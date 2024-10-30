Famous Dave's Menu Prices (US) - 2024 (2024)

Famous Dave’s is an American barbecue restaurant chain in the Midwestern United States. They offer barbecue ribs, chicken, burgers, beef brisket, salads, soups, desserts, starters, sides, sandwiches, beverages, and many more items on their menu. In this article, I will tell you about Famous Dave’s menu with prices and much more.

They are famous for their legendary pit-smoked BBQ rib joints and barbecue sauce & seasonings. Famous Dave has a specialization in serving the best quality food and beverages.

In their restaurants, they have both deliveries as well as takeaway services and you can also order their food by downloading their mobile app “Famous Dave’s” (for iOS) just by sitting in the comfort zone of your home.

Famous Dave’s was founded by Dave W. Anderson in the year 1994. He opened the first restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin, United States. In the year 1995, he opened the second restaurant in Linden Hills, Minnesota.

In the year 1996, he opened the third restaurant location in Uptown Minneapolis. He opened the first franchise-operated restaurant in Burnsville, Minnesota.

In the year 2014, they expanded their business in Puerto Rico. At present, Edward H. Rensi is the Chief Executive Officer and the parent organization is BBQ Holdings.

Famous Dave’s has 180 restaurant locations in 33 states of the United States and in four international locations including Winnipeg, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

The headquarters of the Famous Dave’s is in Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States. You should visit Famous Dave’s once and try their smoking hot food. Check out the Famous Dave’s menu with prices and all the other things here.

Famous Dave’s Menu With Prices

Here is the Famous Dave’s menu and price list which you can check and then order your food accordingly:

Smokin’ Starters

Dave’s Sampler Platter | Traditional Wings$16.49
Dave’s Sampler Platter | Boneless Wings$16.49
Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips$7.99
Cheese Curds$9.49
Burnt Ends Appetizer$9.99
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Appetizer$8.79
BBQ Nachos$8.99
Southside Rib Tips Appetizer$9.99
Onion Strings Appetizer$6.99
Smoked Salmon Spread$8.99
Traditional Wings | Basket$9.99
Boneless Wings | Basket$9.99
Traditional Wings | Double Winger$19.99
Boneless Wings | Double Winger$19.99
Traditional Wings | Party Platter$43.99
Boneless Wings | Party Platter$43.99

Salads & Soups

Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad$10.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Cup of Soup or Chili with Side Salad$7.99
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliCup$3.99
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliBowl$4.99
Chicken Wild Rice SoupCup$3.99
Chicken Wild Rice SoupBowl$4.99
Caesar Salad$7.99
Fresh Garden Side Salad$4.99
Caesar Side Salad$4.99

Q Up Lunch

Country-Roasted Chicken Platter | Lunch$8.49
BBQ Chicken Platter | Lunch$8.49
Georgia Chopped Pork Platter | Lunch$8.49
St. Louis-Style Spareribs Platter (3 Bones) | Lunch$8.49
Texas Beef Brisket Platter | Lunch$8.49
Southside Rib Tips Platter | Lunch$8.49
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Platter | Lunch$8.49
HotLink Sausage Platter | Lunch$8.49
Chicken Tenders Platter | Lunch$8.49
Traditional Wing Platter | Lunch$8.49
Boneless Wing Platter | Lunch$8.49
Soup, Salad & Potato Combos | Lunch$7.99
Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad | Lunch$7.99
Chicken Caesar Salad | Lunch$7.99
BBQ Baked Potato | Lunch$8.99
Loaded Baked Potato | Lunch$6.99
Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato | Lunch$8.29

Sides

Kraft Mac & Cheese$1.89 Extra
Fresh Garden Side Salad$1.89 Extra
Caesar Side Salad$1.89 Extra
Dave’s Award-Winning Chili$1.89 Extra
Chicken Wild Rice Soup$1.89 Extra
Loaded Baked Potato$1.89 Extra

Award-Winning Ribs

St. Louis Rib-N-Meat Combo$17.99
Burnt Ends-N-Ribs Combo$18.99

Extra Meat

Georgia Chopped Pork$3.99 Extra
St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style2 bones$3.99 Extra
HotLink Sausage$3.99 Extra
BBQ Chicken$3.99 Extra
Country-Roasted Chicken$3.99 Extra
Texas Beef Brisket$3.99 Extra
Southside Rib Tips$3.99 Extra
Boneless Wings$3.99 Extra
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers$3.99 Extra
Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips$3.99 Extra
Traditional Wings$3.99 Extra
Grilled Chicken Breast$3.99 Extra

Pitmaster Favorites

3 Meat Combo$20.49
2 Meat Combo$16.49
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Platter$13.49
Burnt Ends Platter$15.99
Georgia Chopped Pork Platter$12.99
Country-Roasted Chicken Platter$13.99
BBQ Chicken Platter$13.99
Texas Beef Brisket Platter$14.99
Southside Rib Tips Platter$13.99
Sweetwater Catfish Platter$13.99
HotLink Sausage Platter12 oz$13.29
Cedar Plank Salmon Platter$15.49
Traditional Wings | Platter$13.99
Boneless Wings | Platter$13.99

Legendary Burgers

Dave’s Favorite Burger$10.99
Devil’s Spit® Burger$10.99
Jacked-N-Stacked Burger$10.99
Ultimate Burger$11.49
Build Your Own Burger$9.49

