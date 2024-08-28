Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni • EUR 2,95 (2024)
Verkäufer:coliuk_uyrs6tg✉️(3.507)100%, Artikelstandort:Erith, GB, Versand nach: WORLDWIDE, Artikelnummer:326185164232Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni. Featured in this issue are Paulette Goddard, June Allyson, Viveca Lindfors and Paul Muni. Issue date of the magazine is 3rd November 1946. Maybe your missing this item from your collection?. Presented here we have an issue of Filmjournalen. Featured in this issue are Paulette Goddard, June Allyson, Viveca Lindfors and Paul Muni. Issue date of the magazine is 3rd November 1946. There is very minor wear showing to the spine of the magazine. This is a SWEDISH magazine with SWEDISH text. Maybe your missing this item from your collection? Item will be sent in a secure manner thus avoiding any damage. Postage will be via 2nd class unless any other preference is requested. If your happy with your purchase please leave feedback and I will likewise.
Condition:Gut
Condition:There is very minor wear showing to the spine of the magazine.
Publication Month:November
Publication Year:1946
Language:Swedish
Publication Name:Filmjournalen
Genre:Film & TV
Topic:Flim / TV
PicClick Insights PicClick Exklusiv
Popularität - 0 Beobachter, 0.0 neue Beobachter pro Tag, 10 days for sale on eBay. 0 verkauft, 1 verfügbar.
Popularität - Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni
0 Beobachter, 0.0 neue Beobachter pro Tag, 10 days for sale on eBay. 0 verkauft, 1 verfügbar.
Bestpreis -
Preis - Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni
Verkäufer - 3.507+ artikel verkauft. 0% negativ bewertungen. Großer Verkäufer mit sehr gutem positivem Rückgespräch und über 50 Bewertungen.
Verkäufer - Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni
3.507+ artikel verkauft. 0% negativ bewertungen. Großer Verkäufer mit sehr gutem positivem Rückgespräch und über 50 Bewertungen.
Both Citizen Kane and Casablanca has the same genre, Drama. In both movies we see can observe a character developing nicely. Even though they share the same genre they are completely different movies. First of all, Casablanca made to be an entertaining movie, but Citizen Kane was an artistic movie.
The central message of Citizen Kane lies in the relationships that Charles Foster Kane lacks despite all of the material wealth that he gained during his life. Kane learns that it is not what you have around you as you grow old, but who you have around you that truly determines a man's worth.