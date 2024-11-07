Fishing | Rods | G. Loomis Fishing Rods (2024)

G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro Euro Fly Rod - 10ft #2
The ulimate Nymphing rod - IMX-PROe is designed to load easily for improved casting accuracy without sacrificing the “oomph” behind the hookset. Conduit Core Technology and our GL7 Resin System combine to reduce overall weight, resulting in a lightweight, scary sensitive blank. A custom half wells “Euro Grip,” matte-finished reel seat with counter-weighted fighting butt, precise guide spacing to eliminate line sag - Watch the Video
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro Euro Fly Rod - 10ft. Lift. Lob. Repeat. Downright deadly, modern euro nymphing is a beyond-proven tactic for boosting catch count. For many anglers – especially those in high-traffic fisheries with pressured fish – it’s one of the best ways to achieve maximum effectiveness efficiently. True disciples of this method require specialized tools with innovative actions and components configured to satisfy a set of unique tactical demands.... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro Euro Fly Rod - 10ft 6in - #3
The ulimate Nymphing rod - IMX-PROe is designed to load easily for improved casting accuracy without sacrificing the “oomph” behind the hookset. Conduit Core Technology and our GL7 Resin System combine to reduce overall weight, resulting in a lightweight, scary sensitive blank. A custom half wells “Euro Grip,” matte-finished reel seat with counter-weighted fighting butt, precise guide spacing to eliminate line sag - Watch the Video
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro Euro Fly Rod - 10ft 6in - #3. Lift. Lob. Repeat. Downright deadly, modern euro nymphing is a beyond-proven tactic for boosting catch count. For many anglers – especially those in high-traffic fisheries with pressured fish – it’s one of the best ways to achieve maximum effectiveness efficiently. True disciples of this method require specialized tools with innovative actions and components configured to satisfy a set of unique tactical demands.... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 8ft 10in
Available in #7, #8 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 8ft 10in. At G. Loomis, we build tools that enhance natural ability, boost effectiveness, and expand tactical opportunity. We do this for the dawn patrollers. The mid-day grinders. The last-light renegades. For those that make time on the water a top priority. Introducing IMX-PRO V2, a continuation of our 40-year commitment to provide anglers with actions that put the bug where your brain wants it every time. Experience this diverse set o... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 9ft
Available in #4, #5, #6 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 9ft. At G. Loomis, we build tools that enhance natural ability, boost effectiveness, and expand tactical opportunity. We do this for the dawn patrollers. The mid-day grinders. The last-light renegades. For those that make time on the water a top priority. Introducing IMX-PRO V2, a continuation of our 40-year commitment to provide anglers with actions that put the bug where your brain wants it every time. Experience this diverse set of purpose-driven actions... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 9ft - #5 with Fighting Butt
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 9ft - #5 with Fighting Butt. At G. Loomis, we build tools that enhance natural ability, boost effectiveness, and expand tactical opportunity. We do this for the dawn patrollers. The mid-day grinders. The last-light renegades. For those that make time on the water a top priority. Introducing IMX-PRO V2, a continuation of our 40-year commitment to provide anglers with actions that put the bug where your brain wants it every time. Experience this diverse set o... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 10ft
Available in #4, #5, #6, #7, #8 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Fly Rod - 10ft. At G. Loomis, we build tools that enhance natural ability, boost effectiveness, and expand tactical opportunity. We do this for the dawn patrollers. The mid-day grinders. The last-light renegades. For those that make time on the water a top priority. Introducing IMX-PRO V2, a continuation of our 40-year commitment to provide anglers with actions that put the bug where your brain wants it every time. Experience this diverse set o... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Shortspey Rod - 11ft 1in
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2 Shortspey Rod - 11ft 1in. At G. Loomis, we build tools that enhance natural ability, boost effectiveness, and expand tactical opportunity. We do this for the dawn patrollers. The mid-day grinders. The last-light renegades. For those that make time on the water a top priority. Introducing IMX-PRO V2, a continuation of our 40-year commitment to provide anglers with actions that put the bug where your brain wants it every time. Experience this diverse set o... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Freshwater Fly Rod - 9ft
