Everything We Know About the Idaho Murders So Far (2024)

Table of Contents
A timeline of the murder Arrest of Bryan Kohberger Response to the murders FAQs References

The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13 sent shockwaves across the college town which hadn’t seen a murder in several years, and left the community fearful as a suspect in the case remained a mystery for more than a month-and-a-half.

The victims Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21—three of whom lived in the home— were killed early morning hours of Nov. 13 in what police initially called a “targeted attack.” After weeks of investigations and at least 19,000 tips from the community, Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D student of criminology at Washington State University, just 8 miles from the murder scene, was arrested as a primary suspect in late December.

“These tragic murders took four young, vibrant members from our community. This has been a difficult time for the families, the university, the Moscow community, and the people of Idaho,” said Colonel Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police in a press statement following Kohberger’s arrest in Albrightsville, Pa, on Dec. 30. “However, it has also proven that communities come together in tough times.”

The court unsealed an affidavit Thursday that outlined how authorities tracked down Kohberger and linked him to the slayings.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has issued a nondissemination order in the case that prohibits law enforcement, attorneys, and others from communicating with the public or media about the case.

Here’s what we know about the case so far.

A timeline of the murder

On the night of Nov. 13, two pairs of roommates, who lived in the Moscow apartment where the murders occurred, went out separately and arrived home shortly before 2 a.m. Kernodle and Chapin arrived home first, followed by Goncalves and Mogen, according to the affidavit. Two other roommates, who were not killed, were also in the home at the time of the murders. Footage of the Moscow neighborhood shows that a white Hyundai Elantra was seen driving around the student’s townhouse three times beginning just before 3:30 a.m.

Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery at 4 a.m., the same time one of the surviving roommates, identified as D.M. in court documents, was woken up by what she said sounded like her roommate playing with her dog upstairs. At around 4:04 a.m, the Elantra made its fourth round by their home.

Phone records show that Kernodle was on TikTok until 4:12 a.m., according to court documents. Sometime after 4 a.m crying could be heard from Kernodle’s room along with a male voice saying something along the lines of “It’s ok, I’m going to help you,” her roommate told police.

Court documents say a security camera from a nearby home captured audio of a whimper, loud thud, and a dog barking. D.M alleges that she opened her bedroom door once more and saw a man with “bushy eyebrows,” black clothes and a mask covering their mouth and nose walk past her as she stood frozen in shock in the doorway to her room. He walked towards a sliding-glass door in the home, and she then went into her room and locked the door.

At around 4:20 a.m. the Elantra is captured speeding away from the Moscow area, according to the affidavit.

Police did not arrive on scene until noon that day, after a 911 call was made to report an unconscious person. They found four people dead of stab wounds in two separate rooms in the house.

After the murders, police initially said they did not believe there was an “ongoing risk to the community,” but just three days later, on Nov. 16, Chief James Fry changed previous assurances and said “We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.”

Although police had previously said the attack was targeted, they later said they were not sure whether it was.

Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

Authorities engaged in a national effort to find and arrest a suspect in the case. In the meantime, police say Kohberger left Idaho for his Pennsylvania family home. The Pennsylvania State Police SWAT team broke down the door and windows to his home in a “dynamic entry” on Dec. 30, formally arresting and charging him with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

“These murders have shaken our community and I know that no arrest will restore the families or bring these young students back. However, we believe in the criminal process and continue to extend our most sincere condolences to the families,” said Moscow Police Chief James Fry in a press release following the announcement of the arrest. “Since November, investigators have been laser-focused on pursuing every lead in our pursuit of justice… It was persistent determination and extensive hours spent unraveling this case that led to an arrest.”

In the days leading up to Kohberger’s arrest, law enforcement sources say a surveillance team was instructed to watch the suspect’s movements and told to find an object with DNA that could connect Kohberger to the crime scene. Investigators previously found a leather knife sheath on the bed next to Mogen and Goncalves with DNA that they is Kohberger’s.

Police narrowed in on Kohberger after they broadened the search for the white Elantra that had been seen on surveillance footage. They were able to find one matching the description at Washington State University that was registered to Kohberger, according to an affidavit. Authorities also said that a surviving roommate had said that Kohberger matched the description of who they had seen in the home on Nov. 13. Phone records also placed Kohberger in Moscow at 4:48 a.m, according to the affidavit.

Agents say that prior to his arrest, Kohberger was seen wearing surgical gloves outside multiple times, and had deeply cleaned the inside and outside of his car. Kohberger also went on a cross-country road trip with his father, and by the end of December he was back in their Pennsylvania home. It was there that authorities obtained DNA from garbage outside the home and identified that a sample collected was the father of the person whose DNA had been left on the knife sheath found at the murder scene, according to the affidavit.

Kohberger was initially held without bond before being extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho on Jan. 4.

Public defender Jason LaBar has said that Kohberger was surprised by his arrest, and “looks forward to being exonerated.” He denies any involvement in the murder.

LaBar also shared a statement on behalf of Kohberger’s family. “First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them,” they said. “We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.”

Authorities have not identified a motive in the killings or identified whether Kohberger had a connection to any of the victims. The murder weapon has also not been located.

The next preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 26. Kohberger waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing on Jan. 12.

Response to the murders

The community commemorated the victims with a vigil held at the University of Idaho on Nov. 30. Memorials can also be found in front of the campus entrance as well as at Mad Greek, a local restaurant.

