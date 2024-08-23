Famous Dave's Menu Prices + Weekly Deals (2024) (2024)

Famous Dave’s is my favorite BBQ chain and I’ve been visiting the restaurant on and off for years. Founded by Dave Anderson in Hayward, Wisconsin, in 1994, the restaurant has evolved into a go-to spot for barbecue lovers who crave ribs, brisket, BBQ sandwiches or classic sides like baked beans, and cheese, and coleslaw. AnotherThe mouth-watering sauces and rubs like “Rich & Sassy” and “Devil’s Spit” add an extra kick to the already flavorful dishes.

Without further ado, let’s explore the full menu and prices at Famous Dave’s in 2024. Check out the weekly deals if you want to save money throughout the week.

Smokin’ Starters

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Dave’s Sampler Platter | Traditional Wings $16.49 Dave’s Sampler Platter | Boneless Wings $16.49 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips $7.99 Cheese Curds $9.49 Burnt Ends Appetizer $9.99 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Appetizer $8.79 BBQ Nachos $8.99 Southside Rib Tips Appetizer $9.99 Onion Strings Appetizer $6.99 Smoked Salmon Spread $8.99 Traditional Wings | Basket $9.99 Boneless Wings | Basket $9.99 Traditional Wings | Double Winger $19.99 Boneless Wings | Double Winger $19.99 Traditional Wings | Party Platter $43.99 Boneless Wings | Party Platter $43.99

Salads & Soups

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad $10.99 Chicken Caesar Salad $11.99 Cup of Soup or Chili with Side Salad $7.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Cup $3.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Bowl $4.99 Chicken Wild Rice Soup Cup $3.99 Chicken Wild Rice Soup Bowl $4.99 Caesar Salad $7.99 Fresh Garden Side Salad $4.99 Caesar Side Salad $4.99

Q Up Lunch

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Country-Roasted Chicken Platter | Lunch $8.49 BBQ Chicken Platter | Lunch $8.49 Georgia Chopped Pork Platter | Lunch $8.49 St. Louis-Style Spareribs Platter (3 Bones) | Lunch $8.49 Texas Beef Brisket Platter | Lunch $8.49 Southside Rib Tips Platter | Lunch $8.49 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers Platter | Lunch $8.49 Hot Link Sausage Platter | Lunch $8.49 Chicken Tenders Platter | Lunch $8.49 Traditional Wing Platter | Lunch $8.49 Boneless Wing Platter | Lunch $8.49 Soup, Salad & Potato Combos | Lunch $7.99 Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad | Lunch $7.99 Chicken Caesar Salad | Lunch $7.99 BBQ Baked Potato | Lunch $8.99 Loaded Baked Potato | Lunch $6.99 Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato | Lunch $8.29

Sides

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Kraft Mac & Cheese $1.89 Extra Fresh Garden Side Salad $1.89 Extra Caesar Side Salad $1.89 Extra Dave’s Award-Winning Chili $1.89 Extra Chicken Wild Rice Soup $1.89 Extra Loaded Baked Potato $1.89 Extra

Award-Winning Ribs

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price St. Louis Rib-N-Meat Combo $17.99 Burnt Ends-N-Ribs Combo $18.99

Extra Meat

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Georgia Chopped Pork $3.99 Extra St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style 2 bones $3.99 Extra Hot Link Sausage $3.99 Extra BBQ Chicken $3.99 Extra Country-Roasted Chicken $3.99 Extra Texas Beef Brisket $3.99 Extra Southside Rib Tips $3.99 Extra Boneless Wings $3.99 Extra Sweetwater Catfish Fingers $3.99 Extra Hand Breaded Chicken Strips $3.99 Extra Traditional Wings $3.99 Extra Grilled Chicken Breast $3.99 Extra

Pitmaster Favorites

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price 3 Meat Combo $20.49 2 Meat Combo $16.49 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Platter $13.49 Burnt Ends Platter $15.99 Georgia Chopped Pork Platter $12.99 Country-Roasted Chicken Platter $13.99 BBQ Chicken Platter $13.99 Texas Beef Brisket Platter $14.99 Southside Rib Tips Platter $13.99 Sweetwater Catfish Platter $13.99 Hot Link Sausage Platter 12 oz $13.29 Cedar Plank Salmon Platter $15.49 Traditional Wings | Platter $13.99 Boneless Wings | Platter $13.99

Legendary Burgers

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Dave’s Favorite Burger $10.99 Devil’s Spit® Burger $10.99 Jacked-N-Stacked Burger $10.99 Ultimate Burger $11.49 Build Your Own Burger $9.49