Available in #4, #5, #6 models - NRX+ provides the power, line speed, and loop stability expected from modern fast-action rods, without compromising
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Freshwater Fly Rod - 9ft. Edgy environmental factors like sustained wind, complex hydraulics, and natural structure all pack the potential to punish productivity. With favor stacked in nature's corner, level the playing field with fishing tools forged to conquer these, and other common variables. With a primary focus of maximizing versatility, these adaptable actions improve angler capability and expand tactical opportunity in difficult fishing situations. Rolled with our... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Freshwater Fly Rod - 10ft
Available in #4, #5, #6, #7 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Freshwater Fly Rod - 10ft. Edgy environmental factors like sustained wind, complex hydraulics, and natural structure all pack the potential to punish productivity. With favor stacked in nature's corner, level the playing field with fishing tools forged to conquer these, and other common variables. With a primary focus of maximizing versatility, these adaptable actions improve angler capability and expand tactical opportunity in difficult fishing situations. Rolled with our... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ LP Freshwater Fly Rod - 8ft 3in - #3
NRX+ LP is the ultimate tool for accurate and effective dry fly presentation. Tailored for supreme versatility over a wide range of casting techniques, actions are sweet, smooth, and stable, with plenty of "spank" when conditions call for an additional pinch of power.
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ LP Freshwater Fly Rod - 8ft 3in - #3. Picky and particular, feeding trout aren't often available to receive offerings sent in a straight-line path. Perfect, delicate drifts require slinging unconventional slack yielding casts, and drag inducing micro-currents, obstacles, and other naturally occurring variables can limit tactical opportunity. When success rests on a razor's edge, take control with balanced fishing tools built to boost effectiveness in ultra-technical scena... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ LP Freshwater Fly Rod - 8ft 6in - #4
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ LP Freshwater Fly Rod - 8ft 6in - #4. Picky and particular, feeding trout aren't often available to receive offerings sent in a straight-line path. Perfect, delicate drifts require slinging unconventional slack yielding casts, and drag inducing micro-currents, obstacles, and other naturally occurring variables can limit tactical opportunity. When success rests on a razor's edge, take control with balanced fishing tools built to boost effectiveness in ultra-technical scena... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ LP Freshwater Fly Rod - 9ft
Available in #5, #6 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ LP Freshwater Fly Rod - 9ft. Picky and particular, feeding trout aren't often available to receive offerings sent in a straight-line path. Perfect, delicate drifts require slinging unconventional slack yielding casts, and drag inducing micro-currents, obstacles, and other naturally occurring variables can limit tactical opportunity. When success rests on a razor's edge, take control with balanced fishing tools built to boost effectiveness in ultra-technical scenarios... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Fly Rod - 9ft
Available in #4, #5, #6 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Fly Rod - 9ft. The Asquith series is the culmination of global cooperation in design, materials, and manufacturing techniques. Built on Shimano’s proprietary Spiral X platform, the Asquith boasts superb power transfer from tip to hand, quick recovery, and increased sensitivity. Designed by world casting champion Steve Rajeff, the Asquith is an exploratory step into the future of rod manufacturing technology. With fast actions, generous power levels, titanium guides, and... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 13ft - #7
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 13ft - #7. Forged from cutting-edge technology and legendary design. Developed and hand-finished in Woodland, Washington and rolled in the world's only Spiral X production facility in Kumamoto, Japan. Introducing Asquith: the most technologically advanced fly rod in the world. Shimano's proprietary Spiral-X technology utilizes a core layer, a longitudinal middle layer, and a reverse-axis fiber outer layer. This unique construction increases rigidity witho... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 13ft 6in - #8
