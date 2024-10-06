Events from April 13 – May 18 – Pet Chickens of Virginia Association (2024)

Table of Contents
Events Search and Views Navigation Event Views Navigation August 2024 Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Smithfield PCOVA Swap Louisa PCOVA Swap Lunenburg Swap Quinton PCOVA Swap Suffolk Swap Amelia Swap September 2024 Bedford PCOVA Swap Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Chesapeake PCOVA Swap Orange PCOVA Swap Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Smithfield PCOVA Swap Louisa PCOVA Swap Lunenburg Swap Suffolk Swap Quinton PCOVA Swap Amelia Swap October 2024 Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Chesapeake PCOVA Swap Orange PCOVA Swap Bedford PCOVA Swap Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Smithfield PCOVA Swap Louisa PCOVA Swap Lunenburg Swap Suffolk Swap Quinton PCOVA Swap November 2024 Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Chesapeake PCOVA Swap Orange PCOVA Swap Bedford PCOVA Swap Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Smithfield PCOVA Swap Lunenburg Swap Suffolk Swap December 2024 Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Chesapeake PCOVA Swap Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Smithfield PCOVA Swap January 2025 Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Chesapeake PCOVA Swap Wytheville Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Smithfield PCOVA Swap February 2025 Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Chesapeake PCOVA Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Smithfield PCOVA Swap March 2025 Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Bedford PCOVA Swap Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap Lunenburg Swap References

Loading view.

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

  • List
  • Month
  • Day
  • Summary
  • Photo
  • Week
  • Map

Today

Event SeriesSutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

Olgers Store Museum/Historic Fork Inn19710 Namozine Rd, Sutherland, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap and Farmers Market! Set up at 10am. Swap start 11am - end at 2 pm. VENDORS WANTED! Get in touch with the swap host today. All vendor types invited. *Vendors should contact the swap hosts to determine where they should set up based on what they will have available.* […]

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Smithfield PCOVA Swap

Smithfield - Tractor Supply Co.13500 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA, United States

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Louisa PCOVA Swap

Louisa - Tractor Supply Co.8986 Courthouse Rd, Louisa, VA, United States

Join us for the swap!

Lunenburg Swap

J&E Farmers Market368 K-V Road, Vitoria, Virginia, United States

Stop in and visit the Lunenburg Swap every 3rd Saturday from 9-1!

Quinton PCOVA Swap

Quinton - Tractor Supply Co.7295 Market Place Drive, Quinton, VA, United States

Come join us for the Quinton PCOV Swap! 4th Saturdays, March-November, 9am-1pm *This event has an independent Facebook group, link provided below*

Suffolk Swap

EPPS FARM SUPPLY2170 Joshua Ln, SUFFOLK, United States

Join us for the Suffolk Swap! LAST Saturdays, March-November Vendor spots are 1st come, 1st served Epps does collect a $10 table fee *This swap has 2 independent Facebook groups. Links have been provided below.*

Amelia Swap

Amelia PCOV Swap - Classic Touches12710 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA, United States

Join us for the Amelia Swap! An event to buy, trade, sell farm animals and farm related merchandise and equipment. Free to set up as a vendor. Contact the swap host for more information on the event or about being a vendor. Join their location FB group to keep in touch with those local to […]

Bedford PCOVA Swap

Bedford - Tractor Supply Co.1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA, United States

Join us for the Bedford PCOV Swap! 1st Sundays from 8am-2pm *The Bedford Swap has an independent Facebook Group. Link provided below.*

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Chesapeake PCOVA Swap

Historic Greenbrier Farms225 Sign Pine Rd, Chesapeake, VA, United States

Join us for the Chesapeake PCOV Swap at Historic Greenbriar Farms 1st Saturdays of each month, year round, from 8am-1pm! See you there! SCHEDULE CHANGE: (May 2022) This swap will be held Sunday, May 1st to not conflict with the Gilman Trade Day event.

Orange PCOVA Swap

Orange Tractor Supply Co.13226 James Madison Hwy, Orange, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Orange PCOVA Swap, March-November from 9am-1pm. VENDORS MUST CONTACT HOST TO REGISTER!

