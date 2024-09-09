Even After 22 Trillion Digits, We’re Still No Closer To The End Of Pi (2024)

Depending on your philosophical views on time and calendars and so on, today is something like the 4.5 billionth Pi Day that Earth has witnessed. But that long history is nothing compared to the infinity of pi itself.

Even After 22 Trillion Digits, We’re Still No Closer To The End Of Pi (1)

A refresher for those of you who have forgotten your seventh-grade math lessons1: Pi, or the Greek letter \(\pi\), is a mathematical constant equal to the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — C/d. It lurks in every circle, and equals approximately 3.14. (Hence Pi Day, which takes place on March 14, aka 3/14.)

But the simplicity of its definition belies pi’s status as the most fascinating, and most studied, number in the history of the world. While treating pi as equal to 3.14 is often good enough, the number really continues on forever, a seemingly random series of digits ambling infinitely outward and obeying no discernible pattern — 3.14159265358979…. That’s because it’s an irrational number, meaning that it cannot be represented by a fraction of two whole numbers (although approximations such as 22/7 can come close).

But that hasn’t stopped humanity from furiously chipping away at pi’s unending mountain of digits. We’ve been at it for millennia.

Even After 22 Trillion Digits, We’re Still No Closer To The End Of Pi (2)

People have been interested in the number for basically as long we’ve understood math. The ancient Egyptians, according to a document that also happens to be the world’s oldest collection of math puzzles, knew that pi was something like 3.1. A millennium or so later, an estimate of pi showed up in the bible: The Old Testament, in 1 Kings, seems to imply that pi equals 3: “And he made a molten sea, ten cubits from the one brim to the other: it was round all about … and a line of thirty cubits did compass it round about.”

See Also
Research Shows Gains in ST Math Use | KQEDHow to watch the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony | CNNNew ST Math Assignments Feature Makes a Difference While Distance LearningIn pictures: The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics | CNN

Archimedes, the greatest mathematician of antiquity, got as far as 3.141 by around 250 B.C. Archimedes approached his calculation of pi geometrically, by sandwiching a circle between two straight-edged regular polygons. Measuring polygons was easier than measuring circles, and Archimedes measured pi-like ratios as the number of the polygons’ sides increased, until they closely resembled circles.

Meaningful improvement on Archimedes’s method wouldn’t come for hundreds of years. Using the new technique of integration, mathematicians like Gottfried Leibniz, one of the fathers of calculus, could prove such elegant equations for pi as:

\begin{equation*}\frac{\pi}{4}=1-\frac{1}{3}+\frac{1}{5}-\frac{1}{7}+\frac{1}{9}-\ldots\end{equation*}

The right-hand side, just like pi, continues forever. If you add and subtract and add and subtract all those simple fractions, you’ll inch ever closer to pi’s true value. The problem is that you’ll inch very, very slowly. To get just 10 correct digits of pi, you’d have to add about 5 billion fractions together.

But more efficient formulas were discovered. Take this one, from Leonhard Euler, probably the greatest mathematician ever, in the 18th century:

See Also
The Olympic torch blazes from Saint-Denis to Paris in a spectacular final stage before the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

\begin{equation*}\frac{\pi^2}{6}=\frac{1}{1^2}+\frac{1}{2^2}+\frac{1}{3^2}+\ldots\end{equation*}

And Srinivasa Ramanujan, a self-taught mathematical genius from India, discovered the totally surprising and bizarre equation below in the early 1900s. Each additional term in this sum adds eight correct digits to an estimate of pi:

\begin{equation*}\frac{1}{\pi}=\frac{2\sqrt{2}}{9801}\sum_{k=0}^{\infty}\frac{(4k)!(1103+26390k)}{(k!)^4 396^{4k}}\end{equation*}

Much like with the search for large prime numbers, computers blasted this pi-digit search out of Earth orbit and into deep space starting in the mid-1900s. ENIAC, an early electronic computer and the only computer in the U.S. in 1949, calculated pi to over 2,000 places, nearly doubling the record.

