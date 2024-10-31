Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (2024)

February 26, 2019

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (1)

So many dampers to choose from, but what do they do?

HVAC systems can be large and complicated in buildings with many rooms, such as office buildings or schools. You will need more than duct work to get air to each of these areas. That’s where dampers come in. A damper is a device comprised of blades contained in a square or rectangular frame. This design can vary based on the type and model of the damper. For instance, some dampers can have a round frame to fit into circular ductwork.

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (2)

Even though they are similar in design, there are several distinct types of dampers in HVAC, and each type of damper will perform a specific task. The following are five types of dampers commonly found in an HVAC system.

Looking for HVAC dampers? Consider adding control dampers from Arrow United Industries.

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (3)
#1 Control Dampers

Control dampers are installed at various points in the duct work to regulate the flow of air through the system. These dampers can also be adjusted for use in air mixing zones for heating and cooling air. Control dampers will fully open or fully close their blades many times a day to perform their given task.

Control dampers are designed for air performance, with smooth blade profiles that minimize pressure drop when the damper is fully open.

You can choose to install a variety of different actuators to control the movement of the blades. For more on these accessories, read our Newsstand article on actuators.

#2 Balancing Dampers
Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (4)

Balancing dampers regulate air pressure in rooms connected to the duct work. Air pressure imbalances can cause minor annoyances for occupants, like slamming doors or random gusts of air, but they can cause larger problems for the entire system. An imbalanced room can be more difficult to heat or cool, putting excess strain on the air handling units.

Balancing dampers are adjusted by technicians, who will measure the air pressure in a room as they adjust the angle of the damper’s blades. Once the correct air pressure is found, the balancing damper’s blades are locked in place to maintain the necessary air pressure. They can be unlocked in the future for adjustments.

Learn the difference between control dampers and balance dampers with the MCDLG Newsstand: Control versus Balance - The Difference Between Dampers

#3 Backdraft Dampers

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (5)Backdraft dampers restrict air flow to one direction only. These dampers have shafts installed on one end of each blade. This design turns the blade into a flap that only opens when air is flowing in the right direction.

Backdraft damper blades will close if no air is passing through or if air begins flowing in the opposite direction. Backdraft dampers can have a counterbalance installed to assist or resist the opening action. These dampers do not receive actuators. This action can relieve pressure in particular areas of the system, or act as a gate between portions of ductwork.

Read more about how backdraft dampers work in our Newsstand article: Backdraft Dampers - One-Way Airflow

#4 Multi-Zone Dampers

Multi-zone dampers are used in buildings with a single air handling unit, such as single-building schools or small-scale office buildings. These dampers are large assemblies comprised of multiple dampers, each tied to a specific zone. Multi-zone dampers connect to multiple ducts and control the flow of air for the entire system. Multi-zone dampers will have multiple actuators, each controlling a specific zone. These dampers are often bundled with the air handling unit as a complete package.Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (6)

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (7)
#5 Industrial Dampers

Industrial dampers withstand massive air pressures and constant temperatures far above 250°F. These dampers are built from thick gauge materials, like rolled steel, to withstand extreme conditions. All attached components are welded in place to ensure maximum durability.

These dampers are typically used in factories and power plants; places that require serious air flow. Industrial dampers are the heaviest dampers around.

For more information on these dampers, read Industrial Dampers - For Heavy Duty Applications on the MCDLG Newsstand!

BONUS - UL Life Safety Dampers

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (8)UL Life Safety Dampers are specifically designed, tested, and rated for use in passive fire protection systems. These dampers have special accessories that close off the damper at the first signs of fire and smoke. This action prevents the passage of fire and smoke through duct work, giving occupants time to vacate the building during a fire event. The following are several types of UL Life Safety dampers:

  • Fire Dampers for Static and Dynamic Airflow
  • Smoke Dampers
  • Combination Fire-Smoke Dampers
  • Ceiling Radiation Dampers
Dampers for Many Applications

There are several types of dampers available, and each type serves a purpose. Your HVAC system may require all these dampers working together, except for the single multi-zone damper which is installed with a single air handling unit. Although you will use all these dampers, it’s important to know what each damper does and where it will fit into your HVAC system.

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them (9)

Which dampers do you use the most? What did you install or order for your last project? Share your stories in the Comments section. We want to hear from you!

FAQs

Five Types of Dampers in HVAC and When To Use Them? ›

The primary damper types include control, balancing, backdraft, multizone, industrial, and safety dampers. Control dampers: These are installed at various ductwork junctures to regulate airflow throughout the HVAC system. They can also help mix hot and cold air to attain the ideal temperature zone for occupants.

