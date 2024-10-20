FAQs - TeeOff.com Blog (2024)

Contact Us

For information about your tee times or to modify your reservation, visit your Upcoming Reservations page or call 855.383.3633, or email info@teeoff.com

Topics

  • eGift Cards
  • Ratings and Reviews
  • Golf18Network

RESERVATION & TEE TIME INFORMATION

Can I book a tee time over the phone?

Yes, we are available at 855.383.3633, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Eastern, 7 days a week

How far in advance are tee times available on the TeeOff℠ website and mobile app?

Single tee times are available on the TeeOff℠ website and app three days in advance of play at most courses, unless a course prohibits the booking of single players. If you ever have trouble reserving a time, call 855.383.3633 and we'll do everything possible to get you out on the course.

Can I book groups of 6, 8, etc?

Yes, we make it easy to book larger groups. For group reservations, we recommend calling us at 855.383.3633 to indicate the desired number of golfers in each tee time. It is important to note that promo codes can only be applied to DEAL Times and are not transferable to adjacent tee times.

Can I cancel my reservation?

Tee time reservations may be canceled when necessary. However, they are refundable only if: 1) cancelled 72+ hours in advance of the tee time; 2) the golf course is closed on the day of play; 3) Tee Time Protection was purchased on a DEAL Time or 4) you are a GolfPass+ member with at least one of your ten (10) free Tee Time Protection credits available to use. Any refunded amounts will be available as credit to use toward a future Deal Time booking.

Tee time reservations paid at the golf course are subject to that course's specific cancellation policy, which can be found in your Upcoming Reservations page.

Tee Time Protection may be purchased at checkout for any DEAL Times reservation made through TeeOff.com or the TeeOff app. Tee Time Protection lets you cancel your DEAL Times tee time up to one (1) hour before the time of play. All refunded amounts will be available as credit on your TeeOff account and valid for up to six months.

Active GolfPass+ members are eligible to change or cancel up to ten (10) tee time reservations in a calendar year for any reason. GolfPass+ members may make a change or cancel their tee time reservation up to one (1) hour prior to the scheduled tee time. GolfPass+ members who modify or cancel their tee time reservation within the allowed timeframe will have any prepaid amounts credited to their TeeOff account. You may cancel or modify up to one (1) tee time reservation per course, per day of play.

What happens if I make an error while booking a DEAL Time on the TeeOff℠ website or app, and I accidentally book the wrong course or the right course on the wrong day?

We understand that mistakes happen. Please call us at 855.383.3633, and we will do everything that we can to come up with a solution and get you to the first tee.

What happens if I get rained out?

Weather policies vary by course, but most courses offer a full refund if the course is closed due to weather. If you have checked in at the course, the course is responsible for issuing a raincheck. If you're rained out prior to checking in, simply call us at 855.383.3633 and we'll help issue a refund and find a new date to play.

Why is a tee time sometimes moved or cancelled on the TeeOff℠ website and app after I've purchased it?

Courses reserve the right to move tee times in the event of course closures, overbooking or events. This is not a common occurrence, but it is possible. We will work with you and the course to find an alternative time or to issue a refund.

What is a TeeOff℠ Select Course?

TeeOff has individual contracts and arrangements with each golf course listed on TeeOff.com and the TeeOff app. As a result, some golf courses can be found on the course exclusion list, meaning that some Promo Codes cannot be used at those courses. The terms of the contract with some golf courses prevent the use of Promo Codes on Deals tee times and other tee times that have already been discounted. To see if your desired golf course does not allow the use of Promo Codes, click here.

PAYMENT & PROMOTIONAL CODES

Is there a service fee to book a tee time?

No. There are NO BOOKING FEES for all rounds booked through the TeeOff℠ website, app and reservation center. Every course. Every tee time.

You say it's NO BOOKING FEES, but booking fees appear on some TeeOff℠ branded sites. Why?

NO BOOKING FEES only applies to rounds booked directly through the TeeOff℠ website, app and reservation center.

How do I redeem a coupon / promo code?

Promo codes can be redeemed during the checkout process by filling in the promo code field with your active code. Some Promo Codes have restrictions on the days and/or times when they can be redeemed (i.e. valid on play dates Monday – Thursday after 12pm). For specific restrictions affecting a Promo Code you may have, please refer to the Terms & Conditions delivered with the Promo Code you are redeeming. Please remember that promo code values reflect local currency, and promo codes can only be applied to DEAL Times, so don't forget to look for the green deal tag when you're looking to get to the first tee for less.

How do I get a receipt showing the amount I paid?

