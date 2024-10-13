F1 2022 track set-ups: Your guide to every single circuit (2024)

F1 22 Game Ronan Murphy Sunday 31 July 2022 12:00 Updated: 10:56 Photo: © LAT Images '); } F1 22 is the latest release from Codemasters and EA Sports for the 2022 F1 world championship, and track set-ups are key information for any self-respecting gamer. '); }

Released on Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it is the 15th Formula 1 game released by Codemasters.

F1 22 features new car models and updated physics, as well as all the official teams, drivers and tracks for the 2022 Formula One World Championship.

Sprint racing and virtual reality support have also been introduced, making it the most realistic F1 game yet.

F1 22 track setups

F1 22 features adaptive AI, which means your competitors’ ability and pace improve as you get better at the game. This gives the game increased longevity as the game gets more difficult the longer you play it.

However, there are still advantages to be gained against your rivals in My Team mode as well as online and offline. You can gain an extra edge by having the right track setup for each circuit, with each race offering different challenges.

Before each race, you can change your track setups and GPFans has put them all in one place to make it easier to race your way to the World Championship.