Famous Dave's Roseville, MI Location | Famous Dave's Detroit (2024)

Phone: (586) 293-2900
20300 E 13 Mile Road
Roseville, MI 48066
Catering Hotline: (855) 783-8648
Hours of Operation
Hours of Operation:
Dine In
OpenDaily:11am-9pm
Carry Out
Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
Roseville's Favorite BBQ Restaurant: Famous Dave’s!
Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que in Roseville, MI, is a family-friendly restaurant near you. It offers amazing, award-winning ribs, chicken, burgers, and brisket slow-smoked and grilled to perfection.
We’re open for lunch and dinner, with options for dine-in, delivery, to-go, and catering. No matter where or when you want to enjoy Detroit’s best BBQ, Famous Dave’s makes it convenient. Be sure to check out our daily specials and catering specials. Famous Dave’s Roseville offers great happy hour and lunch specials, making our mouth-watering Southern-style barbecue affordable for everyone.
Our BBQ Restaurant Menu: Offering Tasty Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, & More
Our expansive menu of award-winning ribs, fried chicken, baker square pies, burgers, brisket, salads, and more has gotten the Roseville area talking! Our location is open for lunch and dinner, making these meals convenient for anyone with our dine-in, delivery, to-go, and catering orders. We have daily specials to save you money on our awesome menu and a happy hour that brings everyone together for a fun time!
Famous Dave’s serves up an irresistible BBQ that satisfies every craving! Our award-winning menu features a delectable selection, from juicy St. Louis-style ribs to tender Texas beef brisket. Indulge in our signature burnt buttz, savory burnt ends, or classic traditional wings. Don't miss our All American BBQ Feast®, a generous spread of Southern favorites served on our iconic garbage can lid platter.
Whether you're in the mood for legendary ribs, pitmaster favorites like Georgia chopped pork, or our slammin’ sandwiches, Famous Dave’s has something for everyone. And don’t forget to save room for our heavenly homemade desserts like down-home banana pudding or Dave’s award-winning bread pudding. Join us for a family-friendly dining experience, or take home a feast for the whole crew!
BBQ Catering for Your Special Event
Enjoying delicious food goes beyond just pleasing your taste buds—it's about bringing people together! Our BBQ catering team is ready to handle orders of any size, from cozy get-togethers to large graduation celebrations, ensuring your guests are well-fed and happy. We offer a variety of catering services, including:
- Corporate Catering
- Wedding Catering
- Graduation Catering
- Party Catering
- BBQ Boxed Meals
- Summer Catering Specials
Our catering team will create the perfect menu for your event, featuring a wide selection of BBQ favorites, freshly prepared sides, delectable desserts, and beverages. We offer flexible options such as event-day pickup, convenient delivery, or full-service catering to suit your needs. We make your event memorable with outstanding cuisine and reliability from start to finish!
Help Roseville Through Famous Dave's
Famous Dave's is proud to serve the Roseville, Michigan, community by making a positive impact. We actively participate in local events and support fundraising initiatives, fostering a sense of community and connection. Our dedication goes beyond our restaurant as we seek opportunities to contribute to the vibrant culture of Roseville and make a meaningful difference in the lives of its residents.
As a valued member of Operation BBQ Relief, Famous Dave's extends its outreach nationwide, offering crucial assistance to individuals and families affected by natural disasters across the United States. Guided by our core values of honesty, compassion, and hard work, we ensure our efforts meet the highest standards of service and support for those in need. Stay connected with us on our community page and learn how you can help shape our community and beyond.
Let's Start Planning!
For a FREE CATERING QUOTE Call Our Catering Hotline
(855) QUE-TOGO / (855) 783-8646
Sink Your Teeth Into This!
Like Free Stuff? Sign Up For Rewards!
Get a $5 reward just for signing up! Earn a $10 reward for every $100 spent. Receive exclusive bonus offers and enjoy the Famous Dave’s experience on your mobile device anytime, anywhere. Don’t want to join rewards? Join the Famous Nation to receive news and exclusive offers right to your inbox (and only your email inbox).
Best Ribs
"Dougfest" 2013
Best BBQ
2006 - 2017
Best Cuisine
"Taste-Fest" 2015
Best Vendor
"Taste of the Town" 2015