Famous Dave's Menu Prices (US) - 2024 (2024)

5/5 - (1 vote)
Famous Dave’s is an American barbecue restaurant chain in the Midwestern United States. They offer barbecue ribs, chicken, burgers, beef brisket, salads, soups, desserts, starters, sides, sandwiches, beverages, and many more items on their menu. In this article, I will tell you about Famous Dave’s menu with prices and much more.
They are famous for their legendary pit-smoked BBQ rib joints and barbecue sauce & seasonings. Famous Dave has a specialization in serving the best quality food and beverages.
In their restaurants, they have both deliveries as well as takeaway services and you can also order their food by downloading their mobile app “Famous Dave’s” (for iOS) just by sitting in the comfort zone of your home.
Famous Dave’s was founded by Dave W. Anderson in the year 1994. He opened the first restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin, United States. In the year 1995, he opened the second restaurant in Linden Hills, Minnesota.
In the year 1996, he opened the third restaurant location in Uptown Minneapolis. He opened the first franchise-operated restaurant in Burnsville, Minnesota.
In the year 2014, they expanded their business in Puerto Rico. At present, Edward H. Rensi is the Chief Executive Officer and the parent organization is BBQ Holdings.
Famous Dave’s has 180 restaurant locations in 33 states of the United States and in four international locations including Winnipeg, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.
The headquarters of the Famous Dave’s is in Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States. You should visit Famous Dave’s once and try their smoking hot food. Check out the Famous Dave’s menu with prices and all the other things here.
Also Check Seafood City Menu With Prices
Table of Contents
Famous Dave’s Menu With Prices
Here is the Famous Dave’s menu and price list which you can check and then order your food accordingly:
Smokin’ Starters
|Dave’s Sampler Platter | Traditional Wings
|$16.49
|Dave’s Sampler Platter | Boneless Wings
|$16.49
|Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips
|$7.99
|Cheese Curds
|$9.49
|Burnt Ends Appetizer
|$9.99
|Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Appetizer
|$8.79
|BBQ Nachos
|$8.99
|Southside Rib Tips Appetizer
|$9.99
|Onion Strings Appetizer
|$6.99
|Smoked Salmon Spread
|$8.99
|Traditional Wings | Basket
|$9.99
|Boneless Wings | Basket
|$9.99
|Traditional Wings | Double Winger
|$19.99
|Boneless Wings | Double Winger
|$19.99
|Traditional Wings | Party Platter
|$43.99
|Boneless Wings | Party Platter
|$43.99
Salads & Soups
|Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad
|$10.99
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
|Cup of Soup or Chili with Side Salad
|$7.99
|Dave’s Award-Winning Chili
|Cup
|$3.99
|Dave’s Award-Winning Chili
|Bowl
|$4.99
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|Cup
|$3.99
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|Bowl
|$4.99
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
|Fresh Garden Side Salad
|$4.99
|Caesar Side Salad
|$4.99
Q Up Lunch
|Country-Roasted Chicken Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|BBQ Chicken Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|Georgia Chopped Pork Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|St. Louis-Style Spareribs Platter (3 Bones) | Lunch
|$8.49
|Texas Beef Brisket Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|Southside Rib Tips Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|HotLink Sausage Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|Chicken Tenders Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|Traditional Wing Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|Boneless Wing Platter | Lunch
|$8.49
|Soup, Salad & Potato Combos | Lunch
|$7.99
|Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad | Lunch
|$7.99
|Chicken Caesar Salad | Lunch
|$7.99
|BBQ Baked Potato | Lunch
|$8.99
|Loaded Baked Potato | Lunch
|$6.99
|Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato | Lunch
|$8.29
Sides
|Kraft Mac & Cheese
|$1.89 Extra
|Fresh Garden Side Salad
|$1.89 Extra
|Caesar Side Salad
|$1.89 Extra
|Dave’s Award-Winning Chili
|$1.89 Extra
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$1.89 Extra