As computers got faster and memory became more available, digits of pi began falling like dominoes, racing down the number’s infinite line, impossibly far but also never closer to the end. Building off of Ramanujan’s formula, the mathematical brothers Gregory and David Chudnovsky calculated over 2 billion digits of pi in the early 1990s using a homemade supercomputer housed in a cramped and sweltering Manhattan apartment. They’d double their tally to 4 billion digits after a few years.

The current record now stands at over 22 trillion digits — thousands of times more than the Chudnovskys’ home-brewed supercomputer — worked out after 105 days of computation on a Dell server using a freely available program called y-cruncher. That program, which uses both the Ramanujan and Chudnovsky formulas, has been used to find record numbers of digits of not only pi, but other endless, irrational numbers, including e, \(\sqrt{2}\), \(\log{2}\) and the golden ratio.

But maybe 22 trillion digits is just a bit of overkill. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory uses only 15 digits of pi for its highest-accuracy calculations for interplanetary navigation. Heck, Isaac Newton knew that many digits 350 years ago. “A value of \(\pi\) to 40 digits would be more than enough to compute the circumference of the Milky Way galaxy to an error less than the size of a proton,” a group of researchers wrote in a useful history of the number. So why would we ever need 22 trillion digits?

Sure, we’ve learned a bit of math theory while digging deep into pi: about fast Fourier transforms and that pi is probably a so-called normal number. But the more satisfying answer seems to me to have nothing to do with math. Maybe it has to do with what President John F. Kennedy said about building a space program. We do things like this “not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills.”

But there’s one major difference: The moon is not infinitely far away; we can actually get there. Maybe this famous quote about chess is more apt: “Life is not long enough for chess — but that is the fault of life, not of chess.”

Pi is too long for humankind. But that is the fault of humankind, not of pi. Happy Pi Day.

Even After 22 Trillion Digits, We’re Still No Closer To The End Of Pi (2024)

FAQs

Even After 22 Trillion Digits, We’re Still No Closer To The End Of Pi? ›

Even After 22 Trillion Digits, We're Still No Closer To The End Of Pi. Depending on your philosophical views on time and calendars and so on, today is something like the 4.5 billionth Pi Day

Pi Day
Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi). Pi Day is observed on March 14 (the 3rd month) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π, and it was first celebrated in the United States.
https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Pi_Day
that Earth has witnessed. But that long history is nothing compared to the infinity of pi itself.

Learn More Now
What is the 22 trillion digits of pi? ›

Denoted by the Greek letter π, this curious little number is approximately 3.14, although computers have calculated it out past 22 trillion digits and counting: 3.141592653589793238462643383279502…, a sequence never repeating, never betraying any pattern, going on forever, infinity on a platter.

Learn More
Will the digits of pi ever end? ›

The miraculous fact about Pi is that no matter the size of the circle, the value does not change, making Pi a mathematical constant. Adding to its allure, Pi is also an irrational number which means that its decimal representation has no end and no repeating pattern. Dorina Mitrea, Ph.

Learn More
What is the 100 trillionth digit of pi? ›

The 100-trillionth decimal place of π (pi) is 0. A few months ago, on an average Tuesday morning in March, I sat down with my coffee to check on the program that had been running a calculation from my home office for 157 days. It was finally time — I was going to be the first and only person to ever see the number.

Get More Info
What is the 105 trillionth digit of pi? ›

Wenming Ye on X: "More digits in Pi than ever before. 105 Trillionth digit == 6 https://t.co/AEA6fBPLgU" / X.

See Details
Is there 999999 in pi? ›

There is a 999999 at the 762nd digit of pi. What's the mathematical explanation for this? For comparision, the first 44444 in pi is not until the 808,650th digit of pi, so repeated numbers must be unlikely.

