Exploring the World of Adventure Gaming Servers: From Minecraft to ARK | Adventure Gamers (2024)

Written by Ivo Teel — August 10, 2024 at 06:46



There has been a growing trend in recent years of gamers hosting their own private servers for popular adventure and sandbox games like Minecraft, and ARK.

Games such as ARK: Survival Evolved, Rust, and Valheim are examples of the games that are featured in the market. They include player-created servers that are specific to the community as well as player preference that allows for the unique gaming experience.

Minecraft servers are among a few games which could be considered to have originated from the private servers craze.

For example, Minecraft has an open-world sandbox setup, which is conducive to players’ creativity and modding of the game modes. Easy-to-follow guides and the relatively inexpensive server software mean that setting up a minecraft server is easily achievable by players.

Minecraft Server Setup

To sum it up, setting up your own Minecraft server hosting is not difficult at all. Just follow the below steps:

Installing Mods

Yes, there are hundreds of great gameplay mods out there from simple changes to the game to whole new games within the game. Modpacks exist as a combination of multiple mods based on a specific theme.

Building a Community

Of course, the most exciting aspect of managing your own server is witnessing the growth of a large group of like-minded gamers who enjoy the content you created.

The best way to retain a large number of players for an extended period is to ensure you constantly market your server through the various forums and social media groups. The ranks and privileges feature is also useful when you want to encourage positive behavior and keep your community under control.

ARK: Survival Evolved is now one of the top-selling open-world survival video games since it entered the beta phase in 2015.

Ark has been attracting more than 12 million survivors thanks to its unique features such as, for instance, incredibly detailed dinosaur environments and the very extensive crafting system. But one of the biggest appeals of ARK is the sheer number of Multiplayer Adventure servers one can choose to join.

From simple PvE, multi-player, casual servers that are perfect for building your first base to the high-siege, no-restriction, full-loot, full-raid PvP servers, there is an ARK server hosting for every type of survival player. Here's an introduction to navigating the diverse and exciting landscape of ARK multiplayer servers:

Server Requirements

Due to the fact that ARK is an uncompressed game with elaborate environments and creatures, the game requires a pretty good server for handling 10-100 players connected without lags and crashes. Most ARK servers run on Windows or Linux machines with:

CPU: Intel i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 chipset quad-core or higher RAM: Therefore, having 32GB or more should suffice in providing adequate storage space for all data sets. Storage: An SSD to cache and logs, along with sufficient, dedicated space on HDDs Broadband internet connectivity

Players will also be required to port forward the standard ARK server ports on their router and have a static public IP address through which the player can join the game. A game server hosting provider may also supply the hardware, network connection, IT assistance, and protection against DDoS attacks an ARK server may need.

Optimization Tips

There are several steps you can take to improve performance on an ARK server:

This can be done by lowering the number of displayed frames in a video or the number of displayed points in a graph among others. This can be done using the startup parameters to set up the specific amount of RAM and CPU cores that will be dedicated to the operation of this program. This will entail running performance monitoring to determine if there is any hardware that is a bottleneck. Often this is used to clean up memory leaks that may have occurred over a period of time. Tame, structure, and resource spawn rate through configuration If possible, uninstall or restrict certain mods that consume significant resources.

The key to avoiding lag, crashing, and the horror of witnessing dinosaur rampages is to expertly balance the server’s software and hardware configuration.

For adventure sandbox games, third-party community servers will continue to be the paramount source for constant game experiences that enable players to build, adventure, and role-play with friends irrespective of their location in the world.

With the emergence of new favorites, as the success of Minecraft can attest to, it is only in the future that the community server perspectives in sandbox games will become even more diverse and grandiose.

