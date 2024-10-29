Excel's INDEX Function Will Find What You Need Better Than VLOOKUP (2024)

That means you're inputting the row and column numbers within your designated range. So if you were to want to draw something from the second row in your data range, you would input 2 for the row number, even if it's not the second row in the entire database. The same goes for the column input.

What that's doing is designating the INDEX function and giving it the parameters that you need it to draw the data from. It starts with the data range, or a named range that you have previously designated; followed by the relative row number of the array, and the relative column number.

The INDEX function is a formula within Excel and other databasing tools which grabs a value from a list or table based on the location data you enter into the formula. It is typically displayed in this format:

This separates our database into three defined ranges of two rows a piece, and it looks up the second row, column one, of the third array. That outputs the order number for Dinosaur Treats.

Select the cell where you want the INDEX output to be. In our example, we'll be looking up the order number for Dinosaur treats once again, but this time it's part of a the third array within our range. So the function will be written in the following format:

Open the Excel database you want to work with, or follow along with ours by inputting the same information into a blank database.

We'll use our original example database in much the same way to show what a reference INDEX function can do. But we will define three separate arrays within that range, enclosing them within a second set of brackets.

You can also use the INDEX formula with a reference, instead of an array. This lets you define multiple ranges, or arrays, to draw data from. The function is input almost identically, but it utilizes one additional piece of information: the area number. That looks like this:

The only difference here, is that the Row and Column data in the INDEX formula are input as cell references, in this case, F2 , and G2 . When the contents of those cells are adjusted, the INDEX output changes accordingly.

You can also use different cells for your Row and Column inputs to allow for dynamic INDEX outputs, without adjusting your original formula. That might look something like this:

If instead, we wanted to find out the quantity of orders for Staples , we would input the following formula:

This formula looks within our range of cells A2 to D7 , in the sixth row of that range (row 7) in the first column (A), and outputs our result of 32321 .

Select the cell where you want the INDEX output to appear. In our first example, we want to find the order number for Dinosaur Treats . We know that data is in Cell A7, so we input that information in an INDEX function in the following format:

Open the Excel database you want to work with, or re-create the one we have shown above so that you can follow along with this example.

The INDEX formula is a great tool for finding out information from a predefined range of data. In our example, we're going to use a list of orders from a fictional retailer that sells both stationary, and pet treats. Our order report includes order numbers, product names, their individual prices, and quantity sold.

This article explains how to use the INDEX function in Excel 365. The same steps apply to Excel 2016 and Excel 2019, but the interface will look a little different.

FAQs

In many cases INDEX, MATCH is superior to VLOOKUP. For example, If the values are cut under the column “Team” within the source table and pasted in Column G, nothing will change with the table on the right. This is because the combination of INDEX and MATCH works, even when the lookup value is on the right.

VLOOKUP in Excel is a useful function used for lookup and reference. It looks for the desired values from the row and column to find a match. We can perform the same operations as VLOOKUP using a combination of INDEX and MATCH. INDEX function gives the value of a cell based on the column and row number.

VLOOKUP takes up a lot more processing power since it needs to check the entire array in the formula. INDEX MATCH only uses the lookup column and return column, meaning it has fewer cells to consider.

Index-match is more versatile. Vlookup is limited by it's ability to only return results to the right of your reference column. In terms of speed, vlookup is faster when data is sorted, otherwise index-match is as fast if not faster.

The INDEX function returns a value or the reference to a value from within a table or range.

When you're trying to look up a value based on a single input, you may be able to use a *LOOKUP function. If you're explicitly asked to find the location of a single input, or to look something up using two or more pieces of information, you'll need to use the MATCH and/or INDEX functions instead.

VLOOKUP utilizes the static information reference while looking into the qualities. INDEX MATCH utilizes powerful information ranges while looking into the qualities. Embedding or Deleting a section influences the VLOOKUP result. Embedding or erasing a section doesn't influence the INDEX MATCH result.

This can help you match a value with multiple others at the same time. For example, if you have a sheet with columns displaying different types of clothes and the size, color and price of each item, you can use INDEX and MATCH to find a specific article of clothing in a specific color and size by inputting its price.

Because the return column is specified as an index number, a VLOOKUP formula stops working as soon as a new column is added to or removed from the table array. A lookup value is limited to 255 characters.

Using INDEX and MATCH instead of VLOOKUP



Use the combination of INDEX and MATCH functions instead. This example shows a small list where the value we want to search on, Chicago, isn't in the leftmost column. So, we can't use VLOOKUP. Instead, we'll use the MATCH function to find Chicago in the range B1:B11.

XLOOKUP can perform faster than INDEX MATCH in some cases, especially if you use the binary search mode. However, INDEX MATCH can also be optimized by using Excel tables or dynamic arrays. Formula flexibility. Both formulas are versatile, capable of handling various lookup scenarios.

The VLOOKUP function can be used when the lookup value is in the left column of your table or when you want to return the last value in a column. The INDEX and MATCH functions can be used in combination to do the same thing, but provide greater flexibility without some of the limitations of VLOOKUP.

Here are the most significant differences. INDEX/MATCH is more secure because you can't change the column to be shown as you can in a VLOOKUP range. INDEX/MATCH is also structurally better because moving columns around won't break. VLOOKUP could show something completely different.

VLOOKUP(search_key, range, index, [is_sorted]) index is the column containing the value you're looking for. For instance, if you want to find the product price in a table, this would be the price column. The index value should be between 1 (first column) and the total number of columns.

The LOOKUP function allows a user to search for a piece of data in a row or column and return a corresponding piece of data in another row or column. The VLOOKUP function is similar but only allows a user to search vertically in a row and only returns data in a left-to-right procedure.

Performing a multiple-criteria lookup



In Google Sheets, XLOOKUP is a modern and flexible alternative for VLOOKUP, to find a value from a table or a list and then return a related result.