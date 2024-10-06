Farming Simulator 22: The guide to potatoes, sugar beets and cotton (2024)

Farming Simulator 22: The guide to potatoes, sugar beets and cotton

Cotton

Cotton is a new plant that can be grown on the Farming Simulator 22. If you decide to buy it, it’s worth getting a large field that’s at least 1 ha. The yields are relatively small and the harvester has a high capacity. In FS22, cotton is produced exclusively for sale.

Once you’re ready to plant cotton, you’ll only need a treated field and any kind of planter. However, you’ll need a special harvester in order to harvest it: Case IH Module Express 635. Luckily though, this machinery is all you will need to grow and harvest cotton. It collects, stores, and processes the resource by itself. You’ll save money since you won’t have to buy additional headers or semi-trailers once the harvest is ready.

Another great thing about the harvester is that it’s fast and doesn’t require any maintenance. It picks up cotton in huge bales which get released when the tank is full. One bale is about 2 ha of cotton, so it’s fair to say that there’s no reason to plant cotton in small fields.

You’ll also need a special trailer. Go to Tools > Cotton technology, and you’ll see two trailer models – either for one or two bales of cotton. In order to collect the bale, drive backwards to it lying on a field and collect it.

Potatoes

What machinery and tools you’ll need to grow potatoes: a plow, a special planter for potatoes, a harvester with a header for potatoes, and a semi-trailer with relatively high capacity.

How to use potatoes: as a food source for pigs, and as a product for sale (1 ha of potatoes is worth around $30,000)

What else do you need to know?

  • You’ll get a lot of yields from potatoes – around 70,000 liters from 1 ha. That’s why it’s a good idea to get a large semi-trailer.
  • You’ll overfill your combine harvester fast, so make sure to always have a semi-trailer nearby to store the yields.
  • The machinery used for growing and harvesting potatoes cannot be used for any other plants.
  • When you harvest your potatoes, you can use potato seeder for filling them – just simply put potatoes back in the seeder.
  • Store potatoes on the ground and load them on semi-trailers using the belt system.

You have to plant potatoes using a special planter which you’ll find in the potato growing technology tab – Grimme GL 420 or GL 869 Comacta. Grimme GL 420 is smaller and cannot fertilize the field during planting. One downside is that the planters are a bit slow and require traditional filling with a seed pallet bought in the shop. To fill the next batch, pour potatoes from the previous harvest into the planter.

There are two ways to ways to harvest potatoes:

The first method: harvest potatoes by using combine harvesters attached to the tractor – Grimme SE 260 or ROPA Keiler 2. However, I advise you to avoid the first model because it needs a front cover (Grimme KS 75-4) to work. The width of the overlap (it’s used to cut the protruding parts of the potato) is wider than the harvester, so the workers tend to avoid potato stripes. Here’s where the ROPA harvester has an edge over the first one – it does not require a front cover attachment.

The second method: harvest potatoes by using a self-propelled combine harvester – Grimme Varitron 470 Platinum Terra Trac. You can find it in the Vehicles section. You won’t need a tractor for this vehicle to work. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy twice the harvesting area and more than twice the speed while keeping the same storage capacity. If you’re serious about growing potatoes in the FS22, this is the best item you can buy.

Sugar beets

What machinery and tools you’ll need to grow potatoes: a plow, any planter, a harvester with a header for sugar beetroots, and a semi-trailer with high capacity.

How to use sugar beets: as a food source for pigs, and as a product for sale (1 ha of sugar beets is worth around $30,000)

What else do you need to know?

  • 1 ha of sugar beets is worth around 110,000 liters.
  • You can load sugar beets on pallets or collect them straight from the ground by using a belt system.
  • You can leave your beetroots on the ground and collect them later thanks to the special collection head which can be found near the beet harvesters.
  • Even though potatoes are more expensive than beets, the latter are easier and faster to collect, as well as requires cheaper machinery.

Naturally, since the beetroot is easier to grow than potatoes, they’re also cheaper, so you’ll get less profit. The growing of beets doesn’t require anything special: it’s enough to use any planter and have a simple ploughed field.

Once you want to collect your beets from the field, you can get away with buying a cheap Grimme FT 300 model, which can be attached to the front of the tractor. You should also get the Grimme Rootster 604 which attaches to the rear of the tractor. This beetroot harvester is great – it’s fast and reliable.