Signature Sandwiches

Burnt Ends Sandwich$10.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw$0.99 Extra
Add Pepper Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Monterery Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich$9.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw$0.99 Extra
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
Add Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add American Cheese$0.99 Extra
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw$0.99 Extra
Add Monterery Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich$10.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw$0.99 Extra
Add Pepper-Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Monterery Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
The Manhandler Sandwich$10.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw$0.99 Extra
Add Pepper-Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Monterery Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw$0.99 Extra
Add Pepper-Jack Cheese$0.99 Extra
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
Hickory Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw$0.99 Extra
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
HotLink Sandwich$9.99
BBQ Baked Potato$8.99
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato$8.29
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra
Loaded Baked Potato$6.99
Add Bacon$1.99 Extra

Lil’ Wilbur Meals

Kid’s Country-Roasted Chicken$5.49
Kid’s BBQ Chicken$5.49
Kid’s Chicken Strips$5.49
Kid’s Mini Corn Dogs$5.49
Kid’s Burger$5.49
Kid’s Cheeseburger$5.49
Kid’s Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich$5.49
Kid’s Macaroni & Cheese$5.49
Kid’s Rib Dinner (2 Bones)$5.49
Kid’s Ice Cream Sundae$1.99
Kid’s Root Beer Float$1.99

Family Sides

Sandwich BunsDozen (12)$5.99 Extra
Sandwich Buns1/2 Dozen (6)$2.99 Extra
Sandwich BunsSandwich Bun (1)$0.50 Extra
Corn Bread MuffinsDozen (12)$10.99
Corn Bread Muffins1/2 Dozen (6)$5.99
Corn Bread MuffinsSingle$1.49
Famous Apples$2.39
Loaded Baked Potato$3.29
Add Bacon$1.99
Wilbur Beans$2.39
Fresh Steamed Broccoli$2.39
BBQ Chips$2.39
Creamy Coleslaw$2.39
Sweet Corn$2.39
Famous Fries$2.39
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)$2.39
Grilled Pineapple Steaks$2.39
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes$2.39
Potato Salad$2.39
Kraft Mac & Cheese$2.39
Add an Extra Meat
Georgia Chopped Pork$3.99
St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style (2 Bones)$3.99
HotLink Sausage$3.99
BBQ Chicken$3.99
Country-Roasted Chicken$3.99
Texas Beef Brisket$3.99
Southside Rib Tips$3.99
Boneless Wings$3.99
Sweetwater Catfish Fingers$3.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips$3.99
Traditional Wings$3.99
Grilled Chicken Breast$3.99

Side Dishes

Wilbur Beans1/2 Pint$2.99
Wilbur BeansPint$4.99
Wilbur BeansQuart$9.69
Potato SaladPint$4.99
Potato SaladQuart$9.69
Potato SaladGallon$37.99
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes1/2 Pint$2.99
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed PotatoesPint$4.99
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed PotatoesQuart$9.69
Garlic Red-Skin Mashed PotatoesGallon$37.99
Fresh Steamed Broccoli1/2 Pint$2.99
Fresh Steamed BroccoliPint$4.99
Fresh Steamed BroccoliQuart$9.69
Fresh Steamed BroccoliGallon$37.99
Creamy Coleslaw1/2 Pint$2.99
Creamy ColeslawPint$4.99
Creamy ColeslawQuart$9.69
Creamy ColeslawGallon$37.99
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliPint$7.99
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliQuart$15.99
Dave’s Award-Winning ChiliGallon$37.99
Famous Apples1/2 Pint$2.99
Famous ApplesPint$4.99
Famous ApplesQuart$9.69
Famous ApplesGallon$37.99
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)1/2 Pint$2.99
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)Pint$4.99
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)Quart$9.69
Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)Gallon$37.99
Sandwich BunsHalf Dozen (6)$2.99
Sandwich BunsDozen (12)$5.99
Corn Bread Muffins1/2 Dozen (6)$5.99
Corn Bread MuffinsDozen (12)$10.99

Family To Go

Georgia Chopped Pork$13.99
Texas Beef Brisket$17.99
St. Louis-Style SpareribsBig Slab 12 Bones$22.99
St. Louis-Style Spareribs1/2 Slab (6 Bones)$13.79
St. Louis-Style Spareribs1/3 Slab (4 Bones)$11.49
Southside Rib Tips$9.99
HotLink Sausage$11.99
BBQ Pulled Chicken$15.99
Country-Roasted ChickenWhole$14.99
BBQ ChickenWhole$14.99
Traditional WingsParty Platter$43.99
Boneless WingsParty Platter$43.99

Homemade Desserts

Dave’s Award-Winning Bread Pudding$6.49
Hot Fudge Brownie$6.49
Dave’s Famous Sundae$5.69
Lemon Cream Cake$8.29
Chocolate Oreo Cookies & Cream$8.29
Apple Praline Cheesecake$8.29

Beverages

Iced TeaGallon$6.99
Sweet TeaGallon$6.99
LemonadeGallon$6.99
Fountain To Go
Pepsi$2.69
Diet Pepsi$2.69
Sierra Mist$2.69
Mountain Dew$2.69
Dr. Pepper$2.69
Lemonade$2.69
Iced Tea$2.69
Sweet Tea$2.69

Famous Dave’s Contact Information

Below is Famous Dave’s contact information in case you want to contact the restaurant or visit there.

Famous Dave’s AddressN/A
Famous Dave’s Phone NumberN/A
Famous Dave’s Contact FormFill Here

Famous Dave’s Franchising Information

If you want to open a franchise of Famous Dave’s then you must require at least a liquid capital of $300,000 and a net worth of $650,000 to use the brand name and business model.

Final Words

So this was all about the Famous Dave’s menu with prices and we have also mentioned many other things related to this restaurant like their contact details, social profiles, important links, and much more.

If you have visited there before or you are going to visit after knowing the Famous Dave’s menu with prices, then don’t forget to give your reviews in the comment section below. Happy Eating…!!!

