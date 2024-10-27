Exporting a Descendants chart to excel (2024)

Aaron Clark Scott ✭
August 15, 2021 edited July 10 in General Questions
Is it possible to export a list of everyone on a 4 generation descendents chart into an excel spreadsheet so I end up with a row per person? My desired outcome is to record contact details for all the living people on the descendants chart at an upcoming family reunion in an excel spreadsheet.
Brett . ✭✭✭✭✭
August 15, 2021
Aaron
Welcome to the "Community.FamilySearch" Forum.
I am just another 'lowly' User/Patron ...
Short Answer: 'No', certainly NOT "Export", from "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', to a "Spreadsheet".
As it is, "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', is not; and, never was, even 'Designed' with, proper/significant "Printing" capabilities, which are very limited.
"Printing" is limited to the printing of:
▬a "Family Group Sheet" for an individual/person; and,
▬a x4 Generation, "Pedigree" Chart for an individual/person.
That is basically it.
But ...
That Said ...
Do not disappear ...
There is an alternative ...
The best option for such in your "Ancestral" lines in "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', is to use one of the "Third Party" Applications (being one of the "Family Tree Management" programmes) that is "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch'.
The "Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' can be found in the "Solutions Gallery" of 'FamilySearch'.
Here is a direct link to the "Solutions Gallery" of 'FamilySearch':
https://partners.familysearch.org/solutionsgallery/s/
And, here is the direct link to the "Family Tree Management programmes" themselves:
https://partners.familysearch.org/solutionsgallery/s/list?category=family_tree_management
"Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' include, BOTH,'On-Line' "Websites" (eg. "Ancestry_com"; or "MyHeritage_com"; or, the like); and/or, 'standalone' personal (computer) programmes ("Ancestral Quest"; or, the like).
Some of the "Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' have, BOTH, a Basic FREE version; and/or, a Premium PIAD (ie. "Subscription") version, the latter just having more 'Bells and Whistles'. The Basic FREE version is sufficient for most, the average, User/Patron. Whereas, the Premium PAID (ie. "Subscription") version is the choice of most experienced and 'power' Users/Patrons.
You can use ONE or MORE than one, of the the "Third Party" Applications, the choice is yours.
Most of the "Third Party" Applications that are "Certified" to work with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' that are "Family Tree Management programmes, have INTERFACES that work/connect (directly) with "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch' that can, "Download"; and, "Upload" (ie. "Transfer) between the "Third Party" Application and "Family Tree".
I know that this might not help; but, I hope that this gives you some perspective; and, another avenue to explore.
Brett
Aaron Clark Scott ✭
August 16, 2021
Thanks Brett. I use Ancestry also and can see that I can interface with Family Search for the deceased people. However this descendency chart is for a family reunion and is predominantly living people. I can not seem to get the living people I have entered into FamilySearch to appear in Ancestry. Any suggestions?
Brett . ✭✭✭✭✭
August 16, 2021
@Aaron Clark Scott
Aaron
Short Answer: 'No'.
As far as I am aware, "Living" individuals/persons DO NOT 'port' very well between the partners.
I could be wrong; and, I stand corrected is I am ...
I have NOT tired doing so; but, as far as I was aware, "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', DOES NOT accept, "Living" individuals/persons, from a GEDCOM Files; and, likewise, as far as I was aware, "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', DOES NOT accept "Living" individuals/persons, from (ie. through the INTERFACE) partner websites.
I have not idea, if the same occurs, going the other way, from "Family Tree" of 'FamilySearch', to a partner website.
So, I am sorry, I cannot be of any help/assistance,
Brett