Find Out More
What is the 1 billionth digit of pi? ›

Billionth digit of π is 9 in hexadecimal notation.

Explore More
Is pi longer than infinity? ›

Answer: No, pi (π) is not equal to infinity; it is an irrational number approximately equal to 3.14159 and extends infinitely without repeating in its decimal representation. Understanding Pi (π): Pi (π) is a mathematical constant that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

Get More Info Here
Will pi eventually repeat? ›

Pi is an infinite and non-repeating decimal Pi is an infinite decimal that does not repeat. This means that there is no pattern to the digits that follow the decimal point. The digits of pi have been calculated to trillions of decimal places, and there is no evidence of a pattern emerging.

View More
How far into pi have we gone? ›

Pi calculated to 105 trillion digits, smashing world record.

See More

How many digits of pi does NASA use? ›

NASA uses 15 decimal places and by counting the 3, you have a total of 16 digits. And that is more than enough. NASA's Marc Rayman, who was the chief engineer on the Dawn mission, has revealed why you do not need more.

Know More
Does pi go on forever? ›

The pi is the limit! The Swiss mathematician Johann Lambert proved this around 250 years ago by showing that Pi can't be expressed exactly as the ratio of one number to another – in other words, it's an 'irrational' number that goes on forever, never repeating itself.

Discover More
Who memorized 100000 digits of pi? ›

Haraguchi holds the current unofficial world record for reciting 100,000 digits of pi in 16 hours, starting at 9:00 a.m. (16:28 GMT) on October 3, 2006. He equaled his previous record of 83,500 digits by nightfall and then continued until stopping with digit number 100,000 at 1:28 a.m. on October 4, 2006.

View Details
Are there zeros in pi? ›

Yes, of course there is a 0 in the decimal expansion of π=3.14159265358979323846264338327950_2884197....

Discover More Details
Why was pi created? ›

Pi (π) was first discovered because people were searching for the ratio between a circle's circumference and its diameter. It turned out that this ratio was the same for all circles, and its value is now known to be the constant π. The ancient Babylonians and Egyptians were the first to estimate Pi (π).

See More
What is the 2 quadrillionth digit of pi? ›

The Two Quadrillionth Bit of Pi is 0!

Find Out More
What is the first 1000000 digit of pi? ›

3.14159265358979323846264338327950288419716939937510 etc. Before you click remember - it's a byte a digit! The first 1000000 decimal places contain: 99959 0s, 99758 1s, 100026 2s, 100229 3s, 100230 4s, 100359 5s, 99548 6s, 99800 7s, 99985 8s and 100106 9s. There's one '3' before the decimal point...

View More
What is the 1 quadrillionth digit of pi? ›

The quadrillionth bit of Pi is '0'

Get More Info
How long did it take to find 62.8 trillion digits of pi? ›

Before that, the record was 62.8 trillion digits, which were calculated over 108 days by a supercomputer at the University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons in Switzerland in 2021.

Keep Reading
Why is pi infinite? ›

Because π is irrational, it has an infinite number of digits in its decimal representation, and does not settle into an infinitely repeating pattern of digits. There are several proofs that π is irrational; they generally require calculus and rely on the reductio ad absurdum technique.

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
VALX Skivebremser RLOX091
Premium Parts Euroaprt - Flip eBook Pages 51-100
Benefits Solutions.ehr.com
Www.hp.com/Go/Learnaboutsupplies
Mario Movie Regal Times
Lynn Public Schools - School Year 24/25 Kindergarten Teacher (Long-term Substitute)
Trivago Philadelphia
Rcss Launchpad Login
Craigslist Truck For Sale
Kevin Durant explains why doesn't deserve a tribute video from Brooklyn Nets
Chat Roulete Bazzo
Scrotal Support Walgreens
Latest Posts
"Black Box": Twitter-Roman von Jennifer Egan
Jobs at Spencer's and Spirit Halloween
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 5905

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.