Everything you need to know about the July 4th Concert and Fireworks | Office of Special Events (2024)

*For the complete list of Wawa Welcome America events and road closures, visit our Welcome America Road Closure Press Release.

On Thursday, July 4, the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the culmination of the sixteen-day independence celebration.

Attendees can explore the 2024 Welcome America story map on the City’s website to review important public safety information. The map helps members of the public find Parkway amenities such as jumbotrons and porta-potties. It also indicates stations for medical help and security. The story map, available at phila.gov/america, also includes road closure maps for the Parkway area and Old City.

Stay connected to important information from the City, like weather and event-related details. Text “AMERICA” to 888-777 to receive free Welcome America alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.

The Events

Concert begins at 7 p.m. | Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. | Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia’s legendary July 4th Concert features performances by three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ne-Yo, and Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress and activist Kesha.

Prior to the concert, guests will enjoy a collaborative performance by DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime Philly on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage on the Parkway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The concert will begin on the main stage at 7 p.m.

The main concert will be televised live during primetime in its entirety on NBC10 & simulcast from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. The free concert will also be live streamed on the NBC Philadelphia News channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Xumo Play as well as www.nbc10.com. The concert will be streamed in Spanish on Telemundo Noreste on Roku and Samsung TV Plus as well as www.telemundo62.com enabling viewers to watch on any device.

The July 4th Concert will be followed by a large, public firework display over the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway courtesy of Wawa beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Please view the Wawa Welcome America Festival Brochure for more details about the events.

How to Enter the Parkway Events

The Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks is open to the public and free to attend.

Gates for the concert open at 4 p.m. Guests will be directed to enter the event venue at the secured entry point at the following location:

20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Logan Circle)

*If you have a ticket for the front section, you must enter at 22nd Street & Pennsylvania Avenue. OR 22nd & Winter Streets.

All guests must go through a security check upon entering, including magnetometers and bag checks.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to avoid any traffic delays or heavy pedestrian traffic. The Parkway is general admission and occupied on a first-come-first-served basis.

What to Expect

Venue Rules and Safety Information

The vicinity of the Wawa Welcome America July Fourth Concert & Fireworks (a boundary from at least 19th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and adjacent areas), will be secured and protected for a safe and fun celebration. Throughout the Wawa Welcome America festivities, the City will provide enhanced law enforcement and emergency medical services. The City and Welcome America are coordinating with local, state and federal public safety authorities to ensure everyone can safely enjoy the Fourth of July.

For the safety of event attendees and participants, unauthorized sUAS/drone usage is prohibited over crowds by the FAA. If you see a drone at an event, please report it to the nearest police officer with a location and description of the operator.

Check out this informative video provided by Welcome America that highlights the venue rules.

Plan Ahead

Know where to find law enforcement and medical help along the Parkway.

The Philadelphia Fire Department’s EMS Division will have medic teams spread across the Parkway at the following locations:

2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Southside)

22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Southside)

21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Northside)

Call 9-1-1 if you are having a medical emergency or see someone who may be in need of medical attention.

Private security posts and information booths can also call for help.

Have important phone numbers memorized.

If you see something – say something!

These safety tips and more can be found in the Special Events Safety Guide.

Weather and heat precautions

With the potential for high temperatures, there is a risk of heat-related health issues. Many heat stress or heat exhaustion issues can be avoided by taking simple precautions.

Attendees should follow all proper precautions to protect themselves and their families against the heat. All festival-goers should stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, and avoiding alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and excessive layers of clothing.

Consider the “Three L’s” Rule: light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting. Wear garments made of natural fibers like cotton.

For more tips on how to beat the heat, visit the City’s heat guide.

Accessibility

Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks is an accessible event and is dedicated to ensuring access to people of all abilities. Benjamin Franklin Parkway is a wheelchair-accessible roadway that features flat surfaces and curb cutouts.

Portable toilets, including ADA-compliant units, will be available throughout the Parkway.

There will be multiple screens throughout the festival grounds for people to see the stage.

Please refer to the 2024 Welcome America story map, which identifies these locations.

What Can I Bring?

