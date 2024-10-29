Fidelity U.S. Money Market Fund (2024)

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. The indicated rates of return (other than for each money market fund) are historical annual compounded total returns for the period indicated including changes in unit value and reinvestment distributions. The indicated rate of return for each money market fund is an annualized historical yield based on the seven-day period ended as indicated and annualized in the case of effective yield by compounding the seven-day return and does not represent an actual one-year return. The indicated rates of return do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or option charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that any money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

A return of capital reduces an investor’s adjusted cost base. Capital gains taxes are deferred until units are sold or until the ACB goes below zero. Investors should not confuse this cash flow distribution with a fund’s rate of return or yield. While investors in Fidelity’s tax-efficient series (Tax-Smart CashFlow) will be able to defer some personal capital gains, they must still pay tax on capital gains distributions that arise from the sale of individual holdings by fund managers, and on interest and dividend distributions. Tax-Smart CashFlow will also pay a year-end distribution that must be reinvested in additional securities of the applicable fund. The monthly cash-flow distributions on Tax-Smart CashFlow are not guaranteed, will be adjusted from time to time and may include income.

The monthly cash-flow distributions on Fidelity Tax-Smart CashFlow™ are not guaranteed, will be adjusted from time to time and may include income. We will aim to keep cash flow between 7.5% and 9.0% of the NAV each year on Tax-Smart CashFlow F8, T8 and S8 balanced funds, as well as 4.5% and 5.5% of the NAV on F5, T5 and S5 balanced funds. For equity funds, we will aim to keep cash flow between 6.0% and 10.0% of the NAV each year on F8, T8 and S8, and between 4.0% and 6.0% of the NAV each year on F5, T5 and S5.

See Also
Fidelity Money Market Pricing & Performance10 Best Money Market Mutual Funds Of July 2024

The charting tool is for illustrative purposes only and it does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Month-end asset mixes may total greater than / less than 100% due to differences in the timing of cashflows and investments, and/or to reflect cash held for the purposes of collateral allocations associated with certain types of derivatives. Country and sector allocations show specific exposures to countries / sectors representing at least 1% of total fund asset. As such, the values displayed may not total 100%.

The information provided in this listing and top ten holdings or top five issuers may differ from a fund’s holdings in its annual report and as follows, where applicable:

For the annual report, a fund’s investments include trades executed through the end of the last business day of the period. This listing and the ten holdings or five issuers include trades executed through the end of the previous business day.

The list includes any investment in derivative instruments, and excludes the value of any cash collateral held for securities on loan and a fund’s net other assets. There, the holdings as a percent of fund net assets may not total to 100%.

The top ten holdings or top five issuers for fixed-income and money market funds are presented to illustrate examples of the securities that the fund has bought and the diversity of the areas in which the fund may invest, may not be the representative of the fund’s current or future investments, and may change at any time. The top ten holdings and top five issuers do not include cash, cash equivalents, money market instruments, options, interest rate swaps, fixed-income total return swaps and/or futures contracts. Depositary receipts, credit default swaps and equity total return swaps are normally combined with the underlying security.

The listing of portfolio holdings provides information on a fund’s investments as at the date indicated. The information provided in this listing may differ from a fund’s holdings in its annual report.

There is no assurance that the Fundwill be able to maintain its net asset value at a constant amount or that your investment will be returned to you.

This is an annualized historical yield based on the seven-day period ended on 31-Mar-2022, and does not represent an actual one-year return. There is no assurance that the Fidelity Canadian Money Market Fund will be able to maintain its net asset value at a constant amount or that your investment will be returned to you.

Deferred sales charge options (DSC/LL/LL2) will not be available for new purchases as of the close of business on May 31, 2022.

Fidelity U.S. Money Market Fund (2024)

FAQs

How safe is the Fidelity government money market fund? ›

Stability & safety

While not insured by the FDIC, the funds are required by federal regulations to invest in short-maturity, low-risk investments, making them less prone to market fluctuations than many other types of investments.

View More
Does Fidelity automatically put your money in SPAXX? ›

SPAXX is Fidelity Investment's prime money market fund. If you have a Fidelity brokerage account, your idle cash is automatically invested in SPAXX to earn its dividend. SPAXX is the FDIC-Insured Deposit Sweep program.

