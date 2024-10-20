FAQs - TeeOff.com Blog (2024)

Can I book a tee time over the phone?

Yes, we are available at 855.383.3633, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Eastern, 7 days a week



How far in advance are tee times available on the TeeOff℠ website and mobile app?

Single tee times are available on the TeeOff℠ website and app three days in advance of play at most courses, unless a course prohibits the booking of single players. If you ever have trouble reserving a time, call 855.383.3633 and we'll do everything possible to get you out on the course.

Can I book groups of 6, 8, etc?

Yes, we make it easy to book larger groups. For group reservations, we recommend calling us at 855.383.3633 to indicate the desired number of golfers in each tee time. It is important to note that promo codes can only be applied to DEAL Times and are not transferable to adjacent tee times.

Can I cancel my reservation?

Tee time reservations may be canceled when necessary. However, they are refundable only if: 1) cancelled 72+ hours in advance of the tee time; 2) the golf course is closed on the day of play; 3) Tee Time Protection was purchased on a DEAL Time or 4) you are a GolfPass+ member with at least one of your ten (10) free Tee Time Protection credits available to use. Any refunded amounts will be available as credit to use toward a future Deal Time booking. Tee time reservations paid at the golf course are subject to that course's specific cancellation policy, which can be found in your Upcoming Reservations page. Tee Time Protection may be purchased at checkout for any DEAL Times reservation made through TeeOff.com or the TeeOff app. Tee Time Protection lets you cancel your DEAL Times tee time up to one (1) hour before the time of play. All refunded amounts will be available as credit on your TeeOff account and valid for up to six months. Active GolfPass+ members are eligible to change or cancel up to ten (10) tee time reservations in a calendar year for any reason. GolfPass+ members may make a change or cancel their tee time reservation up to one (1) hour prior to the scheduled tee time. GolfPass+ members who modify or cancel their tee time reservation within the allowed timeframe will have any prepaid amounts credited to their TeeOff account. You may cancel or modify up to one (1) tee time reservation per course, per day of play.

What happens if I make an error while booking a DEAL Time on the TeeOff℠ website or app, and I accidentally book the wrong course or the right course on the wrong day?

We understand that mistakes happen. Please call us at 855.383.3633, and we will do everything that we can to come up with a solution and get you to the first tee.

What happens if I get rained out?

Weather policies vary by course, but most courses offer a full refund if the course is closed due to weather. If you have checked in at the course, the course is responsible for issuing a raincheck. If you're rained out prior to checking in, simply call us at 855.383.3633 and we'll help issue a refund and find a new date to play.

Why is a tee time sometimes moved or cancelled on the TeeOff℠ website and app after I've purchased it?

Courses reserve the right to move tee times in the event of course closures, overbooking or events. This is not a common occurrence, but it is possible. We will work with you and the course to find an alternative time or to issue a refund.



What is a TeeOff℠ Select Course?

TeeOff has individual contracts and arrangements with each golf course listed on TeeOff.com and the TeeOff app. As a result, some golf courses can be found on the course exclusion list, meaning that some Promo Codes cannot be used at those courses. The terms of the contract with some golf courses prevent the use of Promo Codes on Deals tee times and other tee times that have already been discounted. To see if your desired golf course does not allow the use of Promo Codes, click here.