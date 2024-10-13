Fitness and Wellness | Campus Recreation | NAU (2024)

Group fitness schedule

Fall 2024 Schedule Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 7:15–8 a.m. Circuit Training

Exercise Suite 2 Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Vinyasa Yoga

Wellness Suite Cycle Sculpt

Exercise Suite 2 Vinyasa Yoga

Wellness Suite Circuit Training

Exercise Suite 2 12:15–1 p.m. Circuit Training

Exercise Suite 2 Gentle Yoga

Wellness Suite Circuit Training

Exercise Suite 2 Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 1:15–2 p.m. Yoga

Wellness Suite Pilates

Wellness Suite Yoga

Wellness Suite 4:15–5 p.m. Pilates

Wellness Suite Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Women on Weights

Exercise Suite 2 Barre

Exercise Suite 2 Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Women on Weights

Exercise Suite 2 5:15–6 p.m. Pilates

Wellness Suite Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Zumba

MPG Pilates

Wellness Suite Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Zumba

MPG 6:15–7 p.m. Kickboxing

MPG Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Women on Weights

Exercise Suite 2 Paddleboard Yoga

WAC Yoga

Wellness Suite Cycle

Exercise Suite 1 Women on Weights

Exercise Suite 2 Paddleboard Yoga

WAC Vinyasa Yoga

Wellness Suite 7:15–8 p.m. Zumba

MPG Yin Yoga

Wellness Suite Yin Yoga

Wellness Suite Kickboxing

MPG Zumba

MPG Yin Yoga

Wellness Suite Yin Yoga

Wellness Suite Kickboxing

MPG

Class descriptions

Cycle: Get ready for an exhilarating cardio challenge in our cycle class! This high-energy workout will push your cardiovascular endurance to the limit with sprints, climbs, and jumps. Join us and increase your stamina for the ride of your life.

Zumba: Ditch the boring workouts and dance your way to fitness in our Zumba class. This Latin-based dance class incorporates pop, hip hop, and international beats for a fun and calorie-burning workout.

Dance fitness: Experience the joy of dance while getting fit in our dance fitness class. Suitable for all levels, this class allows you to move your body, have fun, and create a fitness routine that doesn’t feel like work.

All-levels yoga: No matter your experience level, our all-levels yoga class is here for you. Join us to work on your breathing, flexibility, and strength while letting go of stress. Everyone is welcome.

Pilates: Activate your core muscles and increase body awareness in our Pilates class. Using your own body weight, this class helps build strength, stability, and flexibility. All levels are welcome, and some classes incorporate props for added challenge.

Paddleboard yoga: Take your yoga practice to the water with our paddleboard yoga class. Increase balance and core strength while having fun on a paddleboard. No experience necessary, and boards are provided.

Yoga sculpt: Get ready to sweat and sculpt with our yoga sculpt class. This unique blend of yoga and weightlifting is suitable for all levels. Come ready to move and challenge yourself.

Yin yoga: An intense and profoundly rejuvenating practice working to safely stretch deeper muscles and connective tissues using slow, deep stretches. Postures are held anywhere from 3-7 minutes and make an excellent complement to other yoga forms.

Restorative:A slower-paced, gentle class. For students with reduced mobility, recovering from injury, or simply wanting a more gentle practice. A deeply relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

Circuit training: Feel strong and powerful with this interval-based format that works both strength and cardio in a fun and challenging circuit. Get ready to work hard and raise your heart rate!

Vinyasa yoga: Elevate your yoga practice with vinyasa yoga. Flow through movements with breath, increasing body awareness and endurance in this continuous movement class.

Kick boxing: Unleash your inner fighter in our kick boxing class. This full-body workout improves cardio and strength while teaching you proper punching techniques. Get fit and have fun.

Women on weights: Calling all women. Join our women on weights class for a small group weightlifting experience led by female certified personal trainers. Learn the fundamentals of strength training in a comfortable and inclusive environment.

Fitness policies To participate in our group exercise classes, make sure you have a membership or visit pass. Before starting any program, we recommend consulting a physician to determine your fitness level. Please wear appropriate athletic attire. No jeans, cargo shorts, khakis, or street clothing. Remember to wear non-marking, closed-toed, athletic shoes, unless specified for certain classes. Classes are first-come, first-served, and maximums may be determined by instructors based on space. Semester class schedules may change or be canceled, so stay updated. For safety, it’s best to attend the entire class for a proper warm-up and cooldown. Place personal items in lockers or cubbies. If none available, place them at the back of the studio, not along the mirrors. Only closed containers of water are allowed in group exercise classes. Return equipment to the designated storage location after class. Instructors reserve the right to ask a participant to leave if these policies are not followed.

More ways to stay fit

Employee fitness Attention all employees. We have core offerings just for you. Please check out our small group offerings for exclusive programming for faculty and staff. Fitness on demand Get fit without leaving your office or residence hall with fitness on-demand. Our instructors will bring the workout to you, right on campus. Become certified The ACE Personal Training Preparation course is an 8-week program created for those aspiring to become certified personal trainers. Bites and hikes Walk, run, or hike campus routes that are perfect for a quick afternoon pick-me-up or a relaxing stroll with a friend. After exploring, refuel at any of the convenient dining spots around campus.