Event SeriesSutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

See Also
Tractor Supply Company: Company Events Publications and Financial Calendar | TSCO | US8923561067 | MarketScreener

Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

Olgers Store Museum/Historic Fork Inn19710 Namozine Rd, Sutherland, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap and Farmers Market! Set up at 10am. Swap start 11am - end at 2 pm. VENDORS WANTED! Get in touch with the swap host today. All vendor types invited. *Vendors should contact the swap hosts to determine where they should set up based on what they will have available.* […]

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Smithfield PCOVA Swap

Smithfield - Tractor Supply Co.13500 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA, United States

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Louisa PCOVA Swap

Louisa - Tractor Supply Co.8986 Courthouse Rd, Louisa, VA, United States

Join us for the swap!

Lunenburg Swap

J&E Farmers Market368 K-V Road, Vitoria, Virginia, United States

Stop in and visit the Lunenburg Swap every 3rd Saturday from 9-1!

Suffolk Swap

EPPS FARM SUPPLY2170 Joshua Ln, SUFFOLK, United States

Join us for the Suffolk Swap! LAST Saturdays, March-November Vendor spots are 1st come, 1st served Epps does collect a $10 table fee *This swap has 2 independent Facebook groups. Links have been provided below.*

Quinton PCOVA Swap

Quinton - Tractor Supply Co.7295 Market Place Drive, Quinton, VA, United States

Come join us for the Quinton PCOV Swap! 4th Saturdays, March-November, 9am-1pm *This event has an independent Facebook group, link provided below*

Amelia Swap

Amelia PCOV Swap - Classic Touches12710 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA, United States

Join us for the Amelia Swap! An event to buy, trade, sell farm animals and farm related merchandise and equipment. Free to set up as a vendor. Contact the swap host for more information on the event or about being a vendor. Join their location FB group to keep in touch with those local to […]

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Chesapeake PCOVA Swap

Historic Greenbrier Farms225 Sign Pine Rd, Chesapeake, VA, United States

Join us for the Chesapeake PCOV Swap at Historic Greenbriar Farms 1st Saturdays of each month, year round, from 8am-1pm! See you there! SCHEDULE CHANGE: (May 2022) This swap will be held Sunday, May 1st to not conflict with the Gilman Trade Day event.

Orange PCOVA Swap

Orange Tractor Supply Co.13226 James Madison Hwy, Orange, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Orange PCOVA Swap, March-November from 9am-1pm. VENDORS MUST CONTACT HOST TO REGISTER!

Bedford PCOVA Swap

Bedford - Tractor Supply Co.1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA, United States

Join us for the Bedford PCOV Swap! 1st Sundays from 8am-2pm *The Bedford Swap has an independent Facebook Group. Link provided below.*

Event SeriesSutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

Olgers Store Museum/Historic Fork Inn19710 Namozine Rd, Sutherland, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap and Farmers Market! Set up at 10am. Swap start 11am - end at 2 pm. VENDORS WANTED! Get in touch with the swap host today. All vendor types invited. *Vendors should contact the swap hosts to determine where they should set up based on what they will have available.* […]

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Smithfield PCOVA Swap

Smithfield - Tractor Supply Co.13500 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA, United States

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Louisa PCOVA Swap

Louisa - Tractor Supply Co.8986 Courthouse Rd, Louisa, VA, United States

Join us for the swap!

Lunenburg Swap

J&E Farmers Market368 K-V Road, Vitoria, Virginia, United States

Stop in and visit the Lunenburg Swap every 3rd Saturday from 9-1!

Suffolk Swap

EPPS FARM SUPPLY2170 Joshua Ln, SUFFOLK, United States

Join us for the Suffolk Swap! LAST Saturdays, March-November Vendor spots are 1st come, 1st served Epps does collect a $10 table fee *This swap has 2 independent Facebook groups. Links have been provided below.*

Quinton PCOVA Swap

Quinton - Tractor Supply Co.7295 Market Place Drive, Quinton, VA, United States

Come join us for the Quinton PCOV Swap! 4th Saturdays, March-November, 9am-1pm *This event has an independent Facebook group, link provided below*

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Chesapeake PCOVA Swap

Historic Greenbrier Farms225 Sign Pine Rd, Chesapeake, VA, United States

Join us for the Chesapeake PCOV Swap at Historic Greenbriar Farms 1st Saturdays of each month, year round, from 8am-1pm! See you there! SCHEDULE CHANGE: (May 2022) This swap will be held Sunday, May 1st to not conflict with the Gilman Trade Day event.

Orange PCOVA Swap

Orange Tractor Supply Co.13226 James Madison Hwy, Orange, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Orange PCOVA Swap, March-November from 9am-1pm. VENDORS MUST CONTACT HOST TO REGISTER!