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$1.89 Extra
Award-Winning Ribs
|St. Louis Rib-N-Meat Combo
|$17.99
|Burnt Ends-N-Ribs Combo
|$18.99
Extra Meat
|Georgia Chopped Pork
|$3.99 Extra
|St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style
|2 bones
|$3.99 Extra
|HotLink Sausage
|$3.99 Extra
|BBQ Chicken
|$3.99 Extra
|Country-Roasted Chicken
|$3.99 Extra
|Texas Beef Brisket
|$3.99 Extra
|Southside Rib Tips
|$3.99 Extra
|Boneless Wings
|$3.99 Extra
|Sweetwater Catfish Fingers
|$3.99 Extra
|Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips
|$3.99 Extra
|Traditional Wings
|$3.99 Extra
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$3.99 Extra
Pitmaster Favorites
|3 Meat Combo
|$20.49
|2 Meat Combo
|$16.49
|Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Platter
|$13.49
|Burnt Ends Platter
|$15.99
|Georgia Chopped Pork Platter
|$12.99
|Country-Roasted Chicken Platter
|$13.99
|BBQ Chicken Platter
|$13.99
|Texas Beef Brisket Platter
|$14.99
|Southside Rib Tips Platter
|$13.99
|Sweetwater Catfish Platter
|$13.99
|HotLink Sausage Platter
|12 oz
|$13.29
|Cedar Plank Salmon Platter
|$15.49
|Traditional Wings | Platter
|$13.99
|Boneless Wings | Platter
|$13.99
Legendary Burgers
|Dave’s Favorite Burger
|$10.99
|Devil’s Spit® Burger
|$10.99
|Jacked-N-Stacked Burger
|$10.99
|Ultimate Burger
|$11.49
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.49
Signature Sandwiches
|Burnt Ends Sandwich
|$10.99
|Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Pepper Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Monterery Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
|Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|Add Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add American Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
|Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Monterery Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$10.99
|Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Pepper-Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Monterery Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|The Manhandler Sandwich
|$10.99
|Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Pepper-Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Monterery Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Pepper-Jack Cheese
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|Hickory Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
|Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw
|$0.99 Extra
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|HotLink Sandwich
|$9.99
|BBQ Baked Potato
|$8.99
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato
|$8.29
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$6.99
|Add Bacon
|$1.99 Extra
Lil’ Wilbur Meals
|Kid’s Country-Roasted Chicken
|$5.49
|Kid’s BBQ Chicken
|$5.49
|Kid’s Chicken Strips
|$5.49
|Kid’s Mini Corn Dogs
|$5.49
|Kid’s Burger
|$5.49
|Kid’s Cheeseburger
|$5.49
|Kid’s Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$5.49
|Kid’s Macaroni & Cheese
|$5.49
|Kid’s Rib Dinner (2 Bones)
|$5.49
|Kid’s Ice Cream Sundae
|$1.99
|Kid’s Root Beer Float
|$1.99
Family Sides
|Sandwich Buns
|Dozen (12)
|$5.99 Extra
|Sandwich Buns
|1/2 Dozen (6)
|$2.99 Extra
|Sandwich Buns
|Sandwich Bun (1)
|$0.50 Extra
|Corn Bread Muffins
|Dozen (12)
|$10.99
|Corn Bread Muffins
|1/2 Dozen (6)
|$5.99
|Corn Bread Muffins
|Single
|$1.49
|Famous Apples
|$2.39
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$3.29
|Add Bacon
|$1.99
|Wilbur Beans
|$2.39
|Fresh Steamed Broccoli
|$2.39
|BBQ Chips
|$2.39
|Creamy Coleslaw
|$2.39
|Sweet Corn
|$2.39
|Famous Fries
|$2.39
|Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)
|$2.39
|Grilled Pineapple Steaks
|$2.39
|Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes
|$2.39
|Potato Salad
|$2.39
|Kraft Mac & Cheese
|$2.39
|Add an Extra Meat
|Georgia Chopped Pork
|$3.99
|St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style (2 Bones)
|$3.99
|HotLink Sausage
|$3.99
|BBQ Chicken
|$3.99
|Country-Roasted Chicken
|$3.99
|Texas Beef Brisket
|$3.99
|Southside Rib Tips
|$3.99
|Boneless Wings
|$3.99
|Sweetwater Catfish Fingers
|$3.99
|Hand Breaded Chicken Strips
|$3.99
|Traditional Wings
|$3.99
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$3.99
Side Dishes
|Wilbur Beans
|1/2 Pint
|$2.99
|Wilbur Beans
|Pint
|$4.99
|Wilbur Beans
