Fairhill 5 — Ballymena Runners AC (2024)

Update 10 June 2024 - Entries now closed

You can collect your race number from Tuesday 11th June from 1 pm to 5 pm. Collection from the former Blue Inc. retail unit (opposite JD) in the Fairhill Centre.

You can also collect your number on the evening of the race from 3 pm until 6.30 pm.

Race starts at 7pm. Please see the updates below for details of parking and road closures.

Pacers

We are delighted to announce that we have experienced runners from Ballymena Runners that will pace you to your goal time. So if you want that time, or maybe a 5 mile PB come trust them to get you around!

All pacers will be on the start line on race day, so come say hello!

35 mins - John Hasson

38 mins - Tony Scullion

40 mins - John Robinson

45 mins - Nigel Bonar

50 mins - Patricia MacCrory

55 mins - John McGerty

The Fairhill Shopping Centre and Ballymena Runners look forward to welcoming you, and we hope you will join us after the Fairhill 5 for some refreshments and a few surprises!

Update 3 June 2024

The Fairhill Five Road Race will take place in Ballymena on Thursday 13th June 2024 at 7pm sharp. Ballymena Runners AC are delighted to collaborate with our main sponsors at the Fairhill Shopping Centre and sponsors from local Ballymena businesses to facilitate this exciting race after a hiatus of 3 years.

Entries are filling up fast for the Fairhill 5 with over 350 already entered. Entries close on at midnight on 9th June and remember there is no entry on the day. You can enter on the Ballymena Runners clubforce page using this link.

https://ballymenarunners.clubforce.com/products/membership



Race number collection

For those registered to run there will be an opportunity to collect your number, chip and a goodie bag/T Shirt at the Fairhill Centre on Tuesday 11th June from 1PM until 5PM. The remaining chip, numbers and bags can be collected from the Fairhill Centre from 5PM on Race night, 13th June.

The Course

The race will start at the Broughshane Street entrance to Fairhill Shopping Centre at 7pm.

The course will take runners towards Ballymena Showgrounds, where they will enter the home of Ballymena United FC, skirting around the football pitch before exiting onto the new St Patrick’s Road which joins Ballymena north with Ballymena south. Left turn towards Ballymena north before a 90 degree right turn into the Ecos Park. An approximately 3-mile navigation of the Ecos Millenium Park, before exiting onto the south end of St Patrick’s Road and a sharp left turn to the finish line at Ballymena’s newly built FE College. Here’s a link to the map https://connect.garmin.com/modern/course/265608000

Medals and prizes

All finishers of this iconic 5-mile race will receive a bespoke, commemorative medal as they finish.

Prizes will be distributed after the event in the Fairhill Centre. Results will be available after the race on the usual platforms.

Post race refreshments and entertainment

All participants are invited to attend the after-race event and sample the legendary hospitality of Ballymena Runners.

Refreshments will be served, and Ballymena Bid will be entertaining the kids with face painting and other activities. Many of our sponsors will be in attendance, with spot prizes and freebies galore!!

Parking and road closures

All runners and supporters are advised to arrive in good time for the event. The organising team recommend arriving before 6pm especially if you need to collect number and chip.

Parking is available at the Fairhill Centre. It will be free of charge from 6pm until 9pm. Parking is also available at the car park at Slemish Drive, which is off Warden Street, just before the entrance to Ballymena Showgrounds. Please be advised that these roads will be closed during the race! The Broughshane Street entrance to the Fairhill Centre will be closed from 6.30pm. All other entrances to the Centre will remain open at all times.

If travelling to Ballymena by car, it is advised that the easiest way to get to the event is byentering the M2 Ballymena By-pass and exiting at the Junction signposted for Broughshane, Cushendall. Turn onto Raceview Road and enter the town via the Broughshane Road.

We look forward to seeing you on the night.