Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni • EUR 2,95 (2024)

Verkäufer: coliuk_uyrs6tg ✉️ (3.507) 100%, Artikelstandort: Erith, GB, Versand nach: WORLDWIDE, Artikelnummer: 326185164232 Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni. Featured in this issue are Paulette Goddard, June Allyson, Viveca Lindfors and Paul Muni. Issue date of the magazine is 3rd November 1946. Maybe your missing this item from your collection?. Presented here we have an issue of Filmjournalen. Featured in this issue are Paulette Goddard, June Allyson, Viveca Lindfors and Paul Muni. Issue date of the magazine is 3rd November 1946. There is very minor wear showing to the spine of the magazine. This is a SWEDISH magazine with SWEDISH text. Maybe your missing this item from your collection? Item will be sent in a secure manner thus avoiding any damage. Postage will be via 2nd class unless any other preference is requested. If your happy with your purchase please leave feedback and I will likewise. Condition: Gut Condition: There is very minor wear showing to the spine of the magazine. Publication Month: November Publication Year: 1946 Language: Swedish Publication Name: Filmjournalen Genre: Film & TV Topic: Flim / TV

FAQs

Both Citizen Kane and Casablanca has the same genre, Drama. In both movies we see can observe a character developing nicely. Even though they share the same genre they are completely different movies. First of all, Casablanca made to be an entertaining movie, but Citizen Kane was an artistic movie.

So, no, strictly speaking, Casablanca is not based on a true story. You won't find descendants of Rick Blaine or Ilsa Lund around, waiting to tell what really happened to their ancestors.

The central message of Citizen Kane lies in the relationships that Charles Foster Kane lacks despite all of the material wealth that he gained during his life. Kane learns that it is not what you have around you as you grow old, but who you have around you that truly determines a man's worth.