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 13ft 6in - #8. Forged from cutting-edge technology and legendary design. Developed and hand-finished in Woodland, Washington and rolled in the world's only Spiral X production facility in Kumamoto, Japan. Introducing Asquith: the most technologically advanced fly rod in the world. Shimano's proprietary Spiral-X technology utilizes a core layer, a longitudinal middle layer, and a reverse-axis fiber outer layer. This unique construction increases rigidity witho... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 14ft - #9
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 14ft - #9. Forged from cutting-edge technology and legendary design. Developed and hand-finished in Woodland, Washington and rolled in the world's only Spiral X production facility in Kumamoto, Japan. Introducing Asquith: the most technologically advanced fly rod in the world. Shimano's proprietary Spiral-X technology utilizes a core layer, a longitudinal middle layer, and a reverse-axis fiber outer layer. This unique construction increases rigidity witho... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 15ft - #10
G. Loomis 4 Piece Asquith Spey Rod - 15ft - #10. Forged from cutting-edge technology and legendary design. Developed and hand-finished in Woodland, Washington and rolled in the world's only Spiral X production facility in Kumamoto, Japan. Introducing Asquith: the most technologically advanced fly rod in the world. Shimano's proprietary Spiral-X technology utilizes a core layer, a longitudinal middle layer, and a reverse-axis fiber outer layer. This unique construction increases rigidity witho... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Spey Fly Rod - 12ft 6in - #6
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Spey Fly Rod - 12ft 6in - #6. Four-season spey anglers face a horde of tricky obstacles. Wildly fluctuating water levels and clarity, Alternating directional wind, and complex hydraulics are just a few of the familiar factors two-hand casters must regularly overcome. Successfully securing a hook-up on the swing is difficult enough. Take control, and conquer common variables with balanced fishing tools forged to amplify effectiveness in volatile fishing enviornments. Regard... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Spey Rod - 13ft 3in
Available in #7, #8, #9 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Spey Rod - 13ft 3in. Four-season spey anglers face a horde of tricky obstacles. Wildly fluctuating water levels and clarity, Alternating directional wind, and complex hydraulics are just a few of the familiar factors two-hand casters must regularly overcome. Successfully securing a hook-up on the swing is difficult enough. Take control, and conquer common variables with balanced fishing tools forged to amplify effectiveness in volatile fishing enviornments. Regardless... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Switch Rod - 11ft
Available in #6, #7, #8 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Switch Rod - 11ft. Four-season spey anglers face a horde of tricky obstacles. Wildly fluctuating water levels and clarity, Alternating directional wind, and complex hydraulics are just a few of the familiar factors two-hand casters must regularly overcome. Successfully securing a hook-up on the swing is difficult enough. Take control, and conquer common variables with balanced fishing tools forged to amplify effectiveness in volatile fishing enviornments. Regardless... (more)
G. Loomis 2 Piece NRX+ Saltwater Fly Rod - 8ft 10in
Available in #10, #12 models
G. Loomis 2 Piece NRX+ Saltwater Fly Rod - 8ft 10in. Despite best laid plans, conditions in saltwater environments have a tendency of sliding sideways in a split second. Walloping wind and cloud cover pack the potential to hinder the performance of even the most experienced tropical fly anglers. When favor's stacked in nature's corner, level the playing field with fishing tools forged to conquer these, and other common variables. With a primary focus of maximizing versatility, these adaptable ac... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Saltwater Fly Rod - 9ft
Available in #7, #8, #9, #10, #12 models
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Saltwater Fly Rod - 9ft. Despite best laid plans, conditions in saltwater environments have a tendency of sliding sideways in a split second. Walloping wind and cloud cover pack the potential to hinder the performance of even the most experienced tropical fly anglers. When favor's stacked in nature's corner, level the playing field with fishing tools forged to conquer these, and other common variables. With a primary focus of maximizing versatility, these adaptable actions... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro V2S Saltwater Fly Rod - 9ft
SALTWATER MODEL - Available in #6, #7, #8, #9, #10, #11, #12 models - Rolled for pumped performance in salty environments, IMX-PRO V2S actions are tuned for utility in three specific areas: improved tracking in the wind, lifting generous lengths of line before a re-cast, and fish fighting control.