We will email a confirmation and receipt following payment. If you did not receive a receipt, please call us at 855.383.3633. Receipts for cancelled tee times will be emailed within 24 hours of cancellation.

Will I incur any transaction fees related to booking courses in other countries?

Depending on your issuing bank, you may incur fees related to foreign transactions. Please contact your bank for more details.

Where can I find “DEAL Times” tee times to redeem my promo code?

On TeeOff.com, you can click the DEAL Times tab at the top of the page to navigate directly to available tee times nearby. You can also select the city in which you would like to play and browse all “DEAL Times” tee times either by clicking on the “DEAL Times” toggle or by selecting a specific course and looking for the green ‘T’ flag icon next to the tee time.

On the TeeOff mobile app, you can select the search box on the top of the home screen and select the “DEAL Times Near Me” suggested search to view available tee times near your location. You can also select the city in which you would like to play and browse all “DEAL Times” tee times by clicking on the “Refine” button and the “DEAL Times” only toggle, or by simply browsing a selected course and looking for the green ‘T’ flag icon next to the tee time.

CONTACT INFORMATION & PROGRAMS

How can I get the TeeOff℠ app?

The TeeOff℠ app is available for FREE download for iPhone on the App Store and Android on Google Play.

Will my current TeeOff℠ account work on the app?

Yes, your TeeOff℠ account and corresponding credit cards are available as long as you use the same email address/username and password on the app.

How do I update my email or contact information?

Go to the My Account section on the TeeOff℠ website and select Account Information, or visit the TeeOff℠ app, click the Profile icon and select Account to update your information.

eGift Cards

How do I redeem a TeeOff℠ eGift Card?

TeeOff℠ eGift Cards are valid on DEAL Times and can be redeemed online, in the app or over the phone.

If your TeeOff℠ eGift Card has not been added to your account please contact us at 855.383.3633.

Can I redeem my TeeOff℠ eGift Card at the golf course?

TeeOff℠ eGift Cards cannot be redeemed for purchases at the golf course.

Can TeeOff℠ eGift Cards be redeemed on purchases made outside of the U.S.?

TeeOff℠ eGift Cards are valid in U.S. Dollars and only on golf courses based in the United States.

How do I make a purchase for more than the amount remaining on my TeeOff℠ eGift Card?

To make a purchase for more than the balance on your TeeOff℠ eGift Card, first enter the balance of your eGift Card in the payment section of the cart and then use a credit card to pay the remaining balance.

Can I use more than one TeeOff℠ eGift Cards on a single purchase?

Yes, you can apply multiple TeeOff℠ eGift Cards to a single transaction. Purchases applying multiple eGift Cards must be completed over the phone by contacting us at 855.383.3633.

Can I reload my TeeOff℠ eGift Cards?

No, TeeOff℠ eGift Cards are not reloadable.

Ratings and Reviews

How I review a course on TeeOff.com?

You will receive an email within 72 hours of play from our partners, turntonetworks.com, with a link to our review system. Make sure to double check your spam filters.

I submitted a review, but I can’t find it on the website. What happened?

Reviews can take up to 72 hours to post. If your review isn’t visible 72-hours after submission, it may have been flagged as inappropriate by our moderation software, and it will receive an additional review within 7 days of posting.

Can I review a course that I didn’t book on TeeOff.com or the TeeOff app?

To ensure the highest level of accuracy in our ratings and reviews, we are only accepting current reviews from verified purchasers.

Can I review a course that I played on TeeOff in the past?

To guarantee that our reviewers are always reviewing courses in their current state, rounds played prior to July 2018 aren’t eligible for review.

Why can’t I respond to another golfer’s review?

Good news. That feature is coming soon.

When will reviews display on the app?

Reviews will be available in the TeeOff app in May of 2019.

My golf course received an inaccurate review. Is there a way to address the review or have TeeOff take it down?

All golf courses have the option to respond to reviews in our system, but if your course hasn’t activated that feature yet, please contact your Customer Service Manager to discuss the review you’re concerned about and pose any additional questions on ratings and reviews.

Golf18Network

I can no longer log into Golf18Network. Can I still use my Golf18Network rewards, refunds, and / or credits on TeeOff.com or in the TeeOff app?

Good news. TeeOff offers the same great courses as Golf18Network, and if you had unused credits on Golf18Network on November 14, 2019, they are now available for use on TeeOff.com. Please note that you must have a TeeOff account to redeem your credits.

FAQs

How do I contact TeeOff? ›

Please call us at 855.383. 3633, and we will do everything that we can to come up with a solution and get you to the first tee.

