Fidelity Money Market Pricing & Performance (2024)

Fidelity Cash Management Account Money Market Mutual Fund Overflow 7-day yield Effective yield Fidelity® Government Money Market Fund Class S 4.96% 5.09%

FDRXX – Fidelity Government Cash Reserves



For all intents and purposes, it is basically an older version of SPAXX. Their holdings are nearly identical and they have nearly the same yield and the same historical returns. FDRXX launched in 1979 and has a 7-day SEC yield of 5.02%.

Dividend Yield Analysis SPAXX SPAXX % Rank Dividend Yield 5.07% 27.16%

Stability & safety



While not insured by the FDIC, the funds are required by federal regulations to invest in short-maturity, low-risk investments, making them less prone to market fluctuations than many other types of investments.

Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

Return Type 1 Yr 5 Yrs BEFORE TAXES Close FUND Fidelity® Government Money Market Fund 5.09% 1.92% PRIMARY BENCHMARK FTSE 3-Mo Treasury Bill Close 5.64% 2.22% MORNINGSTAR CATEGORY AVERAGE Money Market-Taxable Close 5.07% 1.92% 4 more rows

Quick Answer: SPAXX pays interest monthly. While the interest accrues daily, investors receive the accumulated interest on the last business day of each month. This frequent payout makes SPAXX attractive for investors seeking regular income and easy access to their money.

Cons of money market accounts Depending on your bank, there could be withdrawal limits. Many banks have withdrawal limits on how much you can withdraw from your money market account and how often. ...

Many accounts have monthly fees. ...

Your account might have a minimum balance requirement. Jun 14, 2024

Higher Interest Rates Compared To Other Savings Options



CDs typically offer higher interest rates compared to regular savings or money market accounts. Generally, the longer a CD's term, the more interest it pays, helping offset the loss of liquidity.

Some money market accounts require minimum account balances for the higher rate of interest. Six to 12 months of living expenses are typically recommended for the amount of money that should be kept in cash in these types of accounts as emergency funds. Beyond that, not investing will mean missing potential earnings.

What is the 7-day yield? The 7-Day Yield represents the annualized fund yield based on the average income paid out over the previous seven days assuming interest income is not reinvested and it reflects the effect of all applicable waivers.

Additional Information Return Type 1 Yr Life BEFORE TAXES Close FUND Fidelity® Government Cash Reserves 5.10% 4.37% PRIMARY BENCHMARK FTSE 3-Mo Treasury Bill Close 5.64% 4.24% MORNINGSTAR CATEGORY AVERAGE Money Market-Taxable Close 5.07% -- 4 more rows

Fidelity Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX), a taxable money market mutual fund investing in U.S. Government Agency and Treasury debt, and related repurchase agreements. Intended for investors seeking as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity. 1,2.

The APY is 2.00% for balances of $150,000.01 and over, 1.00% for balances of $50,000.01-$150,000.00, and 0.10% for balances of $0.01-$50,000.00. APY and APY tiers are subject to change at any time. The minimum balance to earn interest is $0.01.