F1 2022 track set-ups: Your guide to every single circuit (2024)

Ronan Murphy

F1 22 is the latest release from Codemasters and EA Sports for the 2022 F1 world championship, and track set-ups are key information for any self-respecting gamer.

Released on Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it is the 15th Formula 1 game released by Codemasters.

F1 22 features new car models and updated physics, as well as all the official teams, drivers and tracks for the 2022 Formula One World Championship.

Sprint racing and virtual reality support have also been introduced, making it the most realistic F1 game yet.

F1 22 track setups

F1 22 features adaptive AI, which means your competitors’ ability and pace improve as you get better at the game. This gives the game increased longevity as the game gets more difficult the longer you play it.

However, there are still advantages to be gained against your rivals in My Team mode as well as online and offline. You can gain an extra edge by having the right track setup for each circuit, with each race offering different challenges.

Before each race, you can change your track setups and GPFans has put them all in one place to make it easier to race your way to the World Championship.

Bahrain - Bahrain

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing25
Rear Wing21
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle65%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension7
Rear Suspension2
Front Anti-Roll Bar5
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height6
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure24.5
Front Left Tyre Pressure24.5
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Saudi Arabia - Jeddah

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing22
Rear Wing25
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle75%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle58%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.80
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension9
Rear Suspension3
Front Anti-Roll Bar9
Rear Anti-Roll Bar3
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias52
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.3
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.3
Rear Right Tyre Pressure22.5
Rear Left Tyre Pressure22.5

Australia - Albert Park

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing16
Rear Wing21
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle60%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-2.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension4
Rear Suspension2
Front Anti-Roll Bar6
Rear Anti-Roll Bar3
Front Ride Height2
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure24.8
Front Left Tyre Pressure24.8
Rear Right Tyre Pressure22.8
Rear Left Tyre Pressure22.8

Emilia Romagna - Imola

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing29
Rear Wing26
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle70%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle52%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.80
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension6
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar7
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height4
Rear Ride Height5
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.8
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.8
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Miami - Miami

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing8
Rear Wing9
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle50%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.60
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension10
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar7
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height2
Rear Ride Height7
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure21.5
Rear Left Tyre Pressure21.5

Spain - Barcelona-Catalunya

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing28
Rear Wing36
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle80%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle60%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.80
Rear Camber-1.30
Front Toe0.06
Rear Toe0.26
Suspension
Front Suspension9
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar9
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.5
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.5
Rear Right Tyre Pressure21.8
Rear Left Tyre Pressure21.8

Monaco - Monaco

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing44
Rear Wing50
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle58%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle55%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension5
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar5
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure22.5
Front Left Tyre Pressure22.5
Rear Right Tyre Pressure20.5
Rear Left Tyre Pressure20.5

Azerbaijan - Baku

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing8
Rear Wing18
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle80%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle60%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-3.00
Rear Camber-1.50
Front Toe0.10
Rear Toe0.44
Suspension
Front Suspension10
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar10
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias54
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.3
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.3
Rear Right Tyre Pressure21.3
Rear Left Tyre Pressure21.3

Canada - Gilles Villeneuve

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing14
Rear Wing21
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle90%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle55%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-3.00
Rear Camber-1.50
Front Toe0.10
Rear Toe0.44
Suspension
Front Suspension10
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar10
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias52
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.5
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.5
Rear Right Tyre Pressure21.3
Rear Left Tyre Pressure21.3

Great Britain - Silverstone

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing16
Rear Wing18
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle55%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle55%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension3
Rear Suspension4
Front Anti-Roll Bar3
Rear Anti-Roll Bar4
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height3
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.3
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.3
Rear Right Tyre Pressure21.3
Rear Left Tyre Pressure21.3

Austria - Red Bull Ring

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing21
Rear Wing16
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle55%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension6
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar8
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height4
Rear Ride Height5
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.8
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.8
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

France - Paul Ricard

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing25
Rear Wing25
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle60%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-3.00
Rear Camber-1.50
Front Toe0.10
Rear Toe0.35
Suspension
Front Suspension6
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar7
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height5
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure25.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure25.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Hungary - Hungaroring

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing25
Rear Wing25
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle60%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-3.00
Rear Camber-1.50
Front Toe0.10
Rear Toe0.35
Suspension
Front Suspension6
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar7
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height5
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure25.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure25.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Belgium - Spa-Francorchamps

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing5
Rear Wing5
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle70%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension9
Rear Suspension2
Front Anti-Roll Bar8
Rear Anti-Roll Bar2
Front Ride Height4
Rear Ride Height5
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure24.5
Front Left Tyre Pressure24.5
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Netherlands - Zandvoort

