FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease | CNN (2024)

Editor’s Note: “Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: The Last Alzheimer’s Patient” airs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, July 7, on CNN.

CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved donanemab, a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

Donanemab, made by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, works by helping the body remove amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Brain scan from one of Dr. Richard Isaacson’s Alzheimer’s patients who has shown an improvement in brain volume. CNN video Related video Woman claims Alzheimer’s symptoms were reversed after five years
See Also
Ardent Health CareersVoters say they are concerned about Biden after debateI cured my pre-teens’ tech addiction on a Survivor-style camping tripTexas Congressman is first Democrat to publicly call for Biden to step down as nominee

Lilly said it will be sold under the name Kisunla and would cost $695 per vial before insurance, what would amount to $12,522 for a six-month course or about $32,000 for a year, depending on when the patient would complete their treatment.

Donanemab is not a cure, but clinical trials showed that it slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s, allowing people to live independent lives for longer and safely participate in everyday activities.

Lilly tolda committee of FDA advisers in June thatlate-stage clinical research datashowed “highly meaningful results” for people who took donanemab, with about 35% lower risk of progression of the disease over a year and a half compared with those who got a placebo. The FDA advisersvotedthat the treatment appeared safe and effective.

Although rare, there were some serious adverse events during the drug trial, Lilly told the committee, occurring in only 2% of patients. The participants who took donanemab had a slightly higher mortality rate: 2%, compared with 1.7% in the placebo arm of the trial.

Three people died while taking the drug after developing ARIA, micro-hemorrhages known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. Because most of the ARIAincidents came in the first six weeks of the trial, Lilly told the FDA advisers that it added another MRI exam to the trial before giving second doses in order to detect people with asymptomatic ARIA. If it was detected, providers would pause treatment so it could resolve and not become more serious or symptomatic.

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images Related article In new Alzheimer’s criteria, some see progress while others fear profit-driven ‘diagnostic creep’
See Also
Rep. Lloyd Doggett becomes first Democrat in Congress to call for Biden's withdrawal from 2024 race

Kisunla is not the first monoclonal antibody treatment approved to treat early Alzheimer’s. Eisai and Biogen’slecanemab, sold as Leqembi, is already being used. Another drug by Biogen, aducanumab, sold as Aduhelm, in 2021 became the first such therapy to get accelerated FDA approval, butthe company saidit will stop making it by theend of this yearas it shifts resources to its other Alzheimer’s drug.

In trials of Leqembi, the drug that’s already on the market, some participants also had ARIA, but it was at a lower rate than seen in the donanemab trial. Leqembi has alsobeen tiedto patient deaths.

Kisunla was approved with instructions that prescribers can consider stopping the patient’s treatment if they see improvement based on brain scans. The potential to complete the treatment after a limited course of therapy, Lilly said, could lower out-of-pocket costs. Kisunla otherwise costs more than Leqembi, which runs about $26,500 per year.

Lilly said Tuesday that because the medicines work best in the early symptomatic stage of the disease, it’s working with others to improve early detection and diagnosis.

“Each year, more and more people are at risk for this disease, and we are determined to make life better for them,” said Anne White, executive vice president and president of Lilly Neuroscience.

One in three older Americans dies with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia,according to the Alzheimer’s Association, killing more people than prostate and breast cancer combined.

Successful treatments for Alzheimer’s can’t come fast enough,advocates for patients say, and could be a big help to a growing number of people who are predicted to develop the disease. The number of people projected to have Alzheimer’s is predicted to grow to nearly 14 million by 2060,according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.As of 2023,about 6.7 million Americans 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

  • Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

    The disease doesn’t just affect patients. More than 11 million family members and unpaid caregivers provided an estimated 18 billion hours of care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in 2022 alone,researchshows,while there has been anongoing shortage of paid workers and medical professionals.

    The Alzheimer’s Association said Tuesday that it was celebrating the announcement of the approval of the treatment.

    “This is real progress. Today’s approval allows people more options and greater opportunity to have more time,” Dr. Joanne Pike, the group’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Having multiple treatment options is the kind of advancement we’ve all been waiting for — all of us who have been touched, even blindsided, by this difficult and devastating disease.”

    FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease | CNN (2024)

    FAQs

    FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease | CNN? ›

    The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved donanemab, a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. Donanemab, made by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, works by helping the body remove amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

    See Details
    What did the FDA approve for Eli Lilly's early Alzheimer's treatment? ›

    Eli Lilly's early Alzheimer's treatment was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, making it the second drug on the U.S. market aimed at slowing progression of the debilitating neurological disease.

    Read More
    Did Eli Lilly's donanemab win FDA approval for Alzheimer's disease? ›

    FDA approves donanemab to treat early Alzheimer's: What experts think. A panel of independent advisors to the FDA previously endorsed the experimental drug donanemab (Kisunla) for the treatment of Alzheimer's, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

    Read On
    What disease did the FDA approved an Eli Lilly drug for on Tuesday? ›

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly's Kisunla on Tuesday for mild or early cases of dementia caused by Alzheimer's.

