Fees and Optional Services | VIA Rail (2024)

Economy class passengers have the option to purchase a lounge pass for $10 per passenger. Subject to space availability.

VIA Rail is proud to provide complimentary Wi-Fi service on board most of its trains, in its Business lounges and in select stations in the Québec City – Windsor corridor.

*Prices range from the lowest to highest priced item, plus tax. Menu options vary depending on the destination.

Discounted fare tickets may be subject to service charges based on a percentage of the fare paid, subject to a minimum of $20 for exchanges or refunds. These fees are charged per passenger and per direction. Certain discounted tickets and passes are non-refundable. Any difference in the fare will also be charged if the new fare is higher than the original booking.

Eligible active and retired members of the Canadian military are entitled to a higher baggage allowance provided the passenger contacts in advance our Customer Center at 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888-842-7245) or TTY 1-800-268-9503 (for persons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing).

For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy for indigenous communities.

Prices are subject to change without notice. Please refer to this page for the most up to date information.

Any baggage weighing more than 23 kg/50 lb will not be allowed on board the Corridor trains. Each passenger is responsible for their own baggage. Please only bring baggage that you can carry and store unassisted (under the seat in front of you, on the overhead shelf or in the towers).

Via blames travel delays on the fact it only owns three per cent of the tracks its trains use. The rest are owned by private railway companies like CP Rail and CN Rail.

Economy Class is a great choice for shorter journeys or travellers who prioritize affordability. Economy Plus Class offers an upgraded experience compared to Economy Class. Passengers in this class benefit from enhanced seating comfort, including additional legroom and wider seats.

Baggage fees and policy. For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy. Escape: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $25 plus tax, per direction. Economy: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $20 plus tax, per direction.

Gasoline, petroleum spirits, oil-based paint, lacquer, stains, shellac, oils, wood alcohol, lighter or heating fuels, matches, charcoal briquettes and any other ignitable substance.

You can bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks on the train. We also offer a selection of refreshments and food, prepared with carefully selected local products from Canadian artisans.

Delays of 10-30 minutes are pretty common. Delays of 30-60 minutes are uncommon. Delays longer than that are rare, and are almost always due to an obvious incident.

Our trains, I think the maps that they reach is 160 kilometers an hour. Usually they can't even get up to that because there's so much traffic. There are so many stops, there's so much on the way. So it's such a massive difference and high speed trains have been existing since the sixties.

Delay Repay is a national scheme that train companies use to compensate you for unexpected delays and cancellations to their services. If you arrive late at your destination because of a delay or cancellation to a National Rail service, you can claim your Delay Repay compensation.

It's best to arrive at the station half an hour before departure for travel within the Corridor, and one hour before departure for long distance trains.

Economy class



Spread out and let the gentle motion of the train rock you to sleep while you glide through the wilderness. Extra blankets and pillows can be purchased.

Yes, there are washrooms on every VIA Rail train. There are showers on some of our trains, depending on the route. For long distance trains (e.g. the Canadian and the Ocean), private washrooms and shared shower rooms are available for cabins. Berths have access to a shared washroom and a shared shower room in each car.

VIA Rail is proud to provide complimentary Wi-Fi service on board most of its trains, in its Business lounges and in select stations in the Québec City – Windsor corridor. Note that Wi-Fi is also offered on board the Ocean train (Montreal - Halifax) in the service cars located on either side of the dining car.

Small cases and bags can be stored under your seat, medium sized bags can go in the overhead racks and large suitcases must be placed in the luggage racks at the end of each carriage.

Gas-powered motorized vehicles, including but not limited to bikes and scooters. Household and automotive items, including but not limited to antiques, appliances, artwork, furniture, machinery and car parts, plants, powered tools, silverware, televisions, tires and tow bars. Prohibited in stations and on platforms.

You + Two Bags = No Extra Charge



(12 kg) and 14 x 11 x 7 inches. two carry-on items, 50 lbs. (23 kg) and 28 x 22 x 14 inches each (Pacific Surfliner: up to 28 x 22 x 11 inches each) two additional bags for $20 each.

Large suitcases



Heavy items and suitcases up to 80x57x30 fit nicely in the racks at the ends of the coaches – if your cases are bigger, you won't be able to bring them onboard. The maximum bag size on our trains is 90 x 70 x 30cm.

Rules For Luggage Class Free allowance Maximum quantity permitted ( including free allowance) AC First Class 70 Kgs 150 Kgs AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class 50 Kgs 100 Kgs AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car 40 Kgs 40 Kgs Sleeper class 40 Kgs 80 Kgs 1 more row

On the more expensive, high-speed or international trains, the is sometimes a check : This means that your luggage is screened under the machine for fire-arms or bombs.