F1 2022 track set-ups: Your guide to every single circuit (2024)

Ronan Murphy
F1 22 is the latest release from Codemasters and EA Sports for the 2022 F1 world championship, and track set-ups are key information for any self-respecting gamer.
Released on Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it is the 15th Formula 1 game released by Codemasters.
F1 22 features new car models and updated physics, as well as all the official teams, drivers and tracks for the 2022 Formula One World Championship.
Sprint racing and virtual reality support have also been introduced, making it the most realistic F1 game yet.
F1 22 track setups
F1 22 features adaptive AI, which means your competitors’ ability and pace improve as you get better at the game. This gives the game increased longevity as the game gets more difficult the longer you play it.
However, there are still advantages to be gained against your rivals in My Team mode as well as online and offline. You can gain an extra edge by having the right track setup for each circuit, with each race offering different challenges.
Before each race, you can change your track setups and GPFans has put them all in one place to make it easier to race your way to the World Championship.
Bahrain - Bahrain
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|25
|Rear Wing
|21
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|65%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|7
|Rear Suspension
|2
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|5
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|6
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|24.5
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|24.5
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Saudi Arabia - Jeddah
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|22
|Rear Wing
|25
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|75%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|58%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.80
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|9
|Rear Suspension
|3
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|9
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|3
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|52
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|22.5
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|22.5
Australia - Albert Park
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|16
|Rear Wing
|21
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|60%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-2.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|4
|Rear Suspension
|2
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|6
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|3
|Front Ride Height
|2
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|24.8
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|24.8
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|22.8
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|22.8
Emilia Romagna - Imola
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|29
|Rear Wing
|26
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|70%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|52%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.80
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|6
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|7
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|4
|Rear Ride Height
|5
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.8
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.8
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Miami - Miami
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|8
|Rear Wing
|9
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|50%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.60
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|10
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|7
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|2
|Rear Ride Height
|7
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|21.5
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|21.5
Spain - Barcelona-Catalunya
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|28
|Rear Wing
|36
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|80%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|60%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.80
|Rear Camber
|-1.30
|Front Toe
|0.06
|Rear Toe
|0.26
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|9
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|9
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.5
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.5
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|21.8
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|21.8
Monaco - Monaco
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|44
|Rear Wing
|50
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|58%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|55%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|5
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|5
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|22.5
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|22.5
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|20.5
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|20.5
Azerbaijan - Baku
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|8
|Rear Wing
|18
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|80%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|60%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-3.00
|Rear Camber
|-1.50
|Front Toe
|0.10
|Rear Toe
|0.44
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|10
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|10
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|54
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|21.3
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|21.3
Canada - Gilles Villeneuve
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|14
|Rear Wing
|21
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|90%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|55%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-3.00
|Rear Camber
|-1.50
|Front Toe
|0.10
|Rear Toe
|0.44
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|10
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|10
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|52
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.5
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.5
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|21.3
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|21.3
Great Britain - Silverstone
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|16
|Rear Wing
|18
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|55%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|55%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|3
|Rear Suspension
|4
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|3
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|4
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|3
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|21.3
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|21.3
Austria - Red Bull Ring
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|21
|Rear Wing
|16
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|55%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|6
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|8
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|4
|Rear Ride Height
|5
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.8
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.8
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
France - Paul Ricard
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|25
|Rear Wing
|25
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|60%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-3.00
|Rear Camber
|-1.50
|Front Toe
|0.10
|Rear Toe
|0.35
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|6
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|7
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|5
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Hungary - Hungaroring
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|25
|Rear Wing
|25
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|60%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-3.00
|Rear Camber
|-1.50
|Front Toe
|0.10
|Rear Toe
|0.35
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|6
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|7
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|5
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Belgium - Spa-Francorchamps
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|5
|Rear Wing
|5
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|70%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|9
|Rear Suspension
|2
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|8
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|2
|Front Ride Height
|4
|Rear Ride Height
|5
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|24.5
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|24.5
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Netherlands - Zandvoort
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|18
|Rear Wing
|28
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|80%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|60%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-3.00
|Rear Camber
|-1.50
|Front Toe
|0.10
|Rear Toe
|0.44
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|10
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|10
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|54
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.3
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|21.3
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|21.3
Italy - Monza
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|0
|Rear Wing
|0
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|55%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|51%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|2
|Rear Suspension
|9
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|2
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|9
|Front Ride Height
|11
|Rear Ride Height
|5
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Singapore - Marina Bay
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|26
|Rear Wing
|22
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|60%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|1
|Rear Suspension
|6
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|6
|Front Ride Height
|2
|Rear Ride Height
|7
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Japan - Suzuka
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|22
|Rear Wing
|20
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|95%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|55%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-2.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|2
|Rear Suspension
|2
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|4
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|4
|Front Ride Height
|2
|Rear Ride Height
|2
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
USA - Circuit of the Americas
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|34
|Rear Wing
|27
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|65%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.09
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|8
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|10
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|3
|Front Ride Height
|3
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Mexico - Mexico City
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|22
|Rear Wing
|17
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|60%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|50%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|7
|Rear Suspension
|1
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|9
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|6
|Rear Ride Height
|7
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|24.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|24.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Brazil - Interlagos
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|20
|Rear Wing
|13
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|65%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|54%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|6
|Rear Suspension
|3
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|7
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Front Ride Height
|6
|Rear Ride Height
|4
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|23.8
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|23.8
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina
|Setting
|Value
|Aerodynamics
|Front Wing
|21
|Rear Wing
|16
|Transmission
|Differential Adjustment On Throttle
|65%
|Differential Adjustment Off Throttle
|55%
|Suspension Geometry
|Front Camber
|-2.50
|Rear Camber
|-1.00
|Front Toe
|0.05
|Rear Toe
|0.20
|Suspension
|Front Suspension
|1
|Rear Suspension
|6
|Front Anti-Roll Bar
|1
|Rear Anti-Roll Bar
|6
|Front Ride Height
|2
|Rear Ride Height
|7
|Brakes
|Brake Pressure
|100
|Front Brake Bias
|50
|Tyres
|Front Right Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Front Left Tyre Pressure
|25.0
|Rear Right Tyre Pressure
|23.0
|Rear Left Tyre Pressure
|23.0
F1 22 Tracks FAQ
Updates and patches will likely change how the cars perform in F1 22, so be sure to check back regularly in case suggested track setups are amended or improved.
Which tracks are new for 2022?
The new track in F1 22 is the Miami International Autodrome at Miami Gardens in Florida. The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in May 2022 after signing a ten-year contract.
Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore have all returned to the F1 calendar after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Which tracks are missing from 2021?
Due to the sanctions on Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Grand Prix has been removed from the racing calendar and from F1 22.
Portugal and Turkey have been dropped as well as these two races were temporary replacements during the 2021 season due to Covid-19.
The Chinese Grand Prix was also due to take place in 2022, but Covid-19 restrictions mean it is not possible to travel for the race this year.
What are the notable track changes for 2022?
New track layouts for this season have been implemented into F1 22, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Yas Marina Circuit and Albert Park Circuit all featuring the revised layouts for 2022.