Signature Sandwiches

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Burnt Ends Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich $9.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Add Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add American Cheese $0.99 Extra BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich $9.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper-Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra The Manhandler Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper-Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Monterery Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Cajun Chicken Sandwich $10.99 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Pepper-Jack Cheese $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Hickory Chicken Sandwich $10.49 Make It Memphis-Style And Top Your ‘Que With Creamy Coleslaw $0.99 Extra Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Hot Link Sandwich $9.99 BBQ Baked Potato $8.99 Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato $8.29 Add Bacon $1.99 Extra Loaded Baked Potato $6.99 Add Bacon $1.99 Extra

Lil’ Wilbur Meals

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Kid’s Country-Roasted Chicken $5.49 Kid’s BBQ Chicken $5.49 Kid’s Chicken Strips $5.49 Kid’s Mini Corn Dogs $5.49 Kid’s Burger $5.49 Kid’s Cheeseburger $5.49 Kid’s Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich $5.49 Kid’s Macaroni & Cheese $5.49 Kid’s Rib Dinner (2 Bones) $5.49 Kid’s Ice Cream Sundae $1.99 Kid’s Root Beer Float $1.99

Family Sides

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Sandwich Buns Dozen (12) $5.99 Extra Sandwich Buns 1/2 Dozen (6) $2.99 Extra Sandwich Buns Sandwich Bun (1) $0.50 Extra Corn Bread Muffins Dozen (12) $10.99 Corn Bread Muffins 1/2 Dozen (6) $5.99 Corn Bread Muffins Single $1.49 Famous Apples $2.39 Loaded Baked Potato $3.29 Add Bacon $1.99 Wilbur Beans $2.39 Fresh Steamed Broccoli $2.39 BBQ Chips $2.39 Creamy Coleslaw $2.39 Sweet Corn $2.39 Famous Fries $2.39 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) $2.39 Grilled Pineapple Steaks $2.39 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes $2.39 Potato Salad $2.39 Kraft Mac & Cheese $2.39 Add an Extra Meat Georgia Chopped Pork $3.99 St Louis Style Spareribs- Original Style (2 Bones) $3.99 Hot Link Sausage $3.99 BBQ Chicken $3.99 Country-Roasted Chicken $3.99 Texas Beef Brisket $3.99 Southside Rib Tips $3.99 Boneless Wings $3.99 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers $3.99 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips $3.99 Traditional Wings $3.99 Grilled Chicken Breast $3.99

Side Dishes

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Wilbur Beans 1/2 Pint $2.99 Wilbur Beans Pint $4.99 Wilbur Beans Quart $9.69 Potato Salad Pint $4.99 Potato Salad Quart $9.69 Potato Salad Gallon $37.99 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Pint $2.99 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes Pint $4.99 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes Quart $9.69 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes Gallon $37.99 Fresh Steamed Broccoli 1/2 Pint $2.99 Fresh Steamed Broccoli Pint $4.99 Fresh Steamed Broccoli Quart $9.69 Fresh Steamed Broccoli Gallon $37.99 Creamy Coleslaw 1/2 Pint $2.99 Creamy Coleslaw Pint $4.99 Creamy Coleslaw Quart $9.69 Creamy Coleslaw Gallon $37.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Pint $7.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Quart $15.99 Dave’s Award-Winning Chili Gallon $37.99 Famous Apples 1/2 Pint $2.99 Famous Apples Pint $4.99 Famous Apples Quart $9.69 Famous Apples Gallon $37.99 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) 1/2 Pint $2.99 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) Pint $4.99 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) Quart $9.69 Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese (Jalapeño) Gallon $37.99 Sandwich Buns Half Dozen (6) $2.99 Sandwich Buns Dozen (12) $5.99 Corn Bread Muffins 1/2 Dozen (6) $5.99 Corn Bread Muffins Dozen (12) $10.99

Family To Go

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Georgia Chopped Pork $13.99 Texas Beef Brisket $17.99 St. Louis-Style Spareribs Big Slab 12 Bones $22.99 St. Louis-Style Spareribs 1/2 Slab (6 Bones) $13.79 St. Louis-Style Spareribs 1/3 Slab (4 Bones) $11.49 Southside Rib Tips $9.99 Hot Link Sausage $11.99 BBQ Pulled Chicken $15.99 Country-Roasted Chicken Whole $14.99 BBQ Chicken Whole $14.99 Traditional Wings Party Platter $43.99 Boneless Wings Party Platter $43.99

Homemade Desserts

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Dave’s Award-Winning Bread Pudding $6.49 Hot Fudge Brownie $6.49 Dave’s Famous Sundae $5.69 Lemon Cream Cake $8.29 Chocolate Oreo Cookies & Cream $8.29 Apple Praline Cheesecake $8.29

Beverages

Menu Item Size / Quantity Price Iced Tea Gallon $6.99 Sweet Tea Gallon $6.99 Lemonade Gallon $6.99 Fountain To Go Pepsi $2.69 Diet Pepsi $2.69 Sierra Mist $2.69 Mountain Dew $2.69 Dr. Pepper $2.69 Lemonade $2.69 Iced Tea $2.69 Sweet Tea $2.69

FAQs about Famous Dave’s Menu

Which menu items have Famous Dave’s discontinued?