What are the different types of HVAC dampers? ›

Common Types of HVAC Dampers

These types include radial, rectangular, round-tube, collar-tube, shutter and blade-style dampers. Industrial applications may require custom-designed dampers, but they generally perform the same functions.

How many dampers on HVAC? ›

How many dampers are on the HVAC? Dampers are typically located on multiple system ducts, especially after and before the major junctions. The two dampers are primarily found in every mainline 90 degrees apart.

Where are the dampers on HVAC? ›

How to Find Your HVAC Dampers. If you have manual dampers, it's essential to know where they are since you'll need to adjust them when the seasons change. HVAC dampers are most often found in the main trunk line before and after major junctions.

Which is the most commonly used dampers in low flow condition? ›

Butterfly dampers can be used in a wide variety of applications but are commonly used for flow control and low leakage or isolation applications.

How do I choose dampers? ›

A guide to choosing the perfect damper for your application
  1. Identify the motion type: Consider the movement you need in relation to the space in which the damper can be positioned. ...
  2. Load requirements: ...
  3. Size and form: ...
  4. Environmental conditions: ...
  5. Speed of motion: ...
  6. Ease of installation:

What is damper and its types? ›

The primary damper types include control, balancing, backdraft, multizone, industrial, and safety dampers. Control dampers: These are installed at various ductwork junctures to regulate airflow throughout the HVAC system. They can also help mix hot and cold air to attain the ideal temperature zone for occupants.

Why are dampers used in HVAC? ›

The primary benefit of using an HVAC damper is that it helps to conserve energy by allowing you to restrict airflow in certain parts of your home where it isn't needed. By regulating the flow of air, you can better maintain desired temperatures and reduce the amount of energy used throughout your home.

Which dampers to close? ›

In most houses, dampers on the upper level are opened in the summer and shut in the winter. In the winter, closing the dampers on your HVAC system to the upstairs allows for heat to rise naturally as it is distributed throughout the home.

How to tell if a HVAC damper is open or closed? ›

Since dampers control airflow, you can tell whether they are open or closed by testing the flow. Hold your hand up to your vents or the register while it is on. The dampers are at least partially open if you can feel airflow on your palm. The dampers are most likely closed if you can't feel any airflow.

How to set dampers in summer? ›

You want to start by making slight adjustments in each room. If a room is too hot, you will want to crank open the damper just a bit to add more airflow to the room. If a room is too cool during the summer, you will want to slightly close the vent so that it stops some of the air from entering that room.

How are dampers represented on the HVAC plans? ›

Volume dampers are shown as various straight lines perpendicular to the duct with a small handle.

How do you control dampers in HVAC? ›

HVAC dampers, like this one, have an external lever that controls a metal plate inside the duct. By turning the lever, you rotate the plate, which allows more or less air to flow through that specific duct.

Which is the most preferred type of damping? ›

Among the three conditions of damping, the under-damped condition is the best in practice.

What kind of dampers are used either fully open or fully closed? ›

Control Dampers: Dampers that open and close to direct airflow through ductwork. These dampers will either be fully open to allow air through or fully closed to block airflow. Control dampers are installed throughout the system to keep air moving to the right spot in your building.

What is a balancing damper HVAC? ›

Balancing dampers regulate the air pressure through duct work, ensuring connected rooms are balanced. A room with too much or too little air pressure may suffer from slamming doors or random drafts of air.

What is the difference between Type A and Type B dampers? ›

Type-A dampers are the easiest and fastest type to install and are mostly used in low-pressure part of duct systems (up to 2” w.c.). Type-B Fire Damper: Used when airflow or velocity in the duct is a concern. The stack of blades in the fire damper frame is kept out of the air stream.

What is the difference between barometric damper and backdraft damper? ›

Energy Efficiency Comparison. Barometric dampers directly influence energy efficiency by maintaining pressure levels, whereas backdraft dampers contribute indirectly by ensuring proper air direction.

What is the difference between backdraft damper and non return damper? ›

Back draught shutters, also known as non-return dampers are designed to permit air to flow in only one direction. Making them useful for applications where a duct is only used at intervals, and needs to be shut down when not in use to prevent heat loss or backflow.

What is the difference between an automatic damper and a motorized damper? ›

Automatic dampers use small motors to open and close damping plates and valves. The main difference between automatic and manual dampers (including manual motorized dampers) is that automatic systems can be controlled remotely and can self-regulate in response to changing climate conditions.

