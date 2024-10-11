Fantasy Football 2024: First-Round Mock Draft, Projections and Top Team Names (2024)

2 of 3

Jets RB Breece HallCooper Neill/Getty Images

Managers can expect San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to go No. 1 overall in many drafts, as he did in this mock. McCaffrey is one of the few true every-down backs in the NFL, and he led the league in both rushing yards and scrimmage yards last season.



However, it's worth noting that McCaffrey is dealing with a calf strain—the same injury that hampered Joe Burrow early last season. The reigning rushing champ won't appear in the preseason but believes he's healthy enough to ease concerns.



"If we had a game, I would play," McCaffrey told SiriusXM Radio (h/t CBS Sports' Matt Simeone)

Managers who possess the No. 1 overall pick may want to consider a high-floor receiver like Tyreek Hill or Ja'Marr Chase instead, though McCaffrey's ceiling will be hard to pass on early in Round 1.



Speaking of receivers, we saw several go in the first round of our mock. That's a reflection of the PPR format and the fantasy upside of true No. 1 targets. Pass-catchers like CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson can be league-winners, but managers shouldn't discount dual-threat backs like Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor in PPR formats.



A large value gap exists between top-tier running backs who regularly see work on passing downs and those in the second tier. Some of the top receivers also carry questions this year which may make three-down backs a little more attractive.

Chase and Lamb have both been skipping practices in pursuit of new contracts, while Jefferson's production with new Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold may not match what we've seen in recent years.



It's important to consider quarterback play when eyeing first-round options. Hall and Garrett Wilson both went in Round 1 of this mock, likely because the return of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to boost their stock. Of course, whether you believe Rodgers will actually return to Pro Bowl form will be a personal decision.



Managers uncomfortable with the receivers on the board in Round 1 shouldn't hesitate to take a running back instead. Receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr., Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp have tremendous upside and should be available in Rounds 2 or 3.



Managers shouldn't consider a tight end in the first round, even though Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has been a popular Round 1 target in past years. Kelce is 34 years old and failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards in 2023.



Quarterbacks will probably start coming off the board in Round 2 or 3 in most drafts—Josh Allen went early Round 3 in this mock—but we'd recommend not reaching too early at the position.



Good fantasy quarterbacks should be available fairly late—Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy were both 12th-round selections in this mock—so managers should look to snap up elite skill players first.