Let’s explore some items that have bid farewell to Famous Dave’s menu or were released as limited-time or promotional entrees.

Nashville Hot Catfish Sandwich

The Nashville Hot Catfish Sandwich featured a crispy catfish filet drenched in Nashville Hot Sauce. Drizzled with Rémoulade and topped with the Hell-Fire Pickles, all nestled within a soft hoagie bun. This sandwich was introduced as a limited-time offering.

Porky Pine Burger

The Porky Pine Burger was an all-beef patty, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet and tangy grilled pineapple, smoky Georgia chopped pork, and a delectable Apricot Bourbon BBQ sauce. Despite its mouth-watering ingredients and bold flavor profile, the Porky Pine Burger didn’t seem to catch on with diners.

Smokin’ Shamrock Burger

This burger came out in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. This burger featured Swiss cheese, smoked corned beef, tangy Sauerkraut, and a dollop of the irresistible Shamrock sauce. Served on a toasted bun, it came complete with a side of Hell-Fire Pickle Chips and a choice of side. For those who hold out hope, keeping an eye on Famous Dave’s social media accounts may reveal whether this beloved menu item will make a limited-time return in the run up to St. Patrick’s Day again.

Buffalo Chicken Salad Bowl

The Buffalo Chicken Salad Bowl featured a medley of grilled or crispy chicken nestled amidst a bed of fresh and crisp greens. Complemented with Blue cheese crumbles, the rich flavor of house-smoked cheddar cheese, the juiciness of ripe tomatoes, and bacon this is one salad I’d like to see make a come back.

Weekly Deals at Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is renowned for its commitment to providing diners with excellent value. Whether it’s their enticing weekly specials or exclusive offers, you’ll always find various ways to keep your wallet happy. Let’s delve into the enticing array of money-saving options they have in store.

$4 BUILD-YOUR-OWN-BURGER MONDAY

Mondays at Famous Dave’s are all about unleashing your inner burger artist! For a mere $4, you can indulge in the Build-Your-Own Burger extravaganza. It’s the ultimate canvas for those who crave a personalized burger experience. With an extensive array of toppings available, starting at an enticingly affordable $0.50 each, you can fashion a burger that sings to your unique taste buds.

Whether you fancy loading it up with a surplus of cheese, drowning it in barbecue sauce, or crown it with crispy bacon, the power to customize the perfect burger lies in your hands. This jaw-dropping deal is exclusively for dine-in only.

$30 FEAST EVERY TUESDAY

Get filled up in a Feast for Two for only $30 every Tuesday. This weekly offer comes with St. Louis-Style Spareribs, County-Roasted Chicken, and the choice between Brisket or Pork. The sides include Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn, and Corn Bread Muffins.This offer is available for both dine-in and takeout.

$5 SMOKIN’ SANDWICH WEDNESDAY

Elevate your hump day with the Smokin’ Sandwich Wednesday deal. Every Wednesday, you can order a BBQ sandwich. This deal comes with your choice of chips or fries. You can order dine-in or takeout to qualify for this offer.

$13 A-Y-C-E RIB TIP THURSDAY

Thursday nights just got a whole lot better with the XL Southside Rib Tips. Priced at a mere $13, you’re in for a mouthwatering experience as you savor a substantial portion of tender, smoked-to-perfection Southside Rib Tips coated in the signature Memphis Dry Rub.

Join Famous Dave’s Rewards

The Famous Dave’s Rewards Program is your ticket to earning those coveted ‘Bones’—points that unlock fantastic rewards at the restaurant. Signing up is simple. Just download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Once you’ve got the app, the Bones (or reward points) start rolling in with every eligible purchase at participating Famous Dave’s restaurants. This loyalty program is your pathway to unlocking free food.

To claim Bones or points, customers can follow a straightforward process using the Famous Dave’s mobile app. When dining in, the initial step is to scan the barcode at the bottom of the receipt using the app. After the scan, users can navigate to the “Rewards” tab at the app’s bottom screen and select “Earn.” Subsequently, they should specify their dining location and either scan the receipt’s barcode with their phone’s camera or manually enter the 12-13 digit code. Once a successful scan is achieved, guests can promptly view the accumulated Bones.