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing18
Rear Wing28
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle80%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle60%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-3.00
Rear Camber-1.50
Front Toe0.10
Rear Toe0.44
Suspension
Front Suspension10
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar10
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias54
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.3
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.3
Rear Right Tyre Pressure21.3
Rear Left Tyre Pressure21.3

Italy - Monza

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing0
Rear Wing0
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle55%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle51%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension2
Rear Suspension9
Front Anti-Roll Bar2
Rear Anti-Roll Bar9
Front Ride Height11
Rear Ride Height5
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure25.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure25.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Singapore - Marina Bay

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing26
Rear Wing22
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle60%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension1
Rear Suspension6
Front Anti-Roll Bar1
Rear Anti-Roll Bar6
Front Ride Height2
Rear Ride Height7
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure25.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure25.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Japan - Suzuka

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing22
Rear Wing20
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle95%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle55%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-2.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension2
Rear Suspension2
Front Anti-Roll Bar4
Rear Anti-Roll Bar4
Front Ride Height2
Rear Ride Height2
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure25.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure25.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

USA - Circuit of the Americas

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing34
Rear Wing27
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle65%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.09
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension8
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar10
Rear Anti-Roll Bar3
Front Ride Height3
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure25.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure25.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Mexico - Mexico City

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing22
Rear Wing17
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle60%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension7
Rear Suspension1
Front Anti-Roll Bar9
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height6
Rear Ride Height7
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure24.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure24.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Brazil - Interlagos

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing20
Rear Wing13
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle65%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle54%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension6
Rear Suspension3
Front Anti-Roll Bar7
Rear Anti-Roll Bar1
Front Ride Height6
Rear Ride Height4
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure23.8
Front Left Tyre Pressure23.8
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina

SettingValue
Aerodynamics
Front Wing21
Rear Wing16
Transmission
Differential Adjustment On Throttle65%
Differential Adjustment Off Throttle55%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber-2.50
Rear Camber-1.00
Front Toe0.05
Rear Toe0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension1
Rear Suspension6
Front Anti-Roll Bar1
Rear Anti-Roll Bar6
Front Ride Height2
Rear Ride Height7
Brakes
Brake Pressure100
Front Brake Bias50
Tyres
Front Right Tyre Pressure25.0
Front Left Tyre Pressure25.0
Rear Right Tyre Pressure23.0
Rear Left Tyre Pressure23.0

F1 22 Tracks FAQ

Updates and patches will likely change how the cars perform in F1 22, so be sure to check back regularly in case suggested track setups are amended or improved.

Which tracks are new for 2022?

The new track in F1 22 is the Miami International Autodrome at Miami Gardens in Florida. The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in May 2022 after signing a ten-year contract.

Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore have all returned to the F1 calendar after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Which tracks are missing from 2021?

Due to the sanctions on Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Grand Prix has been removed from the racing calendar and from F1 22.

Portugal and Turkey have been dropped as well as these two races were temporary replacements during the 2021 season due to Covid-19.

The Chinese Grand Prix was also due to take place in 2022, but Covid-19 restrictions mean it is not possible to travel for the race this year.

What are the notable track changes for 2022?

New track layouts for this season have been implemented into F1 22, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Yas Marina Circuit and Albert Park Circuit all featuring the revised layouts for 2022.

F1 Race Calendar 2024

    GP CHINA19 - 21 AprMax VerstappenGP USA3 - 5 MayLando NorrisGP ITALY17 - 19 MayMax VerstappenGP MONACO24 - 26 MayCharles LeclercGP CANADA7 - 9 JunMax VerstappenGP SPAIN21 - 23 JunMax VerstappenGP AUSTRIA28 - 30 JunGeorge RussellGP GREAT BRITAIN5 - 7 JulLewis HamiltonGP HUNGARY19 - 21 JulOscar PiastriGP BELGIUM26 - 28 JulLewis HamiltonGP NETHERLANDS23 - 25 AugLando NorrisGP ITALY30 Aug - 1 SepCharles LeclercGP AZERBAIJAN13 - 15 SepOscar PiastriGP SINGAPORE20 - 22 SepLando NorrisGP USA18 - 20 OctGP MEXICO25 - 27 OctGP BRAZIL1 - 3 NovGP USA22 - 24 NovGP QATAR29 Nov - 1 DecGP ABU DHABI6 - 8 Dec

F1 Standings

  • Driver
  • Constructors

Driver Standings 2024

    01 Max VERSTAPPENRed Bull Racing33102 Lando NORRISMcLaren27903 Charles LECLERCFerrari24504 Oscar PIASTRIMcLaren23705 Carlos SAINZFerrari190

Full drivers

Constructor Standings 2024

    01 McLaren Great Britain51602 Red Bull Racing Great Britain47503 Ferrari Italy44104 Mercedes Great Britain32905 Aston Martin Great Britain86

Full constructors