|Quart
|$9.69
|Potato Salad
|Pint
|$4.99
|Potato Salad
|Quart
|$9.69
|Potato Salad
|Gallon
|$37.99
|Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes
|1/2 Pint
|$2.99
|Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes
|Pint
|$4.99
|Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes
|Quart
|$9.69
|Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes
|Gallon
|$37.99
|Fresh Steamed Broccoli
|1/2 Pint
|$2.99
|Fresh Steamed Broccoli
|Pint
|$4.99
|Fresh Steamed Broccoli
|Quart
|$9.69
|Fresh Steamed Broccoli
|Gallon
|$37.99
|Creamy Coleslaw
|1/2 Pint
|$2.99
|Creamy Coleslaw
|Pint
|$4.99
|Creamy Coleslaw
|Quart
|$9.69
|Creamy Coleslaw
|Gallon
|$37.99
|Dave’s Award-Winning Chili
|Pint
|$7.99
|Dave’s Award-Winning Chili
|Quart
|$15.99
|Dave’s Award-Winning Chili
|Gallon
|$37.99
|Famous Apples
|1/2 Pint
|$2.99
|Famous Apples
|Pint
|$4.99
|Famous Apples
|Quart
|$9.69
|Famous Apples
|Gallon
|$37.99
|Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)
|1/2 Pint
|$2.99
|Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)
|Pint
|$4.99
|Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)
|Quart
|$9.69
|Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño)
|Gallon
|$37.99
|Sandwich Buns
|Half Dozen (6)
|$2.99
|Sandwich Buns
|Dozen (12)
|$5.99
|Corn Bread Muffins
|1/2 Dozen (6)
|$5.99
|Corn Bread Muffins
|Dozen (12)
|$10.99
Family To Go
|Georgia Chopped Pork
|$13.99
|Texas Beef Brisket
|$17.99
|St. Louis-Style Spareribs
|Big Slab 12 Bones
|$22.99
|St. Louis-Style Spareribs
|1/2 Slab (6 Bones)
|$13.79
|St. Louis-Style Spareribs
|1/3 Slab (4 Bones)
|$11.49
|Southside Rib Tips
|$9.99
|HotLink Sausage
|$11.99
|BBQ Pulled Chicken
|$15.99
|Country-Roasted Chicken
|Whole
|$14.99
|BBQ Chicken
|Whole
|$14.99
|Traditional Wings
|Party Platter
|$43.99
|Boneless Wings
|Party Platter
|$43.99
Homemade Desserts
|Dave’s Award-Winning Bread Pudding
|$6.49
|Hot Fudge Brownie
|$6.49
|Dave’s Famous Sundae
|$5.69
|Lemon Cream Cake
|$8.29
|Chocolate Oreo Cookies & Cream
|$8.29
|Apple Praline Cheesecake
|$8.29
Beverages
|Iced Tea
|Gallon
|$6.99
|Sweet Tea
|Gallon
|$6.99
|Lemonade
|Gallon
|$6.99
|Fountain To Go
|Pepsi
|$2.69
|Diet Pepsi
|$2.69
|Sierra Mist
|$2.69
|Mountain Dew
|$2.69
|Dr. Pepper
|$2.69
|Lemonade
|$2.69
|Iced Tea
|$2.69
|Sweet Tea
|$2.69
Disclaimer: Everymenuprices.com gathers actual pricing information from various sources such as official websites, business websites, and much more. The prices given on this webpage may be derived from one or more of those sources. Naturally, the prices given on this website may not be current at the time you visit this website, and may not apply to all locations of a given business brand. To know the current pricing, contact the individual business location of interest to you.
Also Check Eat’n Park Menu With Prices
Famous Dave’s Contact Information
Below is Famous Dave’s contact information in case you want to contact the restaurant or visit there.
|Famous Dave’s Address
|N/A
|Famous Dave’s Phone Number
|N/A
|Famous Dave’s Contact Form
|Fill Here
Famous Dave’s Social Profiles
You can follow Famous Dave’s restaurant on the social media platforms given below where they upload every update.
Important Links
Below is the list of some important links to Famous Dave’s restaurants like their locations, nutritional information, careers, and much more.
|Official Website
|famousdaves.com
|Famous Dave’s Menu
|Check Here
|Famous Dave’s Locations
|Check Here
|Famous Dave’s Catering
|Check Here
|Famous Dave’s Careers
|Check Here
|Famous Dave’s Franchise
|Check Here
|Famous Dave’s Gift Cards
|Check Here
|Famous Dave’s Nutrition Info
|Check Here
Famous Dave’s Franchising Information
Also Check Happy Lemon Menu And Prices
If you want to open a franchise of Famous Dave’s then you must require at least a liquid capital of $300,000 and a net worth of $650,000 to use the brand name and business model.
Final Words
So this was all about the Famous Dave’s menu with prices and we have also mentioned many other things related to this restaurant like their contact details, social profiles, important links, and much more.
Also Check Rib Crib Menu With Prices
If you have visited there before or you are going to visit after knowing the Famous Dave’s menu with prices, then don’t forget to give your reviews in the comment section below. Happy Eating…!!!