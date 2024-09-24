Fidelity U.S. Money Market Fund (2024)

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. The indicated rates of return (other than for each money market fund) are historical annual compounded total returns for the period indicated including changes in unit value and reinvestment distributions. The indicated rate of return for each money market fund is an annualized historical yield based on the seven-day period ended as indicated and annualized in the case of effective yield by compounding the seven-day return and does not represent an actual one-year return. The indicated rates of return do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or option charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that any money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

A return of capital reduces an investor’s adjusted cost base. Capital gains taxes are deferred until units are sold or until the ACB goes below zero. Investors should not confuse this cash flow distribution with a fund’s rate of return or yield. While investors in Fidelity’s tax-efficient series (Tax-Smart CashFlow) will be able to defer some personal capital gains, they must still pay tax on capital gains distributions that arise from the sale of individual holdings by fund managers, and on interest and dividend distributions. Tax-Smart CashFlow will also pay a year-end distribution that must be reinvested in additional securities of the applicable fund. The monthly cash-flow distributions on Tax-Smart CashFlow are not guaranteed, will be adjusted from time to time and may include income.

The monthly cash-flow distributions on Fidelity Tax-Smart CashFlow™ are not guaranteed, will be adjusted from time to time and may include income. We will aim to keep cash flow between 7.5% and 9.0% of the NAV each year on Tax-Smart CashFlow F8, T8 and S8 balanced funds, as well as 4.5% and 5.5% of the NAV on F5, T5 and S5 balanced funds. For equity funds, we will aim to keep cash flow between 6.0% and 10.0% of the NAV each year on F8, T8 and S8, and between 4.0% and 6.0% of the NAV each year on F5, T5 and S5.

The charting tool is for illustrative purposes only and it does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Month-end asset mixes may total greater than / less than 100% due to differences in the timing of cashflows and investments, and/or to reflect cash held for the purposes of collateral allocations associated with certain types of derivatives. Country and sector allocations show specific exposures to countries / sectors representing at least 1% of total fund asset. As such, the values displayed may not total 100%.

The information provided in this listing and top ten holdings or top five issuers may differ from a fund’s holdings in its annual report and as follows, where applicable: For the annual report, a fund’s investments include trades executed through the end of the last business day of the period. This listing and the ten holdings or five issuers include trades executed through the end of the previous business day. The list includes any investment in derivative instruments, and excludes the value of any cash collateral held for securities on loan and a fund’s net other assets. There, the holdings as a percent of fund net assets may not total to 100%. The top ten holdings or top five issuers for fixed-income and money market funds are presented to illustrate examples of the securities that the fund has bought and the diversity of the areas in which the fund may invest, may not be the representative of the fund’s current or future investments, and may change at any time. The top ten holdings and top five issuers do not include cash, cash equivalents, money market instruments, options, interest rate swaps, fixed-income total return swaps and/or futures contracts. Depositary receipts, credit default swaps and equity total return swaps are normally combined with the underlying security. The listing of portfolio holdings provides information on a fund’s investments as at the date indicated. The information provided in this listing may differ from a fund’s holdings in its annual report.

There is no assurance that the Fundwill be able to maintain its net asset value at a constant amount or that your investment will be returned to you.

This is an annualized historical yield based on the seven-day period ended on 31-Mar-2022, and does not represent an actual one-year return. There is no assurance that the Fidelity Canadian Money Market Fund will be able to maintain its net asset value at a constant amount or that your investment will be returned to you.

Deferred sales charge options (DSC/LL/LL2) will not be available for new purchases as of the close of business on May 31, 2022.