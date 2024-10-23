Family & Community Medicine (2024)

While some providers specialize in a particular field such as pediatrics or women’s health, family medicine providers are specially trained to provide primary care for the whole family.

UK Family & Community Medicine providers can help manage chronic diseases as well as address illnesses and injuries. After a careful assessment, they can accurately diagnose and treat a patient or refer them to a specialist if needed.

Having regular appointments with a family medicine provider is good practice for long-term health and more personalized care. It gives one provider the opportunity to get to know you and understand your health – and that of your family – over time. Our providers value your family’s story and are dedicated to helping you make important decisions regarding your family’s wellness.