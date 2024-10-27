Exporting a Descendants chart to excel (2024)

@Aaron Clark Scott

Aaron

Short Answer: 'No', certainly NOT "Export", from "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', to a "Spreadsheet".

As it is, "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', is not; and, never was, even 'Designed' with, proper/significant "Printing" capabilities, which are very limited.

"Printing" is limited to the printing of:

▬a "Family Group Sheet" for an individual/person; and,

▬a x4 Generation, "Pedigree" Chart for an individual/person.

That is basically it.

The best option for such in your "Ancestral" lines in "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', is to use one of the "Third Party" Applications (being one of the "Family Tree Management" programmes) that is "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch'.

The "Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' can be found in the "Solutions Gallery" of 'FamilySearch'.

Here is a direct link to the "Solutions Gallery" of 'FamilySearch':

https://partners.familysearch.org/solutionsgallery/s/

And, here is the direct link to the "Family Tree Management programmes" themselves:

https://partners.familysearch.org/solutionsgallery/s/list?category=family_tree_management

"Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' include, BOTH,'On-Line' "Websites" (eg. "Ancestry_com"; or "MyHeritage_com"; or, the like); and/or, 'standalone' personal (computer) programmes ("Ancestral Quest"; or, the like).

Some of the "Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' have, BOTH, a Basic FREE version; and/or, a Premium PIAD (ie. "Subscription") version, the latter just having more 'Bells and Whistles'. The Basic FREE version is sufficient for most, the average, User/Patron. Whereas, the Premium PAID (ie. "Subscription") version is the choice of most experienced and 'power' Users/Patrons.

You can use ONE or MORE than one, of the the "Third Party" Applications, the choice is yours.

Most of the "Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' that are "Family Tree Management programmes, have INTERFACES that work/connect (directly) with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' that can, "Download"; and, "Upload" (ie. "Transfer) between the "Third Party" Application and "Family Tree".

I know that this might not help; but, I hope that this gives you some perspective; and, another avenue to explore.