You can also use a self-propelled combine harvester, which will cost you more, but will make the job more efficient. To find these kinds of harvesters, go to the Beet growing technology tab in the Vehicle section. You’ll see three models there: Ropa Panther 2, Tiger 6 XL, and Holmer Terra Dos T4-40. Their differences lie in their capacity and the width of the headers. You can find the headers in the Best growing technology section inside the Tools section. Every machine has its own beet header. Needless to say that these combine harvesters are excellent and work perfectly.

You’ll also find some additional machines in the self-propelled harvester section, like ROPA Maus 5 and Holmer Terra Felis 3. However, these two aren’t fit for beet harvesting, but only for lifting them up from the ground. You can store the beets in the field, meaning that instead of maneuvering the tractor behind the combine harvester, you can just pour the crop on the field. Then use this machinery to collect the crop in the semi-trailer fast. But keep in mind that you can only use this machinery for a few hectares of land.

FAQs

What is the most efficient crop in farming simulator 22? ›

Canola generally stands at the top of the most profitable list of crops players can plant in the fall of Farming Simulator 22. One of its notable traits is its fairly reasonable buying price; new players can typically purchase canola seed bags at the beginning of the game using the initial funds.

See Details
What do I need to harvest sugar beets in FS22? ›

Either a combine harvester specialized on beets OR a haulm topper plus beet harvester. You also need a trailer to transport and sell the harvested crops.

See More
What crop makes the most money? ›

Dubbed "red gold", saffron's high market value makes it arguably the most profitable agricultural crop. Though it requires careful cultivation, the potential profits per acre are unmatched, highlighting its viability for small farms looking to maximize their earnings.

Learn More
Can silos hold sugar beets in fs22? ›

You can store all standard silo crops + seeds, fertilizer, pig food, like, TMR, salt and mineral feed, grape, olive, potato, sugar beet, sugar beet cut, sugarcane, manure, woodchips, silage.

Read On
How much can you make harvesting sugar beets? ›

Wages start at $18.25/hour. The first 8 hours are straight time and the last 4 are time and a half.

Explore More
When should sugar beet be harvested? ›

For sugar beet harvesting in the temperate Northern Hemisphere, this annual process starts in the Spring when the beet is sown. Approximately seven months later, the harvest begins in October and will continue through winter ready to finish by the end of March.

Learn More
What is the best source of income in fs22? ›

It's recommended to go for crops like Cotton, Grapes, or Soybeans if they want a good profit at the beginning of the game. Each crop can be used for its own positives but pure profit lies in a few tactical fields. Optimizing the player's farm is a sure way to financial success.

Continue Reading
What is the yield of sugar beet in fs22? ›

The yield from sugarbeet and potato is very high compared to other fruitTypes. Potato yield is 4.13 liters per square meter while sugarbeet yield is 5.78 liters per square meter. To compare wheat yield is 0.89 liters per square meter. A small to moderate field is enough to supply pig food needs.

Find Out More
Is potato profitable in FS22? ›

Yes, potatoes can be very lucrative but I think you need to consider the extra time and labor required to grow them. Unless you are using some of the very unrealistic mods available potato equipment is expensive, slow & has narrow working widths. It takes a lot more labor to produce potatoes than other crops.

Find Out More
How profitable is potato farming? ›

Kerns says that in the area of eastern Oregon where his family farms, growers can generally get $2,200 to $2,700 per acre for their spuds, but they can also put up to $2,000 per acre into the crop. “You can get rewarded for growing potatoes, but there's also a lot of risk out there,” he says.

See More

Where do you sell potatoes in farming simulator? ›

- Farmer Wholesale: A placeable selling point where potato-based products and other farm products can be sold directly. - Farm Supermarket: A placable building that produces income every hour by selling products directly to the customer.

Know More
What is the best thing to plant in Farming Simulator 22? ›

Sugarcane. Sugarcane is one of the more profitable spring crops for beginners in Farming Simulator 22, thanks partly to it being a perennial crop. That means farmers must only plant it once and wait for it to regrow, reducing or even eliminating additional costs.

Get More Info Here
What is the most efficient crop for food? ›

Potatoes (along with grain corn) will give you the most calories for the least space. They are easy to grow — just bury a piece of potato about the size of an egg with a couple of “eyes” on it in the ground in a 4-inch-deep furrow.

Read More

