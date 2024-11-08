Fact Check: Did Violet Myers Really Pass Away? Or Still Alive? (2024)

Did Violet Myers Really Pass Away? The well-known adult film star. Violet Myers is an American adult movie star who is well-known and has a large fan base on all of her social media sites. Myers is also known for being on a show called The Morning After show. Myers has also been working in the adult film business for a long time. There are reports that Violet began her journey with The Score Group when she was 21 years old. She is also a spokesperson for the company Gamer Supps. Myers’s work, on the other hand, gets a lot of attention, but many people have been making up stories about her death, which has confused her fans.

Everyone on the internet is looking for "Violet Myers Passed Away Obituary." People on the Internet are going crazy looking for news that Myers has died, but every story is wrong. The adult film star is still alive, and things are going well in both her personal and professional lives. Without any proof, the media claimed that she had died.

The Scoop says that Myers is still living, and a look at her Instagram shows that she has been posting a lot. The news that he had died was quickly shot down by other trusted sources. On November 20, 2021, news spread widely online that Violet Myers had died.

At the time the story started, the actress was at the top of her game. No one ever said why or how she died, and no one ever found out. Later, though, many online sites said that she had died of a heart attack when that wasn’t true.

After the news came out, her friends and other people she knew started sending her messages of congratulations online. But neither her family nor any other reliable third party could back this up.

It turned out that the rumors that the adult star had died were completely wrong. This has been confirmed by her posts on social media and other study she did on her own.

Who is Violet Myers?

Violet was born on February 24, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up. She went to the local high school and decided while she was there that she wanted to work in fashion and modeling after she graduated. She got her start as a model when tens of thousands of people who saw her pictures on Instagram and other social media sites started following her.

Violet Myers is better known online by her online name, Luna Bunny. She has worked as an actress, a director, a model, and an Instagram personality. Her mom is from Mexico, and her dad is from Turkey. The actress keeps her family and personal life very secret, so we don’t know much about them or what they’re doing.

She hasn’t been very open about where she went to school, but it’s been found out that she did graduate from high school in the area. We also don’t know if she finished or not.

Age, Height, and Weight of Violet Myers

In 2023, Violet Myers turned 26. She is about 160 centimeters (5 feet 3 inches) tall and weighs 58 kilos (126 pounds), according to estimates. Her hair is black, and her eyes are brown. She wears size 5.5 shoes and is 35-27-38 inches tall, wide, and long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIXEN (@vixenxofficial)

Violet Myers Career

In 2018, Violet Myers made her first movie for adults. Because of how good her work was, she was able to gain fans fast. By the end of that year, she had been in many adult short films and was known as an expert in the field. As her fame grew, she started to post on social media more often. So, she made her YouTube channel on December 14, 2018.

In July of 2019, she put up her first video on the site. Most of the time, she posts vlog-style videos on the site. In the past two years, over 159k people have subscribed to her page and over 4.7m people have watched her videos. She also streams a lot on Twitch, usually several times a month. She doesn’t just stream Just Chatting, though. She also streams games like Phasmophobia, Crab Game, and others.

She now has over 32,000 followers on the streaming site. Her Instagram page, waifu violet, has more than 253,000 fans and shows off her beautiful photos. She has worked for three to four years with top actors and production groups. Several award mentions showed how talented she was.

Conclusion:

Violet Myers, also known as Luna Bunny, is a well-known adult film star, actress, director, model, and Instagram personality. Despite rumors of her death, there is no credible evidence to support this claim, and she is alive and active on social media.

