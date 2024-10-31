"}},{"@type":"Question","name":"What is the All American Feast at Famous Dave's?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"ALL-AMERICAN BBQ FEAST® (7480/8060 Cal) 67.99 A Full slab St. Louis-Style Spareribs, a whole Country-Roasted Chicken, choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn and Corn Bread Muffins. Serves 4-6 people."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Does Famous Dave's Beans have pork?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"Menu Description: \"Baked beans loaded with smoked pork, brisket, hot link and jalapeno peppers.\""}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Who did Famous Dave's merge with?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"MTY Food Group has completed its acquisition of BBQ Holdings, the parent of Famous Dave's, Bakers Square and seven other concepts."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"What is Famous Dave's nationality?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"-“Famous” Dave Anderson

Famous Dave's Menu Prices (Latest) - Visit if you are in a BBQ mood? (2024)

Ordering can be a tough task when you have no clue what the menu has to offer. You end up ordering something that isn’t really what you wanted. It is why we have put together a list of the best menu items and their prices for you, right here from Famous Dave’s menu. It would be easy for you to order and eventually enjoy it as well.

Famous Dave's Menu Prices (Latest) - Visit if you are in a BBQ mood? (1)

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s is a popular restaurant chain in the United States of America, which has been developed around people’s love for authentic BBQ. Today, it is America’s most award-winning restaurant with more than 700 awards in its pockets.

The simple reason Famous Dave’s is so popular is that it has everything from a good starter to a good salad and the perfect main course as well. Anyone can have a basic birthday party to a big feast at any of their restaurants, and the menu items would turn out to be perfect for both occasions. There is also a lot to choose from, which is great because everyone loves options.

Famous Dave’s Prices

Broadly, the menu at Famous Dave’s is divided into three categories. First is the dine-in menu, second is the to-go menu, and the third is the Famous Dave’s catering menu. Various items have been developed to enhance the convenience factor. Under these broad categories then, you have starters, salads, ribs, feast items, combos, burgers and sandwiches, and so much more to indulge into.

Famous Dave’s starters

In the starter’s menu at Famous Dave’s BBQ, you will find something as simple as nachos and something heavier in comparison, like wings or rib tips. All of it goes from $6.99 to $11.99 at max. There has been a recent addition of a platter to the starters menu, and the Famous Dave’s platter price is around $22, which is good enough for 2-3 people to give a kick start to their scrumptious meal.

Famous Dave’s salad Menu Prices

All salads, bowls, and potatoes have their prices pretty close to each other. You can get one for around $8.99 to $11.99 as per the famous Dave’s BBQ prices. The chicken chopped salad and the Georgia chopped pork bowl are the two favourites from this menu, along with being the most ordered as well. Then you have the special Mac n Cheese as well, which is something everyone loves.

MenuPrices
Fresh Garden Side Salad$4.99
Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Cup$3.99
Chicken Wild Rice Soup Cup$3.99
Cup of Soup or Chili with Side Salad$7.99
Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Bowl$4.99
Caesar Side Salad$4.99
Chicken Wild Rice Soup Bowl$4.99
Caesar Salad$7.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad$10.99

Famous Dave’s Rib Rub menu

The ribs menu that Famous Dave’s BBQ menu has put forward has three types of ribs available under it. You can buy 4-12 pieces or based on their weight as well. Whichever ribs you choose to buy, 2 sides will be served with it along with a cornbread muffin. The maximum pricing of any of the items is $27.99, and you can add extra pieces by paying only $3.99.

MenuPrices
Burnt Ends-N-Ribs Combo$18.99
St. Louis Rib-N-Meat Combo$17.99

Famous feasts from Famous Dave’s

Treats are one of the best items on Famous Dave’s happy hour menu because you can order one for so many people. They come in three types and sizes, and their pricing also differs based on the same aspect. A feast for 2 would cost around $44.99 under Famous Dave’s menu prices, but it can easily fill up one or two more based on the appetite. An all American BBQ feast is also available if you wish to add more people to the party.

Famous Dave’s combos menu with Prices

Served with a choice of two sides and cornbread muffin, the menu items in the combos section of the Famous Dave’s restaurant menu are 2 meat combo, 3 meat combo, and ribs of two types. All the items cost nearly around $17 to $23 and nothing above. Famous Dave’s prices for additional items is around $3.99.

Famous Dave’s burgers menu

Served with a side of your choice and pickles, the burgers and sandwiches menu at Famous Dave’s is the most popular one out of all. People prefer a quick bite to eat, and this section has a lot to offer. Most of the burgers cost around $9.99 to $12 and not more. The Famous Dave’s menu and prices are pretty reasonable, given you have such good taste and a fulfilling meal as well.