G. Loomis IMX-Pro V2S Saltwater Fly Rod - 9ft. At G. Loomis, we build tools that enhance natural ability, boost effectiveness, and expand tactical opportunity. We do this for the dawn patrollers. The mid-day grinders. The last-light renegades. For those that make time on the water a top priority. Introducing IMX-PRO V2S, a continuation of our 40-year commitment to provide anglers with actions that put the bug where your brain wants it every time.... (more)
G. Loomis 2 Piece NRX+ T2S Saltwater Fly Rod - 8ft 10in - #9
SALTWATER MODEL - A new fly rod from G. Loomis has been named best saltwater rod for 2022 by a leading fly fishing magazine – just a few months after it won a best in category award at the ICAST trade show. The brand’s NRX+ T2S received this latest recognition from Fly Fisherman magazine’s Gear Guide, which praised the rod’s range of casting.
G. Loomis 2 Piece NRX+ T2S Fly Rod - 8ft 10in - #9. You don’t pick tournament days, tournament days pick you. While factors like wind, tide, and light can’t be controlled, angler performance can. With leaderboard glory on the line, clear a path to victory with tools forged to crush common variables. Designed for apex saltwater anglers, the NRX+ T2S series boasts a unique fusion of materials, technology, and innovative design. Increasing the casting distance “sweet spot”, Dynamic Recovery Technol... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX Pro Freshwater Fly Rod - 9ft
Available in #5 & #6 Trout & Salmon Magazine Recommended 2022 'This rod performed both overhead and roll casts to the highest level, This was a true all-round six-weight that would be at home on chalkstream or stillwater and its effortless performance had real wow factor.
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX Pro Freshwater Fly Rod - 9ft. Built to the unrelenting specifications of professional fishing guides, the IMX-PRO series is comprised of 15 purpose driven designs to meet the performance demands of modern freshwater fishing. Striking the ultimate balance of handsome appointments, positive feel, and unflinching durability, IMX-PRO is a game-changing addition to the serious angler's quiver.... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro Creek Fly Rod - 7ft 9in - #2
G. Loomis 4 Piece IMX-Pro Creek Fly Rod - 7ft 9in - #2. Small water. Big rewards. Now more than ever, anglers are searching for new opportunities to explore the path less traveled. Avoiding crowded waterways in search of solitude not only offers pause from the hectic pace of everyday life, it’s also an excellent way to find that happy, unpressured fish of a lifetime. For postwork solo missions or alpine weekend wanderings, IMX-PROc blanks blend a compact 7’9” length with a stable tip to create a... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX Single handed Freshwater Fly Rod - 10ft - #9
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX Single handed Fly Rod - 10ft - #9... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Swim Fly Streamer Rod - 8ft 8in - #7
This fast-action rod is handcrafted in Woodland, Washington and comes in at 7'8'' #8 weight line to ensure that no freshwater predatory fish is out of your league. An excellent tool for delivering, presenting, and fishing streamers of all sizes and types, the G. Loomis NRX+ Swim Fly Rod is a superior tool for all of us looking to find the largest fish in the water.
Casting Game Changers to feisty smallmouth, ripping Bufords past heavy pike, or slinging a Zoo Cougar into that deep undercut bank for some serious trout, the G. Loomis NRX+ Swim Fly Rod is one that can handle all of your streamer pursuits. G. Loomis designed their NRX+ Swim as the ultimate rod for fishing streamers (especially those that are articulated) and baitfish patterns, and while some streamer-specific rods may sacrifice distance for accuracy (and vise versa), the NRX+ Swim Fly Rod merge... (more)
G. Loomis 4 Piece NRX+ Swim Fly Streamer Rod - 8ft 8in - #8
This fast-action rod is handcrafted in Woodland, Washington and comes in at 8’8'' #8 weight line to ensure that no freshwater predatory fish is out of your league. An excellent tool for delivering, presenting, and fishing streamers of all sizes and types, the G. Loomis NRX+ Swim Fly Rod is a superior tool for all of us looking to find the largest fish in the water.