Bedford PCOVA Swap

Bedford - Tractor Supply Co.1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA, United States

Join us for the Bedford PCOV Swap! 1st Sundays from 8am-2pm *The Bedford Swap has an independent Facebook Group. Link provided below.*

Event SeriesSutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap

Olgers Store Museum/Historic Fork Inn19710 Namozine Rd, Sutherland, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap and Farmers Market! Set up at 10am. Swap start 11am - end at 2 pm. VENDORS WANTED! Get in touch with the swap host today. All vendor types invited. *Vendors should contact the swap hosts to determine where they should set up based on what they will have available.* […]

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Smithfield PCOVA Swap

Smithfield - Tractor Supply Co.13500 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA, United States

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Lunenburg Swap

J&E Farmers Market368 K-V Road, Vitoria, Virginia, United States

Stop in and visit the Lunenburg Swap every 3rd Saturday from 9-1!

Suffolk Swap

EPPS FARM SUPPLY2170 Joshua Ln, SUFFOLK, United States

Join us for the Suffolk Swap! LAST Saturdays, March-November Vendor spots are 1st come, 1st served Epps does collect a $10 table fee *This swap has 2 independent Facebook groups. Links have been provided below.*

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Chesapeake PCOVA Swap

Historic Greenbrier Farms225 Sign Pine Rd, Chesapeake, VA, United States

Join us for the Chesapeake PCOV Swap at Historic Greenbriar Farms 1st Saturdays of each month, year round, from 8am-1pm! See you there! SCHEDULE CHANGE: (May 2022) This swap will be held Sunday, May 1st to not conflict with the Gilman Trade Day event.

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Smithfield PCOVA Swap

Smithfield - Tractor Supply Co.13500 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA, United States

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Chesapeake PCOVA Swap

Historic Greenbrier Farms225 Sign Pine Rd, Chesapeake, VA, United States

Join us for the Chesapeake PCOV Swap at Historic Greenbriar Farms 1st Saturdays of each month, year round, from 8am-1pm! See you there! SCHEDULE CHANGE: (May 2022) This swap will be held Sunday, May 1st to not conflict with the Gilman Trade Day event.

Wytheville Swap

Wytheville - Tractor Supply Co.1380 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia, United States

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Smithfield PCOVA Swap

Smithfield - Tractor Supply Co.13500 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA, United States

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Chesapeake PCOVA Swap

Historic Greenbrier Farms225 Sign Pine Rd, Chesapeake, VA, United States

Join us for the Chesapeake PCOV Swap at Historic Greenbriar Farms 1st Saturdays of each month, year round, from 8am-1pm! See you there! SCHEDULE CHANGE: (May 2022) This swap will be held Sunday, May 1st to not conflict with the Gilman Trade Day event.

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Smithfield PCOVA Swap

Smithfield - Tractor Supply Co.13500 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA, United States

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Bedford PCOVA Swap

Bedford - Tractor Supply Co.1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA, United States

Join us for the Bedford PCOV Swap! 1st Sundays from 8am-2pm *The Bedford Swap has an independent Facebook Group. Link provided below.*

Harrisonburg PCOVA Swap

Horizons3318 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Lunenburg Swap

J&E Farmers Market368 K-V Road, Vitoria, Virginia, United States

Stop in and visit the Lunenburg Swap every 3rd Saturday from 9-1!

  • Google Calendar
  • iCalendar
  • Outlook 365
  • Outlook Live
  • Export .ics file
  • Export Outlook .ics file
Events from April 13 – May 18 – Pet Chickens of Virginia Association (2024)

References

Top Articles
Trumpeter T-84 and T-84BM Oplot - Ukraine - iModeler
FAQ zum Fall Brittney Griner: Wie geht es weiter mit der Basketballerin?
Latest Posts
The T-84 Tank: Born from Soviet-Steel, Forged into a Modern Beast - Militaryview
Ukraine's T-84 Tank: Specs, Capabilities and Everything You Need To Know
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5812

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Birthday: 1996-12-09

Address: Apt. 141 1406 Mitch Summit, New Teganshire, UT 82655-0699

Phone: +2296092334654

Job: Technology Architect

Hobby: Snowboarding, Scouting, Foreign language learning, Dowsing, Baton twirling, Sculpting, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Francesca Jacobs Ret, I am a innocent, super, beautiful, charming, lucky, gentle, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.