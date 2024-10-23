Family & Community Medicine (2024)

MAKE AN 859-257-1000 Request using our secure form
The providers at UK Family & Community Medicine specialize in delivering comprehensive health care to patients of all ages, from infants to older adults. Our family physicians and providers are well-equipped to diagnose and manage a wide range of acute and chronic illnesses. They also offer preventive care,including vaccinations, screenings and wellness exams. As a one-stop shop for your entire family, our providers consider circumstance, family history and patient preference when planning procedures and treatment options to best suit each individual’s needs.
What is family medicine?
While some providers specialize in a particular field such as pediatrics or women’s health, family medicine providers are specially trained to provide primary care for the whole family.
UK Family & Community Medicine providers can help manage chronic diseases as well as address illnesses and injuries. After a careful assessment, they can accurately diagnose and treat a patient or refer them to a specialist if needed.
Having regular appointments with a family medicine provider is good practice for long-term health and more personalized care. It gives one provider the opportunity to get to know you and understand your health – and that of your family – over time. Our providers value your family’s story and are dedicated to helping you make important decisions regarding your family’s wellness.
Services we provide for adults
- Chronic disease and medication management
- Common office procedures, such as joint injections and skin lesion removal and treatment
- Diagnosis and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries
- Physicals for sports and work
- Prenatal care and breastfeeding support
- Referrals to specialists, when needed
- Wellness check-ups, including immunizations and screenings
- Women’s health including Pap tests, contraceptives, intrauterine devices and contraceptive implant placement
Services we provide for infants, toddlers, adolescents and teens
- Baby weight checks
- Diagnosis and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries
- Immunizations
- Medication management
- Guidance/information for parents
- Ongoing care for chronic illnesses
- Referrals to specialists, when needed
- Sports, school and camp physicals
- Well-child check-ups
- Growth and development tracking (physical, behavioral and mental)
Locations
2195 Harrodsburg RoadLexington, KY 40504
Phone
Call 859-323-6371
Fax
859-257-7231
Dropoff / Pickup
Hours
Sun: Closed
Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat: Closed
59 Cowtown RoadHindman, KY 41822
Phone
Call 606-785-3175
Call 606-785-3178 for the Pharmacy
Fax
606-785-9968
Dropoff / Pickup
750 Morton Blvd.Hazard, KY 41701
Phone
Call 606-439-1559
Call 606-435-0469 for the Pharmacy
Fax
606-436-6988
Dropoff / Pickup
Hours
Sun: Closed
Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat: Closed
202 Bevins LaneGeorgetown, KY 40324
Phone
Call 859-323-9333
Fax
502-570-5063
Dropoff / Pickup
245 Fountain CourtLexington, KY 40509
Phone
859-218-2626
Hours
Sun: Closed
Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat: Closed
-
245 Fountain CourtSuite 120Lexington, KY 40509
Phone
Phone 859-257-9255 (WALK)
Hours
Sun-Sat: 8:00 am - 7:30 pm
2700 Old Rosebud, Suite 110Lexington, KY 40509
Phone
Hours
Sun: Closed
Mon-Fri: 7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat: Closed
-
Outreach
317 E. Main St.Wilmore, KY 40390
Phone
Call 859-858-0339
Fax
859-858-3941
Dropoff / Pickup
Hours
Sun: Closed
Mon-Thu: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat: Closed
Physicians
- Doctors
- Advanced Practice Providers
- Jordan B. Adams, DO Family and Community Medicine 4.75 out of 5 View Profile
- Mara R. P. Arterburn, DO Family and Community Medicine 4.77 out of 5 View Profile
- Corey A. Bentley, DMD Adult Dentistry View Profile
- Kelly R. Burgess, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.92 out of 5 View Profile
- Hobie Dotson, PsyD Psychology View Profile
-
- Key C. Douthitt, MD Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.89 out of 5 View Profile
- Keisa L. Fallin-Bennett, MD, MPH Family and Community Medicine 4.76 out of 5 View Profile
- Tina D. Fawns, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.8 out of 5 View Profile
- Ginny Lee Gottschalk, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
- Brittany L. Harlow, DO Family and Community Medicine 4.82 out of 5 View Profile
- Diana L. Heiman, MD Family Medicine Primary Care Primary Care Pediatrics Sports Medicine Sports Primary Care 4.9 out of 5 View Profile
- Neelima J. Kale, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.78 out of 5 View Profile
- Larissa K. Kern, MD Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
- Archana M. Kudrimoti, MBBS, MPH Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.77 out of 5 View Profile
- Alexandria C. Larsen-Hallock, DO Family and Community Medicine View Profile
- Sarah Marks, MD Family Medicine 4.82 out of 5 View Profile
- Srikanth Nithyanandam, MD Family Medicine Sports Primary Care View Profile
- Lars E. Peterson, MD, PhD Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.82 out of 5 View Profile
- Jessica L. Setser, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.72 out of 5 View Profile
- Dara J. Stepp, DO Family and Community Medicine View Profile
- Wanda G. Taylor, DO Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.87 out of 5 View Profile
- Neena E. Thomas-Eapen, MD, FAAFP Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.64 out of 5 View Profile
- Shannon J. Voogt, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.63 out of 5 View Profile
-
- James A. Bowlds, DNP, APRN Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.8 out of 5 View Profile
- Jill E. Crawford, APRN Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.98 out of 5 View Profile
- Donna M. Creech, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.95 out of 5 View Profile
- Carrie M. Crum, APRN Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.69 out of 5 View Profile
- Jeffrey D. Fugate, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.89 out of 5 View Profile
-
- Laura S. Hughes, APRN Family and Community Medicine View Profile
- Sheila A. Kendall, APRN Family and Community Medicine View Profile
- Andrea J. Kohlman, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.76 out of 5 View Profile
- Cristal L. Miller, PA Family and Community Medicine 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
- Robyn G. Napier, LCSW Counseling View Profile
- Maria D. Oexmann, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.8 out of 5 View Profile
- Sara C. Reno, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
- Jessica R. Sass, MSN, APRN, FNP-C Family and Community Medicine View Profile
- Louise K. Simms, PA Family and Community Medicine View Profile
- Keith S. Turner, LCSW Family and Community Medicine View Profile
-