(\frac{2}{5}\)

Answer:

6/15 = 2/5.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/3 = 2.

15/3 = 5.

2/5.



b. \(\frac{6}{18}\) = \(\frac{6 \div 3}{18 \div 3}\) = \(\frac{2}{6}\)

Answer:

6/18 = 2/6.

Explanation:

Explanation:

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/3 = 2.

18/3 = 6.

2/6.



Question 14.

Use division to rename each fraction given below. Draw a model if that helps you. See if you can use the largest common factor.

a. \(\frac{6}{12}\)

Answer:

6/12 = 2/4.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

6/3 = 2.

12/3 = 4.

2/4.



b. \(\frac{4}{12}\)

Answer:

4/12 = 1/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

4/4 = 1.

12/4 = 3.

1/3.

c. \(\frac{8}{12}\)

Answer:

8/12 = 2/3.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

8/4 = 2.

12/4 = 3.

2/3.



d. \(\frac{12}{18}\)

Answer:

12/18 = 4/6.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

compose the shaded fraction into larger fractional units.

Express the equivalent fractions in a number sentence using division.

12/3 = 4.

18/3 = 6.

4/6.