EVERY $1 SPENT = 1 BONE

Acquire “Bones” with every purchase to unlock discounts on your subsequent visits. For every dollar spent, you earn one Bone. Once you’ve collected 100 Bones, you can redeem them for a $10 Reward—a fantastic way to enjoy savings as you continue to indulge in the flavorful offerings at Famous Dave’s. This is like saving an extra 10% every time you dine.

FREE BURGET/SANDWICH

Upon joining the Famous Dave’s Rewards program, new members get a FREE burger or sandwich of their choice (with any purchase required). What makes this offer even more appetizing is that if the selected burger or sandwich comes with a side, that side is also on the house. It’s essential to note that this rewarding deal can be redeemed once and is valid exclusively at participating Famous Dave’s locations.

TEXT CLUB

Enroll in the Famous Dave’s text messaging program and treat yourself to exclusive updates and special offers delivered directly to your cell phone. As a valued member of this program, you can expect to receive automated promotional messages and personalized marketing texts from Famous Dave’s, including convenient cart reminders.

To start, all you need to do is to click here. Should you ever require assistance or wish to opt out, a simple reply with the words “HELP” or “STOP” will suffice. With Famous Dave’s text messaging program, you’ll stay informed about the latest offers and specials.

Plate of ribs, corn and fries.

Is there a secret menu at Famous Dave’s?

Have you heard about the secret menu at Famous Dave’s? Well, there are no secret items or anything like that. I went to the restaurant and asked the server on staff and they confirmed. But don’t worry. If Dave decides to add a secret menu item, I’ll be sure to keep you in the loop right here.

Are there any menu items for specialty diets?

Famous Dave’s is not known as a destination for vegetarians or vegans. It’s a BBQ joint after all! Nonetheless, there exist notable choices catering to those with specific nutritional needs I’ve outlined below.

Low-Calorie Items:

½ lb Boneless Wings (no sauce): 480 Calories

Blackened Salmon Salad: 620 Calories

Boneless Wings Basket: 480 Calories

Caesar Salad (with dressing and no meat): 560 Calories

Caesar Side Salad (with dressing and no meat): 220 Calories

Cornbread Muffin: 270 Calories

Country-Roasted Chicken (1/4 each): 450 Calories

Creamy Coleslaw (Bowl): 160 Calories

Dave’s Cheesy Mac and Cheese: 240 Calories

Dave’s Famous Chili: 460 Calories

Fresh Garden Side Salad (Without Dressing): 270 Calories

Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich: 400 Calories

Grilled Chicken Breasts: 110 Calories

Kid’s Barbeque Chicken:360 Calories

Kid’s Country-Roasted Chicken: 330 Calories

Kid’s Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich: 610 Calories

Kid’s Hand Breaded Chicken Strips: 360 Calories

Tri-Tip Sandwich: 530 Calories

Wilbur Beans: 150 Calories

Vegetarian Food Items:

Veggie Burger (with lettuce wrap)

Caesar Salad (without croutons)

Garden Salad (without croutons)

Hellfire Pickles

Sesame Seed Bun

Plain Baked Potato

Vegan Food Items:

Veggie Burger (with lettuce wrap and without cheese)

Caesar Salad (without cheese and croutons)

Garden Salad (without cheese and croutons)

Hellfire Pickles

Sesame Seed Bun

Dave’s Sassy BBQ Salad (without cheese and dressing)

Plain Baked Potato

Who is the target audience of Famous Dave’s menu?

Famous Dave’s, a culinary icon in the barbecue world, has successfully cast a wide net, appealing to a diverse and extensive target market that spans all age groups. Their menu, steeped in tradition and flavor, exudes an enduring charm, making it a magnet for both the young and the young at heart.

Whether one’s palate craves the heartiness of a sandwich, the delights of a well-crafted salad, or the luscious indulgence of a dessert, Famous Dave’s offers a gastronomic treasure trove that caters to the entire spectrum of taste preferences.

BBQ sandwich.

From the fragrant allure of Texas beef brisket to the irresistible array of sides, encompassing everything from velvety macaroni and cheese to the irresistible crunch of coleslaw, this restaurant provides a multitude of choices to quench every barbecue desire, ensuring that no barbecue enthusiast leaves unsatisfied.

Furthermore, the reach of the Famous Dave’s brand extends beyond the restaurant’s confines. Their signature BBQ sauce, marinade, rib rub seasoning, pickles, and cornbread have ventured into national grocery stores, making it effortless for patrons to bring the iconic flavors of Famous Dave’s into the heart of their kitchens. This seamless transition from restaurant to supermarket shelves offers food enthusiasts the opportunity to savor the celebrated tastes of Famous Dave’s at home, further cementing the brand’s place in the hearts and homes of barbecue lovers everywhere.