Legendary Burgers

MenuPrices
Dave’s Favorite Burger$10.99
Devil’s Spit Burger$10.99
Jacked-N-Stacked Burger$10.99
Build Your Own Burger$9.49
Ultimate Burger$11.49

Famous Dave’s Restaurant Menu for Sandwitches

MenuPrices
Add Pepper-Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Hot Link Sandwich$9.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw0.99 Extra
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw0.99 Extra
Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich$9.99
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Add Pepper-Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Add Monterery Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Add Monterery Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Add Monterery Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato$8.29
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
BBQ Baked Potato$8.99
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Add Pepper-Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw0.99 Extra
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw0.99 Extra
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Add Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich$10.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw0.99 Extra
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw0.99 Extra
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw0.99 Extra
Add Pepper Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Loaded Baked Potato$6.99
Add Monterery Jack Cheese0.99 Extra
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Add Bacon1.99 Extra
Hickory Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Add American Cheese0.99 Extra
Burnt Ends Sandwich$10.99
The Manhandler Sandwich$10.99

Famous Dave’s Lunch Menu Prices

The Famous Dave’s lunch specials are served from 11 in the morning to 4:30 in the evening and is the most crowded time of the day at any of the outlets. There are platters and combos available with sides of your choice. You can choose a one meat combo, or two meat combo, and even a three meat combo. Salads are also available with a cornbread muffin, so you don’t have to eat all the greens alone. Famous Dave’s Lunch Menu Prices are around $7.99, which is the best deal one can get.

MenuPrices
Southside Rib Tips Platter | Lunch$8.49
Chicken Caesar Salad | Lunch$7.99
Hot Link Sausage Platter | Lunch$8.49
Boneless Wing Platter | Lunch$8.49
BBQ Baked Potato | Lunch$8.99
Texas Beef Brisket Platter | Lunch$8.49
BBQ Chicken Platter | Lunch$8.49
Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato | Lunch$8.29
Traditional Wing Platter | Lunch$8.49
Soup, Salad & Potato Combos | Lunch$7.99
Chicken Tenders Platter | Lunch$8.49
St. Louis-Style Spareribs Platter (3 Bones) | Lunch$8.49
Country-Roasted Chicken Platter | Lunch$8.49
Loaded Baked Potato | Lunch$6.99
Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad | Lunch$7.99
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Platter | Lunch$8.49
Georgia Chopped Pork Platter | Lunch$8.49

Famous Dave’s dessert menu Price List

The homemade dessert menu from Famous Dave’s is limited, but all the six items on it are amazing and can be counted as Famous Dave’s specials. The bread pudding they serve has been awarded many times, and all the other desserts range from $5.99 to $8.99, which isn’t much to add a sweet bite to a meal.

MenuPrices
Hot Fudge Brownie$6.49
Apple Praline Cheesecake$8.29
Lemon Cream Cake$8.29
Dave’s Award-Winning Bread Pudding$6.49
Chocolate Oreo Cookies & Cream$8.29
Dave’s Famous Sundae$5.69

Famous Dave’s Menu Prices for Sides

MenuPrices
Kraft Mac & Cheese1.89 Extra
Chicken Wild Rice Soup1.89 Extra
Caesar Side Salad1.89 Extra
Fresh Garden Side Salad1.89 Extra
Loaded Baked Potato1.89 Extra
Dave’s Award-Winning Chili1.89 Extra

Famous Dave’s Drink Menu Prices

MenuPrices
Lemonade Gallon$6.99
Pepsi$2.69
Sweet Tea Gallon$6.99
Iced Tea$2.69
Sweet Tea$2.69
Mountain Dew$2.69
Diet Pepsi$2.69
Lemonade$2.69
Sierra Mist$2.69
Dr. Pepper$2.69
Iced Tea Gallon$6.99

Pitmaster Favorites

MenuPrices
3 Meat Combo$20.49
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Platter$13.49
Cedar Plank Salmon Platter$15.49
Southside Rib Tips Platter$13.99
2 Meat Combo$16.49
Boneless Wings | Platter$13.99
Burnt Ends Platter$15.99
Country-Roasted Chicken Platter$13.99
Sweetwater Catfish Platter$13.99
Hot Link Sausage Platter 12 oz$13.29
Georgia Chopped Pork Platter$12.99
BBQ Chicken Platter$13.99
Texas Beef Brisket Platter$14.99
Traditional Wings | Platter$13.99

