Fees and Optional Services | VIA Rail (2024)

Table of Contents
Baggage fees and policy Fare Conditions Optional Product and Service Charges Choose the class that's best for your travelling needs Do you have questions about our services? FAQs References

Beginning of the main content.

Next tab will go to the map. Use this link to skip the station map.

To assist you in planning your train travel with ease, we offer a range of optional services to complement your journey. Take a quick glance at some of the additional services that are available. The applicable fees will vary based on your selected fare, travel options and destination.

Prices are subject to change without notice. Please refer to this page for the most up to date information.

Latest update: June 10, 2024

Baggage fees and policy

For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.

  • Escape: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $25 plus tax, per direction.
  • Economy: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $20 plus tax, per direction.
  • Economy Plus: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $15 plus tax, per direction.
  • Business/Business Plus: Two (2) large carry-on items included for free.
  • Escape/Economy/Economy Plus: One (1) additional checked item for $40 plus tax per bag and per direction.
  • Touring/Sleeper Plus/Prestige: Two (2) additional checked items included for free.

For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.

  • Overweight - between 23 and 32 kg (50 and 70 lb.):
    • $25 plus tax per item and per direction.
  • Oversized - between 154 and 180 linear cm (61 and 71 linear in.):
    • $25 plus tax per item and per direction.

For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.

  • Bicycles (various types): $25
  • Child bicycle trailers and carriers: $25
  • Canoes, kayaks, sailboard: $100

Pack your bags with care. Special items sold at certain stations only:

  • Bicycle bag: $5
  • Bicycle box: $20
  • Cardboard box (1 to 4 ft3): (1 to 4 ft3): $1 to $4
  • Bag for skis: $5
See Also
IT'S HERE: VIA RAIL'S NEW FLEET ARRIVES IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO, MARKING FULL OPERATION IN THE QUÉBEC CITY - WINDSOR CORRIDORILS SONT ARRIVÉS : LES NOUVEAUX TRAINS DE VIA RAIL ARRIVENT DANS LE SUD-OUEST DE L’ONTARIO, MARQUANT LA MISE EN SERVICE COMPLÈTE DU CORRIDOR QUÉBEC – WINDSORCurrency transfers made € £ $ ¥! - Wren SterlingHaines 360 Aft Cabin 2015 Used Boat for Sale in Windsor United Kingdom

For information about the special items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.

  • Cellos: $50 each. (Accepted as checked baggage only on long distance trains. (The Canadian,the Ocean).
  • Hard coolers: $5 each. Accepted on long distance and regional trains only.

Items allowed on long distance and regional trains (Sudbury-White River, Montréal-Senneterre, Montréal-Jonquière, Winnipeg-Churchill, and Jasper-Prince Rupert):

  • Garbage / Recycling: $5 each.
  • Grocery bags: $5 each.
  • Hard coolers: $5 each.
  • Pharmaceuticals:$5 each.
  • Animal carcass (large): $75 each. (Accepted on regional trains only)
  • Fishing items: $5 each. (Accepted on regional trains only)

For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy for indigenous communities.

There are no fees for additional, overweight or oversized baggage.

Eligible active and retired members of the Canadian military are entitled to a higher baggage allowance provided the passenger contacts in advance our Customer Center at 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888-842-7245) or TTY 1-800-268-9503 (for persons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing).

For more information visit the Baggage for Military page.

Fare Conditions

You can easily compare the conditions and select the options that suit your needs.

Visit our page for all the information about Fares Conditions.

Escape fare tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

For more information, visit our Lowest Fares page.

Exchangeable with service charges ranging from $20 to $100.

Discounted fare tickets may be subject to service charges based on a percentage of the fare paid, subject to a minimum of $20 for exchanges or refunds. These fees are charged per passenger and per direction. Certain discounted tickets and passes are non-refundable. Any difference in the fare will also be charged if the new fare is higher than the original booking.

Optional Product and Service Charges

  • Meals and snacks: $3.50 to $16.50*
  • Alcoholic beverages: $9 to $11.50*
  • Business class: Meal and alcoholic beverages included in the price of the ticket
  • Sleeper Plus class: Meal included and alcoholic beverages available for purchase ($9 to $15)
  • Sparkling and Specialty wines: Available for purchase on the Canadian: $40 to $70

*Prices range from the lowest to highest priced item, plus tax.
Menu options vary depending on the destination.

Find out more about meals available on board our trains.

Standard seats.

  • Escape: $7 per segment
  • Economy/Economy Plus: included
  • Business/Business Plus: included

Premium seats

A Premium seat is a single seat in Business class.

  • Business: $7 per segment
  • Business Plus: included

$25 tax included (per direction/per minor)

For more information, visit our Specific needs section.

VIA Rail is proud to provide complimentary Wi-Fi service on board most of its trains, in its Business lounges and in select stations in the Québec City – Windsor corridor.

For more information, visit our service availability section.

Economy class passengers have the option to purchase a lounge pass for $10 per passenger. Subject to space availability.

Business lounge access is included in the Business, Sleeper Plus and Prestige fares.

For more information, visit our Business lounge page.

Within the Corridor trains (QuébecCity – Windsor): $50 plus tax, per direction.

For more information, visit our Travelling with pets section.

Economy: $6 tax included, per carry-on bag.

All other classes: checkroom service is offered for free.

For more information, visit our Station checkroom section.

Choose the class that's best for your travelling needs

Discover and compare the advantages of our different classes to make the most out of your trip.

