Filmjournal 3. November 1946 Paulette Goddard / June Allyson / Paul Muni • EUR 2,95 (2024)

Featured in this issue are Paulette Goddard, June Allyson, Viveca Lindfors and Paul Muni. Issue date of the magazine is 3rd November 1946. Presented here we have an issue of Filmjournalen. Featured in this issue are Paulette Goddard, June Allyson, Viveca Lindfors and Paul Muni. Issue date of the magazine is 3rd November 1946. There is very minor wear showing to the spine of the magazine. This is a SWEDISH magazine with SWEDISH text.

  • Condition: Gut
  • Condition: There is very minor wear showing to the spine of the magazine.
  • Publication Month: November
  • Publication Year: 1946
  • Language: Swedish
  • Publication Name: Filmjournalen
  • Genre: Film & TV
  • Topic: Flim / TV