Extra Meat Menu

MenuPrices
Traditional Wings$3.99 Extra
BBQ Chicken$3.99 Extra
St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style 2 bones$3.99 Extra
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers$3.99 Extra
Country-Roasted Chicken$3.99 Extra
Georgia Chopped Pork$3.99 Extra
Boneless Wings$3.99 Extra
Texas Beef Brisket$3.99 Extra
Hot Link Sausage$3.99 Extra
Grilled Chicken Breast$3.99 Extra
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips$3.99 Extra
Southside Rib Tips$3.99 Extra

Famous Daves Bbq Lil’ Wilbur Meals Prices

MenuPrices
Kid’s Cheeseburger$5.49
Kid’s BBQ Chicken$5.49
Kid’s Burger$5.49
Kid’s Macaroni & Cheese$5.49
Kid’s Chicken Strips$5.49
Kid’s Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich$5.49
Kid’s Root Beer Float$1.99
Kid’s Mini Corn Dogs$5.49
Kid’s Country-Roasted Chicken$5.49
Kid’s Rib Dinner (2 Bones)$5.49
Kid’s Ice Cream Sundae$1.99

Famous Dave’s Bbq Prices for Sides Dishes

MenuSizePrices
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliGallon$37.99
Corn Bread MuffinsDozen (12)$10.99
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes1/2 Pint$2.99
Famous ApplesGallon$37.99
Fresh Steamed BroccoliPint$4.99
Creamy Coleslaw1/2 Pint$2.99
Fresh Steamed BroccoliQuart$9.69
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliQuart$15.99
Famous ApplesQuart$9.69
Sandwich BunsDozen (12)$5.99
Creamy ColeslawPint$4.99
Famous ApplesPint$4.99
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed PotatoesPint$4.99
Corn Bread Muffins1/2 Dozen (6)$5.99
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)1/2 Pint$2.99
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliPint$7.99
Creamy ColeslawQuart$9.69
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)Gallon$37.99
Sandwich BunsHalf Dozen (6)$2.99
Fresh Steamed BroccoliGallon$37.99
Wilbur Beans1/2 Pint$2.99
Wilbur BeansPint$4.99
Wilbur BeansQuart$9.69
Potato SaladQuart$9.69
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)Quart$9.69
Potato SaladGallon$37.99
Potato SaladPint$4.99
Fresh Steamed Broccoli1/2 Pint$2.99
Creamy ColeslawGallon$37.99
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed PotatoesQuart$9.69
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed PotatoesGallon$37.99
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)Pint$4.99
Famous Apples1/2 Pint$2.99

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que Family Sides

MenuPrices
Grilled Chicken Breast$3.99
Corn Bread Muffins 1/2 Dozen (6)$5.99
BBQ Chicken$3.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips$3.99
Sandwich Buns Dozen (12)5.99 Extra
Kraft Mac & Cheese$2.39
Fresh Steamed Broccoli$2.39
Sandwich Buns 1/2 Dozen (6)2.99 Extra
Famous Apples$2.39
Famous Fries$2.39
Sweet Corn$2.39
Creamy Coleslaw$2.39
Potato Salad$2.39
Boneless Wings$3.99
Grilled Pineapple Steaks$2.39
Wilbur Beans$2.39
Add Bacon$1.99
Sandwich Buns Sandwich Bun (1)0.50 Extra
BBQ Chips$2.39
St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style (2 Bones)$3.99
Add an Extra Meat
Texas Beef Brisket$3.99
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers$3.99
Hot Link Sausage$3.99
Corn Bread Muffins Dozen (12)$10.99
Corn Bread Muffins Single$1.49
Georgia Chopped Pork$3.99
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)$2.39
Traditional Wings$3.99
Southside Rib Tips$3.99
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes$2.39
Country-Roasted Chicken$3.99
Loaded Baked Potato$3.29

Famous Dave’s Prices for Smokin’ Starters

MenuPrices
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Appetizer$8.79
Cheese Curds$9.49
Smoked Salmon Spread$8.99
Boneless Wings | Basket$9.99
Southside Rib Tips Appetizer$9.99
Onion Strings Appetizer$6.99
Boneless Wings | Double Winger$19.99
Traditional Wings | Basket$9.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips$7.99
Traditional Wings | Party Platter$43.99
Burnt Ends Appetizer$9.99
Traditional Wings | Double Winger$19.99
Dave’s Sampler Platter | Traditional Wings$16.49
BBQ Nachos$8.99
Dave’s Sampler Platter | Boneless Wings$16.49
Boneless Wings | Party Platter$43.99

Famous Dave’s Take Out Menu Price List

The dine-in and Famous Dave’s take out menu at Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que is almost the same. It is only the packaging that differs. The menu, though, has items ranging from $6.99 to $11.99 for starters and salads. The prices for ribs range from $15 to $30, depending on the kind and amount you are ordering. Usually, people order these items only out of the menu.