Learn more about our class option

Fees and Optional Services | VIA Rail (1)

Fees and Optional Services | VIA Rail (2)

Do you have questions about our services?

Get all the answers you need to plan your next train trip.

See our FAQs

Go to main navigation

Fees and Optional Services | VIA Rail (2024)

FAQs

How strict is VIA Rail with luggage? ›

Any baggage weighing more than 23 kg/50 lb will not be allowed on board the Corridor trains. Each passenger is responsible for their own baggage. Please only bring baggage that you can carry and store unassisted (under the seat in front of you, on the overhead shelf or in the towers).

Get More Info
Why does VIA Rail have so many delays? ›

Via blames travel delays on the fact it only owns three per cent of the tracks its trains use. The rest are owned by private railway companies like CP Rail and CN Rail.

Get More Info
What's the difference between economy and economy plus on VIA Rail? ›

Economy Class is a great choice for shorter journeys or travellers who prioritize affordability. Economy Plus Class offers an upgraded experience compared to Economy Class. Passengers in this class benefit from enhanced seating comfort, including additional legroom and wider seats.

Read The Full Story
Does VIA Rail charge for baggage? ›

Baggage fees and policy. For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy. Escape: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $25 plus tax, per direction. Economy: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $20 plus tax, per direction.

Keep Reading
What is not allowed on VIA Rail? ›

Gasoline, petroleum spirits, oil-based paint, lacquer, stains, shellac, oils, wood alcohol, lighter or heating fuels, matches, charcoal briquettes and any other ignitable substance.

Read More
Can you bring food on VIA Rail? ›

You can bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks on the train. We also offer a selection of refreshments and food, prepared with carefully selected local products from Canadian artisans.

Read The Full Story
What is the average delay Via Rail? ›

Delays of 10-30 minutes are pretty common. Delays of 30-60 minutes are uncommon. Delays longer than that are rare, and are almost always due to an obvious incident.

Show Me More
Why does Via Rail go so slow? ›

Our trains, I think the maps that they reach is 160 kilometers an hour. Usually they can't even get up to that because there's so much traffic. There are so many stops, there's so much on the way. So it's such a massive difference and high speed trains have been existing since the sixties.

Find Out More
Can you be compensated if your train is late? ›

Delay Repay is a national scheme that train companies use to compensate you for unexpected delays and cancellations to their services. If you arrive late at your destination because of a delay or cancellation to a National Rail service, you can claim your Delay Repay compensation.

Explore More
How early should I arrive for VIA Rail? ›

Before the Trip

It's best to arrive at the station half an hour before departure for travel within the Corridor, and one hour before departure for long distance trains.

View More

Can you sleep in economy on VIA Rail? ›

Economy class

Spread out and let the gentle motion of the train rock you to sleep while you glide through the wilderness. Extra blankets and pillows can be purchased.

Read On
Are there washrooms on VIA Rail trains? ›

Yes, there are washrooms on every VIA Rail train. There are showers on some of our trains, depending on the route. For long distance trains (e.g. the Canadian and the Ocean), private washrooms and shared shower rooms are available for cabins. Berths have access to a shared washroom and a shared shower room in each car.

Read On
Is there wifi on VIA Rail? ›

VIA Rail is proud to provide complimentary Wi-Fi service on board most of its trains, in its Business lounges and in select stations in the Québec City – Windsor corridor. Note that Wi-Fi is also offered on board the Ocean train (Montreal - Halifax) in the service cars located on either side of the dining car.

View More
Where do I put my suitcase on a train? ›

Small cases and bags can be stored under your seat, medium sized bags can go in the overhead racks and large suitcases must be placed in the luggage racks at the end of each carriage.

Read More
What am I not allowed to bring on a train? ›

Gas-powered motorized vehicles, including but not limited to bikes and scooters. Household and automotive items, including but not limited to antiques, appliances, artwork, furniture, machinery and car parts, plants, powered tools, silverware, televisions, tires and tow bars. Prohibited in stations and on platforms.

Keep Reading
Is there a suitcase size limit on trains? ›

You + Two Bags = No Extra Charge

(12 kg) and 14 x 11 x 7 inches. two carry-on items, 50 lbs. (23 kg) and 28 x 22 x 14 inches each (Pacific Surfliner: up to 28 x 22 x 11 inches each) two additional bags for $20 each.

Read More
Can I take a big suitcase on the train? ›

Large suitcases

Heavy items and suitcases up to 80x57x30 fit nicely in the racks at the ends of the coaches – if your cases are bigger, you won't be able to bring them onboard. The maximum bag size on our trains is 90 x 70 x 30cm.

View Details
What is the luggage rule in train? ›

Rules For Luggage
ClassFree allowanceMaximum quantity permitted ( including free allowance)
AC First Class70 Kgs150 Kgs
AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class50 Kgs100 Kgs
AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car40 Kgs40 Kgs
Sleeper class40 Kgs80 Kgs
1 more row

Get More Info
Do they scan luggage in train? ›

On the more expensive, high-speed or international trains, the is sometimes a check : This means that your luggage is screened under the machine for fire-arms or bombs.

See Details

References

Top Articles
Waltair Veerayya Review
Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review
Full Body Massage Near Me in Chicago | Full Body Massage Places in Chicago, IL
Latest Posts
Download Canva 1.39.0 for Windows
SCRATCH & DENT: Tekin T-250 Digital Hi-Speed Programmable Servo (High Voltage) [TEKTT1504_SND]
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5397

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.