Fitness and Wellness | Campus Recreation | NAU (2024)

Table of Contents
Group fitness Group fitness schedule Fall 2024 Schedule Class descriptions Fitness policies More ways to stay fit Connect with us References

Welcome to your ultimate destination for fitness and wellness. No matter what your exercise preferences or skill level, we offer a wide range of enjoyable and invigorating activities to help you achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Request info

ON THIS PAGE

    HOW CAN WE HELP?

    • 928-523-1733
    • Fitness@nau.edu
    Fitness and Wellness | Campus Recreation | NAU (3)

    Group fitness

    Explore a vibrant fitness community at NAU with our group fitness program. We offer a wide range of classes, including yoga, cycling, Zumba, Pilates, boxing, and more. Our certified instructors will lead you through fun and safe workouts, with all the necessary equipment provided. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a pro, everyone is welcome to join. Find a class that suits your needs and keeps you motivated to reach your health and fitness goals. Sign up online to secure your spot and remember, all our classes are free!

    Register here

    Group fitness schedule

    Fall 2024 Schedule

    TimeMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
    7:15–8 a.m.Circuit Training
    Exercise Suite 2    		Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1

    Vinyasa Yoga
    Wellness Suite

    		Cycle Sculpt
    Exercise Suite 2     		Vinyasa Yoga
    Wellness Suite    		Circuit Training
    Exercise Suite 2
    12:15–1 p.m.Circuit Training
    Exercise Suite 2    		Gentle Yoga
    Wellness Suite    		Circuit Training
    Exercise Suite 2    		Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1    		Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1
    1:15–2 p.m.Yoga
    Wellness Suite    		Pilates
    Wellness Suite    		Yoga
    Wellness Suite
    4:15–5 p.m.Pilates
    Wellness Suite

    Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1

    		Women on Weights
    Exercise Suite 2    		Barre
    Exercise Suite 2

    Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1

    		Women on Weights
    Exercise Suite 2
    5:15–6 p.m.Pilates
    Wellness Suite

    Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1

    		Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1

    Zumba
    MPG

    		Pilates
    Wellness Suite    		Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1

    Zumba
    MPG

    6:15–7 p.m.Kickboxing
    MPG

    Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1

    		Women on Weights
    Exercise Suite 2

    Paddleboard Yoga
    WAC

    Yoga
    Wellness Suite

    		Cycle
    Exercise Suite 1    		Women on Weights
    Exercise Suite 2

    Paddleboard Yoga
    WAC

    Vinyasa Yoga
    Wellness Suite

    7:15–8 p.m.Zumba
    MPG

    Yin Yoga
    Wellness Suite

    		Yin Yoga
    Wellness Suite

    Kickboxing
    MPG

    		Zumba
    MPG

    Yin Yoga
    Wellness Suite

    		Yin Yoga
    Wellness Suite

    Kickboxing
    MPG

    Class descriptions

    Cycle: Get ready for an exhilarating cardio challenge in our cycle class! This high-energy workout will push your cardiovascular endurance to the limit with sprints, climbs, and jumps. Join us and increase your stamina for the ride of your life.

    Zumba: Ditch the boring workouts and dance your way to fitness in our Zumba class. This Latin-based dance class incorporates pop, hip hop, and international beats for a fun and calorie-burning workout.

    Dance fitness: Experience the joy of dance while getting fit in our dance fitness class. Suitable for all levels, this class allows you to move your body, have fun, and create a fitness routine that doesn’t feel like work.

    All-levels yoga: No matter your experience level, our all-levels yoga class is here for you. Join us to work on your breathing, flexibility, and strength while letting go of stress. Everyone is welcome.

    Pilates: Activate your core muscles and increase body awareness in our Pilates class. Using your own body weight, this class helps build strength, stability, and flexibility. All levels are welcome, and some classes incorporate props for added challenge.

    Paddleboard yoga: Take your yoga practice to the water with our paddleboard yoga class. Increase balance and core strength while having fun on a paddleboard. No experience necessary, and boards are provided.

    Yoga sculpt: Get ready to sweat and sculpt with our yoga sculpt class. This unique blend of yoga and weightlifting is suitable for all levels. Come ready to move and challenge yourself.

    Yin yoga: An intense and profoundly rejuvenating practice working to safely stretch deeper muscles and connective tissues using slow, deep stretches. Postures are held anywhere from 3-7 minutes and make an excellent complement to other yoga forms.

    Restorative:A slower-paced, gentle class. For students with reduced mobility, recovering from injury, or simply wanting a more gentle practice. A deeply relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

    Circuit training: Feel strong and powerful with this interval-based format that works both strength and cardio in a fun and challenging circuit. Get ready to work hard and raise your heart rate!

    Vinyasa yoga: Elevate your yoga practice with vinyasa yoga. Flow through movements with breath, increasing body awareness and endurance in this continuous movement class.

    Kick boxing: Unleash your inner fighter in our kick boxing class. This full-body workout improves cardio and strength while teaching you proper punching techniques. Get fit and have fun.

    Women on weights: Calling all women. Join our women on weights class for a small group weightlifting experience led by female certified personal trainers. Learn the fundamentals of strength training in a comfortable and inclusive environment.

    Fitness and Wellness | Campus Recreation | NAU (4)

    Fitness policies

    1. To participate in our group exercise classes, make sure you have a membership or visit pass.
    2. Before starting any program, we recommend consulting a physician to determine your fitness level.
    3. Please wear appropriate athletic attire. No jeans, cargo shorts, khakis, or street clothing.
    4. Remember to wear non-marking, closed-toed, athletic shoes, unless specified for certain classes.
    5. Classes are first-come, first-served, and maximums may be determined by instructors based on space.
    6. Semester class schedules may change or be canceled, so stay updated.
    7. For safety, it’s best to attend the entire class for a proper warm-up and cooldown.
    8. Place personal items in lockers or cubbies. If none available, place them at the back of the studio, not along the mirrors.
    9. Only closed containers of water are allowed in group exercise classes.
    10. Return equipment to the designated storage location after class.
    11. Instructors reserve the right to ask a participant to leave if these policies are not followed.

    More ways to stay fit

    Employee fitness Attention all employees. We have core offerings just for you. Please check out our small group offerings for exclusive programming for faculty and staff.
    Fitness on demand Get fit without leaving your office or residence hall with fitness on-demand. Our instructors will bring the workout to you, right on campus.
    Become certified The ACE Personal Training Preparation course is an 8-week program created for those aspiring to become certified personal trainers.
    Bites and hikes Walk, run, or hike campus routes that are perfect for a quick afternoon pick-me-up or a relaxing stroll with a friend. After exploring, refuel at any of the convenient dining spots around campus.

    Connect with us

    Fitness and Wellness | Campus Recreation | NAU (2024)

    References

    Top Articles
    15 sites zoals Craigslist om dingen online te kopen of verkopen
    Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos)
    Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages
    Latest Posts
    2017 SUBARU 0UTBACK for sale by owner - Bellevue, WA - craigslist
    30+ useful Dutch apps for new expats in the Netherlands
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Aron Pacocha

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6023

    Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

    Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Aron Pacocha

    Birthday: 1999-08-12

    Address: 3808 Moen Corner, Gorczanyport, FL 67364-2074

    Phone: +393457723392

    Job: Retail Consultant

    Hobby: Jewelry making, Cooking, Gaming, Reading, Juggling, Cabaret, Origami

    Introduction: My name is Aron Pacocha, I am a happy, tasty, innocent, proud, talented, courageous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.