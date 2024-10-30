Famous Dave's Menu Prices (US) - 2024 (2024)

5/5 - (1 vote)

Famous Dave’s is an American barbecue restaurant chain in the Midwestern United States. They offer barbecue ribs, chicken, burgers, beef brisket, salads, soups, desserts, starters, sides, sandwiches, beverages, and many more items on their menu. In this article, I will tell you about Famous Dave’s menu with prices and much more.

They are famous for their legendary pit-smoked BBQ rib joints and barbecue sauce & seasonings. Famous Dave has a specialization in serving the best quality food and beverages.

In their restaurants, they have both deliveries as well as takeaway services and you can also order their food by downloading their mobile app “Famous Dave’s” (for iOS) just by sitting in the comfort zone of your home.

Famous Dave’s was founded by Dave W. Anderson in the year 1994. He opened the first restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin, United States. In the year 1995, he opened the second restaurant in Linden Hills, Minnesota.

In the year 1996, he opened the third restaurant location in Uptown Minneapolis. He opened the first franchise-operated restaurant in Burnsville, Minnesota.

In the year 2014, they expanded their business in Puerto Rico. At present, Edward H. Rensi is the Chief Executive Officer and the parent organization is BBQ Holdings.

Famous Dave’s has 180 restaurant locations in 33 states of the United States and in four international locations including Winnipeg, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

The headquarters of the Famous Dave’s is in Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States. You should visit Famous Dave’s once and try their smoking hot food. Check out the Famous Dave’s menu with prices and all the other things here.

Famous Dave’s Menu With Prices

Here is the Famous Dave’s menu and price list which you can check and then order your food accordingly:

Smokin’ Starters

Dave’s Sampler Platter | Traditional Wings $16.49 Dave’s Sampler Platter | Boneless Wings $16.49 Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips $7.99 Cheese Curds $9.49 Burnt Ends Appetizer $9.99 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Appetizer $8.79 BBQ Nachos $8.99 Southside Rib Tips Appetizer $9.99 Onion Strings Appetizer $6.99 Smoked Salmon Spread $8.99 Traditional Wings | Basket $9.99 Boneless Wings | Basket $9.99 Traditional Wings | Double Winger $19.99 Boneless Wings | Double Winger $19.99 Traditional Wings | Party Platter $43.99 Boneless Wings | Party Platter $43.99

Salads & Soups

Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad $10.99 Chicken Caesar Salad $11.99 Cup of Soup or Chili with Side Salad $7.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Cup $3.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Bowl $4.99 Chicken Wild Rice Soup Cup $3.99 Chicken Wild Rice Soup Bowl $4.99 Caesar Salad $7.99 Fresh Garden Side Salad $4.99 Caesar Side Salad $4.99

Q Up Lunch

Country-Roasted Chicken Platter | Lunch $8.49 BBQ Chicken Platter | Lunch $8.49 Georgia Chopped Pork Platter | Lunch $8.49 St. Louis-Style Spareribs Platter (3 Bones) | Lunch $8.49 Texas Beef Brisket Platter | Lunch $8.49 Southside Rib Tips Platter | Lunch $8.49 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Platter | Lunch $8.49 HotLink Sausage Platter | Lunch $8.49 Chicken Tenders Platter | Lunch $8.49 Traditional Wing Platter | Lunch $8.49 Boneless Wing Platter | Lunch $8.49 Soup, Salad & Potato Combos | Lunch $7.99 Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad | Lunch $7.99 Chicken Caesar Salad | Lunch $7.99 BBQ Baked Potato | Lunch $8.99 Loaded Baked Potato | Lunch $6.99 Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato | Lunch $8.29

Sides

Kraft Mac & Cheese $1.89 Extra Fresh Garden Side Salad $1.89 Extra Caesar Side Salad $1.89 Extra Dave’s Award-Winning Chili $1.89 Extra Chicken Wild Rice Soup $1.89 Extra Loaded Baked Potato $1.89 Extra

Award-Winning Ribs

St. Louis Rib-N-Meat Combo $17.99 Burnt Ends-N-Ribs Combo $18.99

Extra Meat

Georgia Chopped Pork $3.99 Extra St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style 2 bones $3.99 Extra HotLink Sausage $3.99 Extra BBQ Chicken $3.99 Extra Country-Roasted Chicken $3.99 Extra Texas Beef Brisket $3.99 Extra Southside Rib Tips $3.99 Extra Boneless Wings $3.99 Extra Sweetwater Catfish Fingers $3.99 Extra Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips $3.99 Extra Traditional Wings $3.99 Extra Grilled Chicken Breast $3.99 Extra

Pitmaster Favorites

3 Meat Combo $20.49 2 Meat Combo $16.49 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Platter $13.49 Burnt Ends Platter $15.99 Georgia Chopped Pork Platter $12.99 Country-Roasted Chicken Platter $13.99 BBQ Chicken Platter $13.99 Texas Beef Brisket Platter $14.99 Southside Rib Tips Platter $13.99 Sweetwater Catfish Platter $13.99 HotLink Sausage Platter 12 oz $13.29 Cedar Plank Salmon Platter $15.49 Traditional Wings | Platter $13.99 Boneless Wings | Platter $13.99

Legendary Burgers

Dave’s Favorite Burger $10.99 Devil’s Spit® Burger $10.99 Jacked-N-Stacked Burger $10.99 Ultimate Burger $11.49 Build Your Own Burger $9.49