Casting Game Changers to feisty smallmouth, ripping Bufords past heavy pike, or slinging a Zoo Cougar into that deep undercut bank for some serious trout, the G. Loomis NRX+ Swim Fly Rod is one that can handle all of your streamer pursuits. G. Loomis designed their NRX+ Swim as the ultimate rod for fishing streamers (especially those that are articulated) and baitfish patterns, and while some streamer-specific rods may sacrifice distance for accuracy (and vise versa), the NRX+ Swim Fly Rod merge... (more)
G. Loomis 2 Piece Trout GLX Spinning Rod - 6ft 8in
A specialized series of spinning rods designed specifically for trout fishing. Effective for lake or stream fishing
G. Loomis 2 Piece Trout GLX Spinning Rod - 6ft 8in. A specialized series of spinning rods designed specifically for trout fishing. Using our proprietary ”fiber blend” and GLX levels of performance, our goal is to provide anglers with a ”sky is the limit” approach to the fishery. Effective for lake or stream fishing, these rods are made with one objective in mind... to help serious trout anglers become more successful and enjoy their time on the water with the lightest, most sensitive rod... (more)
G. Loomis 2 Piece IMX Hotshot Rod - 7ft 6in - 7-14g
The two-piece version of our most popular small salmon & steelhead spinning rod. It has surprising power in such a small package and thanks to IMX is very sensitive and lightweight.
G. Loomis 2 Piece IMX Hotshot Rod - 7ft 6in - 7-14g. Hot Shot rods have relatively light tips and magnum butt-sections. They were originally designed to fish steelhead plugs, like the Hot Shot, where the boat actually is positioned at the head of a run, letting the current 'pull' the plug down to the fish zone. The boat sweeps back and forth, across the current so the plugs cover the entire width of the run, then slips further down stream, repeating the process. Lure action is monitored by watc... (more)
G. Loomis 1 Piece IMX Pro Mag Bass Casting Rod - 6ft 6in
Available in 7-18g & 7-21g models - Bass casting rods designed for anglers that prefer the
G. Loomis 1 Piece IMX Pro Mag Bass Casting Rod - 6ft 6in. Bass casting rods designed for anglers that prefer the "Classic" Mag Bass actions. Full cork grips and fuji reel seats with Fuji K-frame guides provide positive grip and balance along with positive control. Incredible performance means extreme sensitivity, ultra-light weight, excellent balance and unbelievable power and strength!... (more)
G. Loomis 1 Piece E6X Inshore Spinning Rod - 7ft 6in
Line weight 8-14lb, 8-17lb models - Multi-taper technology allow us to reduce weight and increase sensitivity with surprising power-to-weight ratios for handling numerous inshore species. A comprehensive selection of lengths and tapers to provide anglers with an option for the varying techniques and presentations required for inshore success! Provide anglers with an opportunity to experience the legendary G.Loomis performance and quality at a very reasonable price!
G. Loomis 1 Piece E6X Inshore Spinning Rod - 7ft 6in. Multi-taper technology allow us to reduce weight and increase sensitivity with surprising power-to-weight ratios for handling numerous inshore species. A comprehensive selection of lengths and tapers to provide anglers with an option for the varying techniques and presentations required for inshore success! Provide anglers with an opportunity to experience the legendary G.Loomis performance and quality at a very reasonable price!... (more)
G. Loomis 1 Piece E6X Inshore Spinning Rod - 7ft
Line weight 8-17lb - Multi-taper technology allow us to reduce weight and increase sensitivity with surprising power-to-weight ratios for handling numerous inshore species. A comprehensive selection of lengths and tapers to provide anglers with an option for the varying techniques and presentations required for inshore success! Provide anglers with an opportunity to experience the legendary G.Loomis performance and quality at a very reasonable price!
G. Loomis 1 Piece E6X Inshore Spinning Rod - 7ft - 7-21g. Multi-taper technology allow us to reduce weight and increase sensitivity with surprising power-to-weight ratios for handling numerous inshore species. A comprehensive selection of lengths and tapers to provide anglers with an option for the varying techniques and presentations required for inshore success! Provide anglers with an opportunity to experience the legendary G.Loomis performance and quality at a very reasonable price!... (more)