MenuSizePrices
St. Louis-Style SpareribsBig Slab 12 Bones$22.99
Texas Beef Brisket$17.99
St. Louis-Style Spareribs1/2 Slab (6 Bones)$13.79
Traditional WingsParty Platter$43.99
Southside Rib Tips$9.99
BBQ Pulled Chicken$15.99
BBQ ChickenWhole$14.99
Boneless WingsParty Platter$43.99
Georgia Chopped Pork$13.99
Hot Link Sausage$11.99
Country-Roasted ChickenWhole$14.99
St. Louis-Style Spareribs1/3 Slab (4 Bones)$11.49

Famous Dave’s Menu Nutrition Info

Famous Dave’s strictly encourages all customers to check the Famous Dave’s Nutrition Facts or anything they order, along with the ingredient list. They don’t operate a gluten-free kitchen because, in commercial kitchens, it is easy for cross-contamination of ingredients to occur. They do provide you with the calorie content of each item and how you can reduce that. Sadly, there is no Famous Dave’s gluten-free menu.

Famous Dave’s Allergen Menu

Yes, you will be provided with the Famous Dave’s Allergen Menu, as this Famous Dave’s care for their customers. It is for the customers who are allergic to ingredients used to prepare the dishes. This Dave Allergen Menu includes Wheat, Milk, Soy, eggs, peanuts etc.

Famous Dave’s Gluten Free Menu

It does not operate gluten-free Menu exactly, however there are some menu items that technically don’t have gluten in it. If you are on a diet you can skip it from your meal.

  • Chicken Wing, Sauced
  • French Fries
  • BBQ Chicken
  • Country Roasted Chicken
  • Grilled Chicken Breast
  • Coleslaw
  • French Fries
  • Corn-on-the-Cob
  • Drunkin’ Apples
  • Garlic-Skin Mashed Potatoes
  • Potato Salad
  • Firecracker Green Beans
  • Loaded Baked Potato
  • Chicken Wings
  • Memphis Style Baby Back Ribs

Famous Dave’s Contact Details

Contacting Famous Dave’s is quite easy as any customer can send in their reviews through the feedback survey they have available on their website. It is the best way for you to put forward your opinion about the restaurant and give your valuable feedback.

Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States

Website:www.famous dave’s.com

contact number: 952.294.1300

Mail id: digital.services@famousdaves.com

Famous Dave’s near me

The locator that the official website of Famous Dave’s has is very helpful in finding an outlet near you. All you have to do is add your location on the map, and it will show all the nearby outlets.

Famous Dave’s Hours

All Famous Dave’s outlets are open from 11 in the morning to 11 in the night. They have a 12-hour window on their working hours, and various menu items are served at the varied time of the day.

Famous Dave’s Reviews

Famous Dave’s is one of the oldest BBQ restaurants in America, and they have been serving the same menu items since they were established. Few additions have been there, but the basic menu has remained the same. It is because people love their food so much. Their service is also great along with their food, which is a good bonus along with money-saving Famous Dave’s coupon.

FAQs

What time does famous Dave’s close?

All outlets of Famous Dave’s close at 11 in the night.

What Time Does Famous Dave’s Open?

You will find the outlets to be open around 11 in the morning.

Who owns Famous Dave’s?

BBQ Holdings is the owner of Famous Dave’s.

Where Did Famous Dave’s Originate?

Wisconsin is the birthplace of Famous Dave’s famous restaurants.

Where Can I Buy Famous Dave’s Pickles?

The famous pickles made under the Famous Dave’s name are available online on stores like Walmart, Famous BBQ, etc.

How Expensive Is Famous Dave’s?

The menu pricing is not very elaborate because each item is bound to fulfill one or more people.

Does Famous Dave’s Have Lunch Specials?

Yes, Famous Dave’s has a lunch menu where everything is for around $7.99.

Where Is Famous Dave’s Headquarters?

The headquarters of Famous Dave’s are located in Minnesota.

Conclusion

Famous Dave’s is known for its limited yet very elaborate menu. Everything on it is very reasonably priced and has great taste. You can have a party in one of their restaurants if you wish to. Moreover, they provide catering services also, so there are many ways to enjoy their good food.

Famous Dave's Menu Prices (Latest) - Visit if you are in a BBQ mood? (2024)

FAQs

Why are Famous Dave's closing locations? ›

Famous Dave's company-operated locations were not profitable in the fourth quarter — their margins were -0.7 percent in the period. For the year, company-operated margins were 4 percent of revenues, down from 6.3 percent a year ago.

