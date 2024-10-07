Excel INDEX function with formula examples (2024)

In this tutorial, you will find a number of formula examples that demonstrate the most efficient uses of INDEX in Excel.

Of all Excel functions whose power is often underestimated and underutilized, INDEX would definitely rank somewhere in the top 10. In the meantime, this function is smart, supple and versatile.

So, what is the INDEX function in Excel? Essentially, an INDEX formula returns a cell reference from within a given array or range. In other words, you use INDEX when you know (or can calculate) the position of an element in a range and you want to get the actual value of that element.

This may sound a bit trivial, but once you realize the real potential of the INDEX function, it could make crucial changes to the way you calculate, analyze and present data in your worksheets.

Both of the INDEX formulas we've discussed so far are very simple and only illustrate the concept. Your real formulas are likely to be far more complex than that, so let's explore a few most efficient uses of INDEX in Excel.

For example, the formula =INDEX((A2:D3, A5:D7), 3, 4, 2) returns the value of cell D7, which is at the intersection of the 3 rd row and 4 th column in the second area (A5:D7).

If each range in reference contains only one row or column, the corresponding row_num or column_num argument is optional.

If you are entering more than one range, separate the ranges by commas and enclose the reference argument in parentheses, for example (A1:B5, D1:F5).

The reference form of the Excel INDEX function returns the cell reference at the intersection of the specified row and column.

Tip. The use of absolute references ($B$2:$D$6) instead of relative references (B2:D6) in the array argument makes it easier to copy the formula to other cells. Alternatively, you can convert a range to a table (Ctrl + T) and refer to it by the table name.

So, this INDEX formula returns the number of items exactly at the intersection of the product number specified in G2 (row_num) and week number entered in cell G1 (column_num).

Instead of entering the row and column numbers in the formula, you can supply the cell references to get a more universal formula: =INDEX($B$2:$D$6, G2, G1)

To get an idea of how the INDEX formula works on real data, please have a look at the following example:

For example, the formula =INDEX(A1:D6, 4, 3) returns the value at the intersection of the 4 th row and 3 rd column in range A1:D6, which is the value in cell C4.

The INDEX array form returns the value of a certain element in a range or array based on the row and column numbers you specify.

There are two versions of the INDEX function in Excel - array form and reference form. Both forms can be used in all versions of Microsoft Excel 365 - 2003.

How to use INDEX function in Excel - formula examples

Perhaps there aren't many practical uses of Excel INDEX by itself, but in combination with other functions such as MATCH or COUNTA, it can make very powerful formulas.

1. Getting the Nth item from the list This is the basic use of the INDEX function and a simplest formula to make. To fetch a certain item from the list, you just write =INDEX(range, n) where range is a range of cells or a named range, and n is the position of the item you want to get. When working with Excel tables, you can select the column using the mouse and Excel will pull the column's name along with the table's name in the formula:

To get a value of the cell at the intersection of a given row and column, you use the same approach with the only difference that you specify both - the row number and the column number. In fact, you already saw such a formula in action when we discussed INDEX array form. And here's one more example. In our sample table, to find the 2nd biggest planet in the Solar system, you sort the table by the Diameter column, and use the following INDEX formula: =INDEX(SourceData, 2, 3) Array is the table name, or a range reference, SourceData in this example.

is the table name, or a range reference, SourceData in this example. Row_num is 2 because you are looking for the second item in the list, which is in the 2 nd

is 2 because you are looking for the second item in the list, which is in the 2 Column_num is 3 because Diameter is the 3rd column in the table. If you want to return the planet's name rather than diameter, change column_num to 1. And naturally, you can use a cell reference in the row_num and/or column_num arguments to make your formula more versatile, as demonstrated in the screenshot below:





2. Getting all values in a row or column Apart from retrieving a single cell, the INDEX function is able to return an array of values from the entire row or column. To get all values from a certain column, you have to omit the row_num argument or set it to 0. Likewise, to get the entire row, you pass empty value or 0 in column_num. Such INDEX formulas can hardly be used on their own, because Excel is unable to fit the array of values returned by the formula in a single cell, and you would get the #VALUE! error instead. However, if you use INDEX in conjunction with other functions, such as SUM or AVERAGE, you will get awesome results. For example, you could use the following formula to calculate the average planet temperature in the Solar system: =AVERAGE(INDEX(SourceData, , 4)) In the above formula, the column_num argument is 4 because Temperature in the 4th column in our table. The row_num parameter is omitted.

In a similar manner, you can find the minimum and maximum temperatures: =MAX(INDEX(SourceData, , 4)) =MIN(INDEX(SourceData, , 4)) And calculate the total planet mass (Mass is the 2nd column in the table): =SUM(INDEX(SourceData, , 2)) From practical viewpoint, the INDEX function in the above formula is superfluous. You can simply write =AVERAGE(range) or =SUM(range) and get the same results. When working with real data, this feature may prove helpful as part of more complex formulas you use for data analysis.



