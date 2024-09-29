Events from April 13 – May 18 – Pet Chickens of Virginia Association (2024)

Stop in and visit the Lunenburg Swap every 3rd Saturday from 9-1!

JOIN US FOR THE: Harrisonburg PCOV Swap every 1st and 3rd Saturday, weather permitting. *The Harrisonburg Swap has an independent Facebook group. Link is provided below. For immediate updates on Harrisonburg swaps, definitely join and check their group.*

Join us for the Bedford PCOV Swap! 1st Sundays from 8am-2pm *The Bedford Swap has an independent Facebook Group. Link provided below.*

Join us for the Smithfield PCOV Swap the 3rd Saturday each month year round. Vendor Spots are 1st come, 1st served.

Join us for the Chesapeake PCOV Swap at Historic Greenbriar Farms 1st Saturdays of each month, year round, from 8am-1pm! See you there! SCHEDULE CHANGE: (May 2022) This swap will be held Sunday, May 1st to not conflict with the Gilman Trade Day event.

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Join us for the Wytheville Swap! They have an independent Facebook group, link provided below. From their FB Group: "Swaps will be held the first and third Saturday of every month. All birds brought for selling or trading must be from within the state of Virginia. No out of state birds allowed. VA Drivers License […]

Join us for the Suffolk Swap! LAST Saturdays, March-November Vendor spots are 1st come, 1st served Epps does collect a $10 table fee *This swap has 2 independent Facebook groups. Links have been provided below.*

Join us for the Sutherland/Dinwiddie Swap and Farmers Market! Set up at 10am. Swap start 11am - end at 2 pm. VENDORS WANTED! Get in touch with the swap host today. All vendor types invited. *Vendors should contact the swap hosts to determine where they should set up based on what they will have available.* […]

Join us for the Orange PCOVA Swap, March-November from 9am-1pm. VENDORS MUST CONTACT HOST TO REGISTER!

Come join us for the Quinton PCOV Swap! 4th Saturdays, March-November, 9am-1pm *This event has an independent Facebook group, link provided below*

Join us for the Amelia Swap! An event to buy, trade, sell farm animals and farm related merchandise and equipment. Free to set up as a vendor. Contact the swap host for more information on the event or about being a vendor. Join their location FB group to keep in touch with those local to […]

See Also

