FAQs | Performance Racing Industry (2024)

If you have any questions or need help with your registrations please contact Customer Service at 224-563-3199, or via e-mail at pri@csreg.zohodesk.com.
The 2024 PRI Trade Show will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 12 - 14, 2024, in the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium Hours
Thursday, December 12...........9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Friday, December 13................9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday, December 14...........9:00 am – 4:00 pm
The PRI Trade Show is for qualified PRI Members only.
The PRI Show is for qualified Industry Professionals. You must be a PRI Member to attend the Show and Membership fees start as low as $40 USD annually. There is a $500 fee for non-exhibiting manufacturers.
REGISTRATION HOURS
- Monday, December 9 - 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Exhibitor Only)
- Wednesday, December 10 - 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Exhibitor Only)
- Wednesday, December 11 - 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Thursday, December 12 - 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Friday, December 13 - 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Saturday, December 14 - 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
1,100 exhibiting companies in 3,300 booths. PRI is attended by thousands of racing professionals from 72 countries. Buyers will appreciate the ease with which they can shop the PRI Trade Show. Plan to spend all three days.
PRI Show is proud to partner with Visit Indy housing to provide an upscale to affordable hotel package to accommodate all exhibitor and attendee needs. Airport and Plainfield area hotels offer PRI complimentary show shuttle service, free airport courtesy airport shuttle and free guest parking. Hotel reservations can made online at performanceracing.com/tradeshow/ or directly with Visit Indy Housing via: email prihousing@visitindy.com, 317-262-8191 (Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET) or fax 317-262-8270.
Indy Scooter Rental
https://indyscooterrental.com/event-rentals/pri-show-mobility-scooter-rental/
317-855-3158
• FREE Delivery to your Downtown Hotel
• Onsite at PRI Show
• No Deposit
Please Note: PRI is not affiliated with companies listed above nor takes any responsibility of these electric scooters.
Reservation cancellations and guest room updates are due by OCTOBER 20, 2024. A $50 cancellation fee will be charged for each reservation cancelled in its entirety after this date. Hotels have a 72-hour cancellation policy. Failure to cancel a reservation by 3:00 p.m. EST 72-hours prior to guest's arrival date will also result in the hotel charging a one-night non-refundable guest room charge plus applicable taxes posted to the credit card on file for guest room.
Exhibitors
Yes. Exhibiting companies should take advantage of every marketing and promotion opportunity by reserving their exhibit space early. For more information contact your PRI sales representative at 949-499-5413.
Send smaller packages via UPS, FedEx, etc., to your hotel and not the Convention Center. This will eliminate extra drayage and delivery costs from the decorator, though you may incur charges from the hotel.
An exhibitor may utilize rolling carts and casters, hand dollies and push carts to reduce forklift costs from the decorator.
Take advantage of the pre-Show savings when you order early.
Please complete the online form here.
Several esteemed trade and consumer media attend the PRI Trade Show every day. Exhibitors may bring copies of press releases and media kits for display in the Media Center.
The PRI Show ends on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Any exhibitor that begins breaking down their booth prior to 4:00 p.m. will impose a penalty by PRI Management.
Thursday – 7:00 am (unless cleared by PRI Show Management)
Friday – 8:00 am
Saturday – 8:00 am
There is a Business Center located in the Green Hall near the Media Center. All shipment types are available, including FedEx, UPS, etc.
For additional information or questions about online registration, please contact us at 949-499-5413 or tradeshow@performanceracing.com.