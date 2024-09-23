FAQs | Performance Racing Industry (2024)

For additional information or questions about online registration, please contact us at 949-499-5413 or tradeshow@performanceracing.com .

There is a Business Center located in the Green Hall near the Media Center. All shipment types are available, including FedEx, UPS, etc.

Thursday – 7:00 am (unless cleared by PRI Show Management) Friday – 8:00 am Saturday – 8:00 am

The PRI Show ends on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Any exhibitor that begins breaking down their booth prior to 4:00 p.m. will impose a penalty by PRI Management.

Several esteemed trade and consumer media attend the PRI Trade Show every day. Exhibitors may bring copies of press releases and media kits for display in the Media Center.

Take advantage of the pre-Show savings when you order early.

Reservation cancellations and guest room updates are due by OCTOBER 20, 2024. A $50 cancellation fee will be charged for each reservation cancelled in its entirety after this date. Hotels have a 72-hour cancellation policy. Failure to cancel a reservation by 3:00 p.m. EST 72-hours prior to guest's arrival date will also result in the hotel charging a one-night non-refundable guest room charge plus applicable taxes posted to the credit card on file for guest room.

An exhibitor may utilize rolling carts and casters, hand dollies and push carts to reduce forklift costs from the decorator.

Send smaller packages via UPS, FedEx, etc., to your hotel and not the Convention Center. This will eliminate extra drayage and delivery costs from the decorator, though you may incur charges from the hotel.

Yes. Exhibiting companies should take advantage of every marketing and promotion opportunity by reserving their exhibit space early. For more information contact your PRI sales representative at 949-499-5413.

Please Note: PRI is not affiliated with companies listed above nor takes any responsibility of these electric scooters.

PRI Show is proud to partner with Visit Indy housing to provide an upscale to affordable hotel package to accommodate all exhibitor and attendee needs. Airport and Plainfield area hotels offer PRI complimentary show shuttle service, free airport courtesy airport shuttle and free guest parking. Hotel reservations can made online at performanceracing.com/tradeshow/ or directly with Visit Indy Housing via: email prihousing@visitindy.com, 317-262-8191 (Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET) or fax 317-262-8270.

1,100 exhibiting companies in 3,300 booths. PRI is attended by thousands of racing professionals from 72 countries. Buyers will appreciate the ease with which they can shop the PRI Trade Show. Plan to spend all three days.

The PRI Show is for qualified Industry Professionals. You must be a PRI Member to attend the Show and Membership fees start as low as $40 USD annually. There is a $500 fee for non-exhibiting manufacturers.

The 2024 PRI Trade Show will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 12 - 14, 2024, in the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

If you have any questions or need help with your registrations please contact Customer Service at 224-563-3199, or via e-mail at pri@csreg.zohodesk.com .

FAQs

How much do racing industry jobs pay per year? $84,500 is the 25th percentile. Salaries below this are outliers. $105,000 is the 75th percentile.

The world's largest gathering of motorsports professionals, the PRI Trade Show brings together 1,100 exhibiting companies with 70,000 attendees from all 50 states and 70 countries. Every December, the three-day Show happens in the heart of the racing industry in Indianapolis.

Buy a Booth



Exhibit space is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To exhibit, purchase your booth space using PRl's online form. Your preferences for booth location can be noted as you work through the form.

How much does a Race Car Drivers make? As of Aug 8, 2024, the average hourly pay for the Race Car Drivers jobs category in the United States is $14.00 an hour.

What Is the Average Race Car Driver Salary by State State Annual Salary Monthly Pay California $31,177 $2,598 Maine $30,277 $2,523 Idaho $29,952 $2,496 Washington $29,718 $2,476 46 more rows

What does exhibit space cost? Booth fees are $1800 for one 10' x 10' booth, and $1700 per booth if you purchase two or more. The PRI Trade Show is listed in the top 100 domestic trade shows in size and number of attendees, yet our booth rates are among the most affordable in this group. Buy a booth.

2024 Show Dates and Hours



Don't miss the three biggest business days in motorsports when the worldwide racing industry gathers in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 12 - 14, 2024, for the annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show.

The six steps to becoming a PRI signatory Declaration. Sign the declaration, committing to the Principles of Responsible Investment. Apply. Complete the online application form via the website. Review. The PRI will review your application. ... Engage. ... Approval. ... Payment.

PRI Is One Powerful Event



Featuring 1,200 exhibiting companies and buyers from 50 states and 70+ countries.

The PRI Show—December 12–14 in downtown Indianapolis—is the racing industry's No. 1 source for new race products, services, machinery, simulation & testing technologies, and trailer exhibits.

Since its inception in 1986, Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has served as the motorsports industry's key source for trends, merchandising ideas, new products, business strategies, and more.

As the cost gets higher, a completely customized trade show booth not only helps the company to maximize their impact but create a long-term impression on the business. Usually, a custom exhibit costs range from $125 to $325 or more per square foot.

Here are 9 ways to attract visitors to your booth. Dress like a team. A picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth a million. Invest in a great exhibition stand. The way to a prospect's heart is through his stomach. Guerilla marketing tactics. Mascots. Do better giveaways. Location, location, location. More items...

The PRI Trade Show has grown to become the world's largest racing trade show. It is now presented in Indianapolis, Indiana, every December. Tens of thousands of racing industry buyers from all 50 states and 70 countries come to the PRI Trade Show to view the latest products and services by more than 1,100 companies.

There is no doubt that Formula 1 is one of the highest-paying disciplines of motorsport in the world. Top drivers earn millions, while also earning bonuses over their base pay. Whenever there is a driver or team change, like when Hamilton will move to Ferrari, deals can become expensive.

Some more knowledgeable folks have suggested the salary for a professional NHRA drag racer is in the range of $75,000 to $200,000 per year, while others have indicated drivers who aren't full-time on the NHRA series may be willing to strap in for nothing or close to it, just for the chance to compete at the top level.

As of Aug 10, 2024, the average hourly pay for a Professional Race Car Driver in the United States is $17.42 an hour.

As of Aug 10, 2024, the average hourly pay for an Imsa in the United States is $23.45 an hour. While ZipRecruiter is seeing hourly wages as high as $36.30 and as low as $15.14, the majority of Imsa wages currently range between $18.51 (25th percentile) to $25.48 (75th percentile) across the United States.