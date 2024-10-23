Family & Community Medicine (2024)

Table of Contents
The providers at UK Family & Community Medicine specialize in delivering comprehensive health care to patients of all ages, from infants to older adults. Our family physicians and providers are well-equipped to diagnose and manage a wide range of acute and chronic illnesses. They also offer preventive care,including vaccinations, screenings and wellness exams. As a one-stop shop for your entire family, our providers consider circumstance, family history and patient preference when planning procedures and treatment options to best suit each individual’s needs.

What is family medicine?

While some providers specialize in a particular field such as pediatrics or women’s health, family medicine providers are specially trained to provide primary care for the whole family.

UK Family & Community Medicine providers can help manage chronic diseases as well as address illnesses and injuries. After a careful assessment, they can accurately diagnose and treat a patient or refer them to a specialist if needed.

Having regular appointments with a family medicine provider is good practice for long-term health and more personalized care. It gives one provider the opportunity to get to know you and understand your health – and that of your family – over time. Our providers value your family’s story and are dedicated to helping you make important decisions regarding your family’s wellness.

Services we provide for adults

  • Chronic disease and medication management
  • Common office procedures, such as joint injections and skin lesion removal and treatment
  • Diagnosis and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries
  • Physicals for sports and work
  • Prenatal care and breastfeeding support
  • Referrals to specialists, when needed
  • Wellness check-ups, including immunizations and screenings
  • Women’s health including Pap tests, contraceptives, intrauterine devices and contraceptive implant placement

Services we provide for infants, toddlers, adolescents and teens

  • Baby weight checks
  • Diagnosis and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries
  • Immunizations
  • Medication management
  • Guidance/information for parents
  • Ongoing care for chronic illnesses
  • Referrals to specialists, when needed
  • Sports, school and camp physicals
  • Well-child check-ups
  • Growth and development tracking (physical, behavioral and mental)
For Pharmacy Patients

Locations

  • 2195 Harrodsburg RoadLexington, KY 40504

    Phone

    Call 859-323-6371

    Fax

    859-257-7231

    Dropoff / Pickup

    Hours

    Sun: Closed

    Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

    Sat: Closed

    LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

  • 59 Cowtown RoadHindman, KY 41822

    Phone

    Call 606-785-3175

    Call 606-785-3178 for the Pharmacy

    Fax

    606-785-9968

    Dropoff / Pickup

    LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

  • 750 Morton Blvd.Hazard, KY 41701

    Phone

    Call 606-439-1559

    Call 606-435-0469 for the Pharmacy

    Fax

    606-436-6988

    Dropoff / Pickup

    Hours

    Sun: Closed

    Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

    Sat: Closed

    LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

  • 202 Bevins LaneGeorgetown, KY 40324

    Phone

    Call 859-323-9333

    Fax

    502-570-5063

    Dropoff / Pickup

    LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

  • 245 Fountain CourtLexington, KY 40509

    Phone

    859-218-2626

    Hours

    Sun: Closed

    Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

    Sat: Closed

    LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

    • 245 Fountain CourtSuite 120Lexington, KY 40509

      Phone

      Phone 859-257-9255 (WALK)

      Hours

      Sun-Sat: 8:00 am - 7:30 pm

      LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

    • 2700 Old Rosebud, Suite 110Lexington, KY 40509

      Phone

      Hours

      Sun: Closed

      Mon-Fri: 7:30 am - 5:00 pm

      Sat: Closed

      LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

Outreach

  • 317 E. Main St.Wilmore, KY 40390

    Phone

    Call 859-858-0339

    Fax

    859-858-3941

    Dropoff / Pickup

    Hours

    Sun: Closed

    Mon-Thu: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

    Fri: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

    Sat: Closed

    LOCATION DETAILS GET DIRECTIONS

Physicians

  • Doctors
  • Advanced Practice Providers
  • Jordan B. Adams, DO Family and Community Medicine 4.75 out of 5 View Profile
  • Mara R. P. Arterburn, DO Family and Community Medicine 4.77 out of 5 View Profile
  • Corey A. Bentley, DMD Adult Dentistry View Profile
  • Kelly R. Burgess, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.92 out of 5 View Profile
  • Hobie Dotson, PsyD Psychology View Profile
    • Key C. Douthitt, MD Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.89 out of 5 View Profile
    • Keisa L. Fallin-Bennett, MD, MPH Family and Community Medicine 4.76 out of 5 View Profile
    • Tina D. Fawns, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.8 out of 5 View Profile
    • Ginny Lee Gottschalk, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
    • Brittany L. Harlow, DO Family and Community Medicine 4.82 out of 5 View Profile
    • Diana L. Heiman, MD Family Medicine Primary Care Primary Care Pediatrics Sports Medicine Sports Primary Care 4.9 out of 5 View Profile
    • Neelima J. Kale, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.78 out of 5 View Profile
    • Larissa K. Kern, MD Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
    • Archana M. Kudrimoti, MBBS, MPH Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.77 out of 5 View Profile
    • Alexandria C. Larsen-Hallock, DO Family and Community Medicine View Profile
    • Sarah Marks, MD Family Medicine 4.82 out of 5 View Profile
    • Srikanth Nithyanandam, MD Family Medicine Sports Primary Care View Profile
    • Lars E. Peterson, MD, PhD Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.82 out of 5 View Profile
    • Jessica L. Setser, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.72 out of 5 View Profile
    • Dara J. Stepp, DO Family and Community Medicine View Profile
    • Wanda G. Taylor, DO Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.87 out of 5 View Profile
    • Neena E. Thomas-Eapen, MD, FAAFP Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.64 out of 5 View Profile
    • Shannon J. Voogt, MD Family and Community Medicine 4.63 out of 5 View Profile
  • James A. Bowlds, DNP, APRN Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.8 out of 5 View Profile
  • Jill E. Crawford, APRN Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.98 out of 5 View Profile
  • Donna M. Creech, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.95 out of 5 View Profile
  • Carrie M. Crum, APRN Family and Community Medicine Primary Care 4.69 out of 5 View Profile
  • Jeffrey D. Fugate, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.89 out of 5 View Profile
    • Laura S. Hughes, APRN Family and Community Medicine View Profile
    • Sheila A. Kendall, APRN Family and Community Medicine View Profile
    • Andrea J. Kohlman, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.76 out of 5 View Profile
    • Cristal L. Miller, PA Family and Community Medicine 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
    • Robyn G. Napier, LCSW Counseling View Profile
    • Maria D. Oexmann, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.8 out of 5 View Profile
    • Sara C. Reno, APRN Family and Community Medicine 4.84 out of 5 View Profile
    • Jessica R. Sass, MSN, APRN, FNP-C Family and Community Medicine View Profile
    • Louise K. Simms, PA Family and Community Medicine View Profile
    • Keith S. Turner, LCSW Family and Community Medicine View Profile
Family & Community Medicine (2024)