3. Using INDEX with other functions (SUM, AVERAGE, MAX, MIN) From the previous examples, you might be under an impression that an INDEX formula returns values, but the reality is that it returns a reference to the cell containing the value. And this example demonstrates the true nature of the Excel INDEX function. See Also Excel's INDEX Function Will Find What You Need Better Than VLOOKUP Since the result of an INDEX formula is a reference, we can use it within other functions to make a dynamic range. Sounds confusing? The following formula will make everything clear. Suppose you have a formula =AVERAGE(A1:A10) that returns an average of the values in cells A1:A10. Instead of writing the range directly in the formula, you can replace either A1 or A10, or both, with INDEX functions, like this: =AVERAGE(A1 : INDEX(A1:A20,10)) Both of the above formulas will deliver the same result because the INDEX function also returns a reference to cell A10 (row_num is set to 10, col_num omitted). The difference is that the range is the AVERAGE / INDEX formula is dynamic, and once you change the row_num argument in INDEX, the range processed by the AVERAGE function will change and the formula will return a different result. Apparently, the INDEX formula's route appears overly complicated, but it does have practical applications, as demonstrated in the following examples. Example 1. Calculate average of the top N items in the list Let's say you want to know the average diameter of the N biggest planets in our system. So, you sort the table by Diameter column from largest to smallest, and use the following Average / Index formula: =AVERAGE(C5 : INDEX(SourceData[Diameter], B1))



Example 2. Sum items between the specified two items In case you want to define the upper-bound and lower-bound items in your formula, you just need to employ two INDEX functions to return the first and the last item you want. For example, the following formula returns the sum of values in the Diameter column between the two items specified in cells B1 and B2: =SUM(INDEX(SourceData[Diameter],B1) : INDEX(SourceData[Diameter], B2))





4. INDEX formula to create dynamic ranges and drop-down lists As it often happens, when you start organizing data in a worksheet, you may not know how many entries you will eventually have. It's not the case with our planets table, which seems to be complete, but who knows... Anyway, if you have a changing number of items in a given column, say from A1 to An, you may want to create a dynamic named range that includes all cells with data. At that, you want the range to adjust automatically as you add new items or delete some of the existing ones. For example, if you currently have 10 items, your named range is A1:A10. If you add a new entry, the named range automatically expands to A1:A11, and if you change your mind and delete that newly added data, the range automatically reverts to A1:A10. The main advantage of this approach is that you do not have to constantly update all formulas in your workbook to ensure they refer to correct ranges. One way to define a dynamic range is using Excel OFFSET function: =OFFSET(Sheet_Name!$A$1, 0, 0, COUNTA(Sheet_Name!$A:$A), 1) Another possible solution is to use Excel INDEX together with COUNTA: =Sheet_Name!$A$1:INDEX(Sheet_Name!$A:$A, COUNTA(Sheet_Name!$A:$A)) In both formulas, A1 is the cell containing the first item of the list and the dynamic range produced by both formulas will be identical. The difference is in the approaches. While the OFFSET function moves from the starting point by a certain number of rows and/or columns, INDEX finds a cell at the intersection of a particular row and column. The COUNTA function, used in both formulas, gets the number of non-empty cells in the column of interest. In this example, there are 9 non-blank cells in column A, so COUNTA returns 9. Consequently, INDEX returns $A$9, which is the last used cell in column A (usually INDEX returns a value, but in this formula, the reference operator (:) forces it to return a reference). And because $A$1 is our starting point, the final result of the formula is the range $A$1:$A$9. The following screenshot demonstrates how you can use such Index formula to create a dynamic drop-down list.

Tip. The easiest way to create an expandable dynamic data validation list is dropdown from a table. In this case, you won't need any complex formulas since Excel tables are dynamic ranges per se. You can also use the INDEX function to create dependent drop-down lists and the following tutorial explains the steps: Making a cascading drop-down list in Excel.



5. Powerful Vlookups with INDEX / MATCH Performing vertical lookups - this is where the INDEX function truly shines. If you have ever tried using Excel VLOOKUP function, you are well aware of its numerous limitations, such as inability to pull values from columns to the left of the lookup column or 255 chars limit for a lookup value. The INDEX / MATCH liaison is superior to VLOOKUP in many respects: No problems with left vlookups.

No limit to the lookup value size.

No sorting is required (VLOOKUP with approximate match does require sorting the lookup column in ascending order).

You are free to insert and remove columns in a table without updating every associated formula.

And the last but not the least, INDEX / MATCH does not slow down your Excel like multiple Vlookups do. You use INDEX / MATCH in the following way: =INDEX (column to return a value from, (MATCH (lookup value, column to lookup against, 0)) For example, if we flip our source table so that Planet Name becomes the right-most column, the INDEX / MATCH formula still fetches a matching value from the left-hand column without a hitch.

For more tips and formula example, please see the Excel INDEX / MATCH tutorial.

