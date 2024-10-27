Feet to Meters Converter - Convert ft to m Online - Robo Calculator (2024)

Table of Contents
What is a Meter? What is a Foot? How Many Feet in a Meter? Difference Between Feet and Meters How to Convert Feet to Meters? Feet to Meter (ft to m) Conversion Table FAQs References

by Keith Woods

How many meters are there in a foot? Use this online converter to easily convert between Feet and Meters (ft to m).

Length Conversion Calculator

Number of Units

Convert From

Convert To

What is a Meter?

A meter (symbol: m) is the base unit of length in the International System of Units (SI). It is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second. The meter was originally conceived to be one ten-millionth of the distance from the Earth’s equator to the North Pole at sea level.

The meter is widely used worldwide for scientific, commercial, and everyday measurements. It is the fundamental unit for measuring length and distance in the metric system, from which other units such as the kilometer (1,000 meters) and centimeter (one-hundredth of a meter) are derived.

What is a Foot?

A foot (plural: feet) is a unit of length in the imperial and US customary systems of measurement. It is denoted by the symbol ‘ft’. Historically, it was based on the length of the human foot. The foot is defined as exactly 0.3048 meters according to the international agreement in 1959.

One foot is divided into 12 inches, and three feet make up a yard. The foot is commonly used in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom for many everyday applications, such as measuring height, length, and distance.

How Many Feet in a Meter?

There are 0.3048 meters in 1 foot.

The exact conversion is:

1 foot = 0.3048 meters

So if you have 1 foot, you would multiply it by 0.3048 to convert it to meters.

For example:

1 foot x 0.3048 = 0.3048 meters

2 feet x 0.3048 = 0.6096 meters

3 feet x 0.3048 = 0.9144 meters

And so on…

To summarize:

  • 1 foot equals exactly 0.3048 meters
  • To convert feet to meters, multiply the number of feet by 0.3048
  • This conversion factor comes from the internationally agreed definition of 1 foot being equal to 0.3048 meters

So, no matter how many feet you have, you just multiply that number by 0.3048 to get the

Difference Between Feet and Meters

Meters and feet are both units of length, but they belong to different measurement systems and have different magnitudes:

Measurement System:

  • Meters are the base unit of length in the International System of Units (SI), also known as the metric system.
  • Feet are a unit of length in the imperial and US customary systems of measurement.

Definition:

  • A meter is defined as the distance traveled by light in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 seconds.
  • A foot is defined as exactly 0.3048 meters according to international agreement.

Usage:

  • The meter is used worldwide in most countries as a standard unit of measurement for length.
  • The foot is primarily used in the United States, and for certain purposes in the United Kingdom and Canada.
Conversion:

  • There are exactly 0.3048 meters in one foot.
  • Conversely, there are approximately 3.28084 feet in one meter.

Subdivisions:

  • In the metric system, a meter is divided into 100 centimeters or 1000 millimeters.
  • In the imperial system, a foot is divided into 12 inches, and 3 feet make a yard.

Context of Use:

  • Meters are commonly used for a wide range of purposes, including scientific research, engineering, and everyday measurements.
  • Feet are often used in the United States for everyday measurements, real estate, construction, and aviation altitudes.

How to Convert Feet to Meters?

To convert feet to meters, you can use the following formula:

1 feet = 0.304800 meter

Simply multiply the number of feet by 0.3048 to obtain the equivalent length in meters. This conversion factor is based on the exact relationship where 1 foot is equal to 0.3048 meters.

Task:

For example, if you have 200 feet and you want to convert it to meters, you would use the formula:

Formula:

feet = 0.3048 meter

Calculation:

200 = 0.3048 * 200 meters

So, 200 feet is equal to 60.96 meters.

Feet to Meter (ft to m) Conversion Table

Here is a table converting feet to meters, starting from 1 foot up to 1000 feet, with the specified intervals:

FeetMeters
10.304800
20.609600
30.914400
41.219200
51.524000
61.828800
72.133600
82.438400
92.743200
103.048000
206.096000
309.144000
4012.192000
5015.240000
6018.288000
7021.336000
8024.384000
9027.432000
10030.480000
20060.960000
30091.440000
400121.920000
500152.400000
600182.880000
700213.360000
800243.840000
900274.320000
1000304.800000