    Continue Reading
    What drug did the FDA approve for Eli Lilly? ›

    The approval for donanemab, to be sold under the brand name Kisunla, followed the recommendations of the agency's outside experts, who unanimously backed its use in patients with early Alzheimer's disease, saying the benefits of the drug outweighed its risks.

    See Details
    How effective is donanemab? ›

    According to Lilly, donanemab slowed decline associated with Alzheimer's by around a third (35%) compared with placebo in people whose brain scans showed they had low-medium levels of a protein called tau.

    See More
    When will donanemab be available? ›

    On 2 July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the marketing authorisation for Kisunla (donanemab) for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (AD), which includes mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or the mild dementia stage of Alzheimer's disease.

    Discover More
    Why was donanemab rejected? ›

    Donanemab has demonstrated effectiveness in slowing early-stage Alzheimer's. Despite adverse effects like brain swelling, benefits outweigh the risks. The FDA previously rejected Donanemab due to insufficient data but is now reconsidering.

    Continue Reading
    What are the problems with donanemab? ›

    Common donanemab side effects

    Common Kisunla side effects include headache and swelling in areas of the brain with or without small spots of bleeding in or on the brain's surface. These occurred in at least 10% of patients and at a higher incidence compared to placebo.

    View Details
    How much does donanemab treatment cost? ›

    Lilly said it will be sold under the name Kisunla and would cost $695 per vial before insurance, what would amount to $12,522 for a six-month course or about $32,000 for a year, depending on when the patient would complete their treatment.

    Read On

    Does Eli Lilly Alzheimer's drug work? ›

    The agency's approval was based on a late-stage clinical trial of 1,700 people that showed the drug slowed the progression of Alzheimer's by about 35% after 18 months, compared to a placebo.

    See Details
    What is the new Alzheimer's drug 2024? ›

    CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 — The Alzheimer's Association celebrates today's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action to approve Kisunla™ (donanemab, Eli Lilly) for the treatment of people living with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, which includes mild cognitive impairment and the mild dementia stage of ...

    See Details
    What are the most popular Eli Lilly drugs? ›

    Lilly is known for its clinical depression drugs Prozac (fluoxetine) (1986), Cymbalta (duloxetine) (2004), and its antipsychotic medication Zyprexa (olanzapine) (1996). The company's primary revenue drivers are the diabetes drugs Humalog (insulin lispro) (1996) and Trulicity (dulaglutide) (2014).

    Show Me More
    What is the peak sales of donanemab? ›

    In terms of potential sales, Kumar forecasts that donanemab could hit $8 billion at its peak, with a conservative estimate in the $4 billion range. Meanwhile, analysts have projected peak sales for Leqembi to be anywhere from $3 billion to $12.9 billion, according to a report from GlobalData.

    See More
    What is the lawsuit against Eli Lilly? ›

    In 2018, the Minnesota Attorney General sued Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and one additional insulin manufacturer alleging they deceptively priced their insulin products, which caused uninsured and underinsured Minnesotans to pay astronomically high out-of-pocket costs based on the list price of the drugs.

    See More
    What drug did the FDA approve for Alzheimer's? ›

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its approval in the US of the drug donanemab, a ground-breaking new treatment for early Alzheimer's disease.

    Read On
    What is the new early Alzheimer's drug approved by the FDA? ›

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its approval in the US of the drug donanemab, a ground-breaking new treatment for early Alzheimer's disease.

    Explore More
    What decision did the FDA make regarding the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm? ›

    Aducanumab (Aduhelm®), which received accelerated approval as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, will be discontinued by its manufacturer (Biogen) in 2024.

    Find Out More
    What is the name of the Eli Lilly Alzheimer's drug? ›

    Kisunla™ (donanemab-azbt) (pronounced kih-SUHN-lah) is an amyloid-targeting treatment for people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) as well as people with mild dementia stage of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, with confirmed amyloid pathology.

    See More
    When was Aducanumab approved for treatment of Alzheimer's disease? ›

    In 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to aducanumab, an antiamyloid antibody for early-stage Alzheimer's disease, despite a lack of clear clinical evidence demonstrating the drug's cognitive benefits.

    View Details

    References

    Top Articles
    BP gas stations locator - Germany
    Logaritmen: Wat Zijn Dat en Hoe Reken Je Ermee? (Uitleg)
    How to Clean Your Bathroom and Toilet with Shaving Cream
    Latest Posts
    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream
    17 Most Valuable Quarter Error Coins Worth Money (with Pictures)
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Moshe Kshlerin

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6379

    Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

    Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Moshe Kshlerin

    Birthday: 1994-01-25

    Address: Suite 609 315 Lupita Unions, Ronnieburgh, MI 62697

    Phone: +2424755286529

    Job: District Education Designer

    Hobby: Yoga, Gunsmithing, Singing, 3D printing, Nordic skating, Soapmaking, Juggling

    Introduction: My name is Moshe Kshlerin, I am a gleaming, attractive, outstanding, pleasant, delightful, outstanding, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.