Signature Sandwiches

Burnt Ends Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich $9.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Add Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add American Cheese $0.99 Extra BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich $9.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper-Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra The Manhandler Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper-Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Cajun Chicken Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper-Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Hickory Chicken Sandwich $10.49 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra HotLink Sandwich $9.99 BBQ Baked Potato $8.99 Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato $8.29 Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Loaded Baked Potato $6.99 Add Bacon $1.99 Extra

Lil’ Wilbur Meals

Kid’s Country-Roasted Chicken $5.49 Kid’s BBQ Chicken $5.49 Kid’s Chicken Strips $5.49 Kid’s Mini Corn Dogs $5.49 Kid’s Burger $5.49 Kid’s Cheeseburger $5.49 Kid’s Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich $5.49 Kid’s Macaroni & Cheese $5.49 Kid’s Rib Dinner (2 Bones) $5.49 Kid’s Ice Cream Sundae $1.99 Kid’s Root Beer Float $1.99

Family Sides

Sandwich Buns Dozen (12) $5.99 Extra Sandwich Buns 1/2 Dozen (6) $2.99 Extra Sandwich Buns Sandwich Bun (1) $0.50 Extra Corn Bread Muffins Dozen (12) $10.99 Corn Bread Muffins 1/2 Dozen (6) $5.99 Corn Bread Muffins Single $1.49 Famous Apples $2.39 Loaded Baked Potato $3.29 Add Bacon $1.99 Wilbur Beans $2.39 Fresh Steamed Broccoli $2.39 BBQ Chips $2.39 Creamy Coleslaw $2.39 Sweet Corn $2.39 Famous Fries $2.39 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) $2.39 Grilled Pineapple Steaks $2.39 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes $2.39 Potato Salad $2.39 Kraft Mac & Cheese $2.39 Add an Extra Meat Georgia Chopped Pork $3.99 St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style (2 Bones) $3.99 HotLink Sausage $3.99 BBQ Chicken $3.99 Country-Roasted Chicken $3.99 Texas Beef Brisket $3.99 Southside Rib Tips $3.99 Boneless Wings $3.99 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers $3.99 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips $3.99 Traditional Wings $3.99 Grilled Chicken Breast $3.99

Side Dishes

Wilbur Beans 1/2 Pint $2.99 Wilbur Beans Pint $4.99 Wilbur Beans Quart $9.69 Potato Salad Pint $4.99 Potato Salad Quart $9.69 Potato Salad Gallon $37.99 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Pint $2.99 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes Pint $4.99 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes Quart $9.69 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes Gallon $37.99 Fresh Steamed Broccoli 1/2 Pint $2.99 Fresh Steamed Broccoli Pint $4.99 Fresh Steamed Broccoli Quart $9.69 Fresh Steamed Broccoli Gallon $37.99 Creamy Coleslaw 1/2 Pint $2.99 Creamy Coleslaw Pint $4.99 Creamy Coleslaw Quart $9.69 Creamy Coleslaw Gallon $37.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Pint $7.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Quart $15.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Gallon $37.99 Famous Apples 1/2 Pint $2.99 Famous Apples Pint $4.99 Famous Apples Quart $9.69 Famous Apples Gallon $37.99 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) 1/2 Pint $2.99 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) Pint $4.99 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) Quart $9.69 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) Gallon $37.99 Sandwich Buns Half Dozen (6) $2.99 Sandwich Buns Dozen (12) $5.99 Corn Bread Muffins 1/2 Dozen (6) $5.99 Corn Bread Muffins Dozen (12) $10.99

Family To Go

Georgia Chopped Pork $13.99 Texas Beef Brisket $17.99 St. Louis-Style Spareribs Big Slab 12 Bones $22.99 St. Louis-Style Spareribs 1/2 Slab (6 Bones) $13.79 St. Louis-Style Spareribs 1/3 Slab (4 Bones) $11.49 Southside Rib Tips $9.99 HotLink Sausage $11.99 BBQ Pulled Chicken $15.99 Country-Roasted Chicken Whole $14.99 BBQ Chicken Whole $14.99 Traditional Wings Party Platter $43.99 Boneless Wings Party Platter $43.99

Homemade Desserts

Dave’s Award-Winning Bread Pudding $6.49 Hot Fudge Brownie $6.49 Dave’s Famous Sundae $5.69 Lemon Cream Cake $8.29 Chocolate Oreo Cookies & Cream $8.29 Apple Praline Cheesecake $8.29

Beverages

Iced Tea Gallon $6.99 Sweet Tea Gallon $6.99 Lemonade Gallon $6.99 Fountain To Go Pepsi $2.69 Diet Pepsi $2.69 Sierra Mist $2.69 Mountain Dew $2.69 Dr. Pepper $2.69 Lemonade $2.69 Iced Tea $2.69 Sweet Tea $2.69

Famous Dave’s Contact Information

Below is Famous Dave’s contact information in case you want to contact the restaurant or visit there.

Famous Dave’s Address N/A Famous Dave’s Phone Number N/A Famous Dave’s Contact Form Fill Here

Famous Dave’s Social Profiles

You can follow Famous Dave’s restaurant on the social media platforms given below where they upload every update.

Important Links

Below is the list of some important links to Famous Dave’s restaurants like their locations, nutritional information, careers, and much more.

Famous Dave’s Franchising Information

If you want to open a franchise of Famous Dave’s then you must require at least a liquid capital of $300,000 and a net worth of $650,000 to use the brand name and business model.

Final Words

So this was all about the Famous Dave’s menu with prices and we have also mentioned many other things related to this restaurant like their contact details, social profiles, important links, and much more.

