Fees and Optional Services | VIA Rail (2024)

Beginning of the main content.
Next tab will go to the map. Use this link to skip the station map.
To assist you in planning your train travel with ease, we offer a range of optional services to complement your journey. Take a quick glance at some of the additional services that are available. The applicable fees will vary based on your selected fare, travel options and destination.
Prices are subject to change without notice. Please refer to this page for the most up to date information.
Latest update: June 10, 2024
Baggage fees and policy
For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.
- Escape: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $25 plus tax, per direction.
- Economy: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $20 plus tax, per direction.
- Economy Plus: One (1) additional large carry-on baggage $15 plus tax, per direction.
- Business/Business Plus: Two (2) large carry-on items included for free.
- Escape/Economy/Economy Plus: One (1) additional checked item for $40 plus tax per bag and per direction.
- Touring/Sleeper Plus/Prestige: Two (2) additional checked items included for free.
For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.
- Overweight - between 23 and 32 kg (50 and 70 lb.):
- $25 plus tax per item and per direction.
- Oversized - between 154 and 180 linear cm (61 and 71 linear in.):
- $25 plus tax per item and per direction.
For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.
- Bicycles (various types): $25
- Child bicycle trailers and carriers: $25
- Canoes, kayaks, sailboard: $100
Pack your bags with care. Special items sold at certain stations only:
- Bicycle bag: $5
- Bicycle box: $20
- Cardboard box (1 to 4 ft3): (1 to 4 ft3): $1 to $4
- Bag for skis: $5
For information about the special items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy.
- Cellos: $50 each. (Accepted as checked baggage only on long distance trains. (The Canadian,the Ocean).
- Hard coolers: $5 each. Accepted on long distance and regional trains only.
Items allowed on long distance and regional trains (Sudbury-White River, Montréal-Senneterre, Montréal-Jonquière, Winnipeg-Churchill, and Jasper-Prince Rupert):
- Garbage / Recycling: $5 each.
- Grocery bags: $5 each.
- Hard coolers: $5 each.
- Pharmaceuticals:$5 each.
- Animal carcass (large): $75 each. (Accepted on regional trains only)
- Fishing items: $5 each. (Accepted on regional trains only)
For information about the items you can bring on board, and on which trains, please consult our complete baggage policy for indigenous communities.
There are no fees for additional, overweight or oversized baggage.
Eligible active and retired members of the Canadian military are entitled to a higher baggage allowance provided the passenger contacts in advance our Customer Center at 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888-842-7245) or TTY 1-800-268-9503 (for persons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing).
For more information visit the Baggage for Military page.
Fare Conditions
You can easily compare the conditions and select the options that suit your needs.
Visit our page for all the information about Fares Conditions.
Escape fare tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.
For more information, visit our Lowest Fares page.
Exchangeable with service charges ranging from $20 to $100.
Discounted fare tickets may be subject to service charges based on a percentage of the fare paid, subject to a minimum of $20 for exchanges or refunds. These fees are charged per passenger and per direction. Certain discounted tickets and passes are non-refundable. Any difference in the fare will also be charged if the new fare is higher than the original booking.
Optional Product and Service Charges
- Meals and snacks: $3.50 to $16.50*
- Alcoholic beverages: $9 to $11.50*
- Business class: Meal and alcoholic beverages included in the price of the ticket
- Sleeper Plus class: Meal included and alcoholic beverages available for purchase ($9 to $15)
- Sparkling and Specialty wines: Available for purchase on the Canadian: $40 to $70
*Prices range from the lowest to highest priced item, plus tax.
Menu options vary depending on the destination.
Find out more about meals available on board our trains.
Standard seats.
- Escape: $7 per segment
- Economy/Economy Plus: included
- Business/Business Plus: included
Premium seats
A Premium seat is a single seat in Business class.
- Business: $7 per segment
- Business Plus: included
$25 tax included (per direction/per minor)
For more information, visit our Specific needs section.
VIA Rail is proud to provide complimentary Wi-Fi service on board most of its trains, in its Business lounges and in select stations in the Québec City – Windsor corridor.
For more information, visit our service availability section.
Economy class passengers have the option to purchase a lounge pass for $10 per passenger. Subject to space availability.
Business lounge access is included in the Business, Sleeper Plus and Prestige fares.
For more information, visit our Business lounge page.
Within the Corridor trains (QuébecCity – Windsor): $50 plus tax, per direction.
For more information, visit our Travelling with pets section.
Economy: $6 tax included, per carry-on bag.
All other classes: checkroom service is offered for free.
For more information, visit our Station checkroom section.
Choose the class that's best for your travelling needs
Discover and compare the advantages of our different classes to make the most out of your trip.
Learn more about our class option
Do you have questions about our services?
Get all the answers you need to plan your next train trip.
See our FAQs
Go to main navigation