Two scholarships have also been created in the victims’ honor: Sigma Chi Foundation’s Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment, which was created by her family. The Kernodle family has vouched to match dollar-for-dollar contributions to the fund, up to $10,000.

After the affidavit was released earlier this week, Sheldon Kernodle, a family member of Xana’s, asked the public to keep the family in their thoughts.

“Please think about our family and all the other families involved. Find ways to support them as well,” he wrote. “We must continue to remember the ones we lost. We have a long road ahead of us.”

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told CNN that “none of these girls deserved this.”

“The real problem we have is we have an individual that thought it was okay to attack other human beings. That’s what I’m going to focus on.”

During Thursday’s court proceedings, Goncalves also said that Kohberger never turned to look at him.

“I was hoping for that,” Goncalves told TODAY. “You know, he’s going to avoid me for a while, but he’s definitely going to have to deal with the effects of the aftermath.”

Police are still open to receiving tips by phone (208-883-7180) and email (tipline@ci.moscow.id.us).

FAQs

Was there a motive for the Idaho murders? ›

It is not known if the killer personally knew one or more of the victims and whether the attack was carried out in a fit of jealousy or rage. No motive is known. Authorities have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.

Get More Info
What was the key evidence in the Idaho murders? ›

A DNA sample was taken from trash in Pennsylvania.

Agents there recovered trash from the home of Mr. Kohberger's family and shipped it to Idaho. Investigators said they worked to match a DNA profile found in the trash to a DNA sample collected from the knife sheath found at the crime scene.

Discover More
What evidence is there against Bryan Kohberger? ›

Investigators, though, say they have cell phone pings putting Kohberger near the scene of the crime. DNA evidence also connects Kohberger to a knife sheath that was found there, police said. What Do You Think?

Discover More Details
What is Bryan Kohberger's alibi? ›

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's "alibi" that he was driving around looking at "the moon and stars," is too vague, according to prosecutors.

Discover More
What was Bryan Kohberger's motive? ›

"He would have been in a heightened state of arousal and that means he was emotionally aroused or even sexually aroused as he was killing those girls, and I suspect it was both," said retired FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole. That heightened state of arousal is driven by hatred, not anger, she added.

Show Me More
Did Kohberger know the Idaho students? ›

In an affidavit outlining the case, investigators say DNA, cellphone records and surveillance camera evidence link the accused murderer, Bryan Kohberger, to the crime. But his defense attorneys say in a court filing that "there is no connection between Mr. Kohberger and the victims."

Tell Me More
Were the Idaho students awake when they were killed? ›

RELATED: Idaho college murders timeline

Earlier reports said the victims were likely sleeping, however, new court records show at least one victim -- Xana Kernodle -- was likely awake during that 25-minute window.

See More
How did they know the Idaho killer? ›

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that forensic analysis allegedly linked Kohberger to the crime scene in Idaho, and the affidavit states that DNA was found on a knife sheath left at the scene of the murders. Police also served a warrant on Kohberger's apartment in Washington state.

View More
Does Bryan Kohberger have bushy eyebrows? ›

He was also wearing a mask that covered his mouth and nose, and his eyebrows, Mortensen told investigators, were bushy. Payne was aware that Kohberger's eyebrows were bushy, Blum reported, and that his license showed that he was a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Discover More
Is Kohberger guilty? ›

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph. D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger's behalf.

Read On

Is Bryan Kohberger claiming innocent? ›

Kohberger has maintained his innocence in the case. He remained silent during his arraignment, allowing Judge John Judge to enter not-guilty pleas for each of the charges.

Find Out More
Why did Bryan Kohberger have scratches on his face in court? ›

According to NewsNation's Brian Entin, the sheriff informed him that the cuts are from shaving before his court appearance.

Read More
What is next for Bryan Kohberger? ›

IDAHO, USA — Bryan Kohberger was moved from Moscow, Idaho to the Ada County Jail in Boise early Sunday morning on Sept. 15. He will remain in Boise until his trial starts – which is expected to be June of 2025.

Get More Info
Why is Bryan being charged with burglary? ›

Bryan Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of four University of Idaho students—but he is also facing a count of felony burglary. Prosecutors say Kohberger, 28, broke into an off-campus rental house in Moscow in the early hours of November 13 with the intention of committing murder.

Explore More
What is Bryan Kohberger's background? ›

Kohberger has a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's in criminal justice. Kohberger earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at a local community college near his eastern Pennsylvania hometown, The New York Times reported.

See Details
Did Sister of Idaho murders suspect fear he was the killer? ›

Howard Blum says in his new book "When the Night Comes Falling," that Kohberger's sister became convinced he was the killer after police launched a nationwide search for a white Elantra. The book claims that Kohberger's sister confronted their father with her worst fears but her father turned his back and walked away.

Learn More
What does Kohberger do all day? ›

Other than attending Mass, Kohberger spends a lot of time sleeping, according to NewsNation's source. He is allowed outside for an hour every day and also has access to his own television. Kohberger's television is positioned outside the bars of his cell, so he watches through the bars.

Continue Reading
What is the theory of Kohberger? ›

The theory suggests that Kohberger wanted Ethan to survive and live with the agony of losing his girlfriend and the other girls in the house. However, fate took a different turn that night.

See Details