Get More Info
What interest rate is the Fidelity money market paying? ›

Fidelity Cash Management Account
Money Market Mutual Fund Overflow7-day yieldEffective yield
Fidelity® Government Money Market Fund Class S4.97%5.09%

Keep Reading
Which is better, SPAXX or FDRXX? ›

FDRXX – Fidelity Government Cash Reserves

For all intents and purposes, it is basically an older version of SPAXX. Their holdings are nearly identical and they have nearly the same yield and the same historical returns. FDRXX launched in 1979 and has a 7-day SEC yield of 5.02%.

View More
What are two disadvantages of a money market fund? ›

Cons of money market accounts
  • Depending on your bank, there could be withdrawal limits. Many banks have withdrawal limits on how much you can withdraw from your money market account and how often. ...
  • Many accounts have monthly fees. ...
  • Your account might have a minimum balance requirement.
Jun 14, 2024

Read On
Has any money market fund ever broken the buck? ›

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules allow money market funds to use special valuation methods to keep their NAV steady, whereas the NAVs of other kinds of mutual funds fluctuate daily. On occasion, a money market fund has “broken the buck,” meaning that its NAV fell below $1 per share.

Read The Full Story
Is it safe to keep money in SPAXX? ›

Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

View Details
What is SPAXX paying right now? ›

SPAXX today gives a 4.97% 7-day yield.

Discover More Details
How often does Fidelity SPAXX pay? ›

Consistent income: SPAXX returns cash dividends to shareholders each month. While the return rate isn't fixed, the payment date is (the last business day of every month), so investors can depend on 12 timely annual payments.

Read The Full Story
Does Fidelity automatically invest in money market? ›

At Fidelity, any uninvested cash deposited in a Fidelity brokerage account is automatically put in a money market fund now earning 4.98%—just one more way we're providing industry-leading value for our customers.

Get More Info Here

Which money market fund is best? ›

Our picks at a glance
FundYieldNet expense ratio
Vanguard Treasury Money Market Fund (VUSXX)5.29%0.90%
PIMCO Government Money Market Fund (AMAXX)5.12%0.34%
Schwab Government Money Fund Investor Shares (SNVXX)5.03%0.34%
Schwab Treasury Obligations Money Fund Investor Shares (SNOXX)5.01%0.34%
4 more rows
Jul 26, 2024

Explore More
What is the yield on SPAXX? ›

Dividend Yield Analysis
SPAXXSPAXX % Rank
Dividend Yield5.07%27.16%

View More
What is the 7 day yield on FDRXX? ›

Details
Product TypeGovernment
NAV$1.00 as of 08/14/2024
1-Day Yield5.00% as of 08/14/2024
7-Day Yield5.00% as of 08/14/2024
30-Day Yield5.00% as of 08/14/2024
18 more rows

View More
Is Charles Schwab better than Fidelity? ›

Schwab and Fidelity offer similar customer experiences. As a result, most types of investors can find benefits to working with either. The choice between the two may prove a matter of preferred trading instruments: Schwab is better equipped for futures, and only Fidelity offers direct crypto trading.

Discover More Details
Is fdrxx tax free? ›

Distributions you receive from the fund are subject to federal income tax and generally will be taxed as ordin- ary income or capital gains, and may also be subject to state or local taxes, unless you are investing through a tax-advantaged retirement account (in which case you may be taxed later, upon withdrawal of ...

Continue Reading
Are government money market funds safe? ›

Government money market funds invest only in assets backed by the federal government—for example, Treasury bonds. Because of this government backing, they're considered the safest and most liquid type of money market fund.

Find Out More
Can a government money market fund lose value? ›

Government Money Market Funds: You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so.

Read On
Is the Fidelity government money market FDIC-insured? ›

An investment in the fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

See More
Is Fidelity a safe place to put money? ›

Cash balances in the Fidelity FDIC-Insured Deposit Sweep Program are swept into an FDIC-Insured interest bearing account at one or more program banks and, under certain circumstances, a money market mutual fund (the "Money Market Overflow").

Tell Me More

References

Top Articles
College Football Ticket Sales See Steep Increase For 2024 On StubHub
Indoor Skydiving - Ice Mountain Adventure Park | Praktisch
Veelgestelde vragen over indoor skydiven • Indoor Skydive Roosendaal
Latest Posts
Allaitement : Qu'est-ce que le « chagrin de sevrage » et son impact profond sur les mères ? - BBC News Afrique
Sifan Hassan wins women's marathon gold, completes astounding Olympic treble
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. An Powlowski

Last Updated:

Views: 6553

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. An Powlowski

Birthday: 1992-09-29

Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

Phone: +26417467956738

Job: District Marketing Strategist

Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.