The following items are permitted at Welcome America events:

Personal food & beverage (no alcoholic beverages)

Small personal coolers

Pets on leashes

Chairs and blankets (not permitted in the ticketed front section)

Please note: all persons and/or their belongings are subject to search as a condition of entry into the July 4th Concert and Fireworks.

When in doubt, leave it home!

Keep possessions and bags with you always and do not leave them unattended.

Items NOT allowed inside the festival footprint

For the safety of event attendees and staff, the following items are prohibited:

Weapons and contraband of any kind regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored, and entry will be denied.

Fireworks, firecrackers, or explosives (including sparklers)

Open flame of any kind

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind (does not pertain to individual prescribed medication)

Alcohol

Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation allowed)

Full face coverings, such as ski masks and balaclavas (this does not apply to COVID-19 masks or faith-based coverings)

Unauthorized commerce

Items that would obstruct others’ view (large signs, banners, etc.)

Drones and any other unmanned and remote-controlled devices

ATVS, dirt bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, segways, hoverboards, and similar items (cannot be brought into the event space)

Glass Containers

Laser pointers

Selfie Sticks

Any other item or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate by production or security management

Lost children

Parents or guardians should report a missing child to the nearest law enforcement officer, medic, private security representative, or information booth as soon as possible.

Public safety officials will coordinate the search for missing children with the full support of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Be sure to take a photo of your child before arriving at the Welcome America events. If separated, this will be very helpful for those searching for your child. It’s also recommended to have children memorize their parent’s cell phone numbers.

Lost and found

If you’ve lost a personal belonging, look for the nearest information booth where you last had the item. Wawa Welcome America staff can check if the item has been returned there or at other information booths.

After July 4, lost items can be reclaimed by contacting the Welcome America office at Information@WelcomeAmerica.com.

Getting to the Parkway events

Philadelphia’s mass transit system, SEPTA, offers two subway lines, regional rail service to and from the surrounding suburbs, and bus service throughout the city.

Regional rail service, the Market Frankford Line, and the Broad Street Line will operate on a Sunday schedule with additional cars added to increase rider capacity at the break of the event. Check the Regional Rail extended train service schedule and the SEPTA website for more details.

Bus Detours: Due to road closures, buses that travel on or near the Parkway will be detoured starting at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 through 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Routes detoured: 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49.

SEPTA travel tips:

On Thursday, July 4, please refer to the Sunday schedule of the SEPTA service you wish to ride. Routes that do not offer Sunday service will not operate

The Ben Franklin Parkway is best accessed from the 15th Street Market-Frankford Line Station and Race-Vine or City Hall Broad Street Line Station

Visit the Fares section for fare and SEPTA Key information

Download the SEPTA App for iPhone and Android devices. Visit the Google Play or Apple App Store and look for the official SEPTA App.

The SEPTA Customer Service Call Center (215) 580-7800 will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Check SEPTA’s website, Septa.org, for full details on transit options. For information on NJ Transit routes and schedules on July 4, visit NJTransit.com.

Philly PHLASH

The Philly PHLASH Downtown Bus Loop will operate a special holiday service on Thursday, July 4. For updated holiday route detour and schedule information, visit RidePhillyPhlash.com on your mobile device or VisitPhilly’s PhillyPhlash Guide on your desktop.

Taxi & Rideshare

Designated rideshare and taxi drop-off points for the July Fourth Concert will be 17th and Spring Garden Street.

Cyclists and Pedestrians

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway is easily accessible via cycling and walking. Keep in mind that if a road is closed to vehicular traffic, it is also closed to cycling. Walking paths will remain open for pedestrians as conditions allow; however, please follow all posted signs, detours and traffic control devices.

The Kelly Drive bike path (river side) between Eakins Oval and Sedgley Drive will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians beginning at 5 p.m. until the conclusion of the fireworks for safety concerns.

RideIndego is an accessible and affordable way to get to and from the July 4th Concert and Fireworks with stations conveniently located along the Parkway. Download the official Indego App to check real-time bike and dock availability at any station. Visit the Google Play or Apple App Store and look for the official Indego App.