[Fixed]: BF2042 Mouse Not Working: Can’t Look Left or Right - MiniTool Partition Wizard (2024)

Though this update brings plenty of bug fixes and improvements, it also includes a few new unintentional bugs and glitches. To be specific, you may fail to enter a server, lose control of your mouse, or receive the persistence data issue. Among various issues, problems with their mouses are quite annoying.

For instance, you may experience “BF2042 can’t look left or right” or “Battlefield 2042 mouse only up and down” issue. Actually, you are not the only one who encounters the “can’t look left or right Battlefield 2042” error after Update 3. According to reports, plenty of gamers encounter the mentioned issue.

What if Battlefield 2042 mouse only up and down? There are some troubleshooting methods for you. Pick one randomly to solve the BF2042 can’t look left or right issue now!

Fix 1: Delete the Battlefield 2042 Folder

A simple and quick way to fix the Battlefield 2042 horizontal mouse movement not working issue is to delete the Battlefield 2042 settings folder. It is just a folder for person settings rather than an actual installation folder.

Step 1: Open File Explorer by pressing Windows and E keys and then navigate to the Battlefield 2042 folder.

Tip: The folder usually is located on your C drive.

Step 2: Right-click on the Battlefield 2042 folder and click on the Delete option from the pop-up menu.

Step 3: After you restart Battlefield 2042, it will see that the folder has gone and will make a new one. Now, you need to manually adjust your in-game settings again (like video, audio, controls, and so on).

Fix 2: Reset in-game Settings

The official fix for the “BF2042 can’t look left or right” error is to restore the default setting of the games. You can reset all in-game settings by moving to My documents and settings and then deleting the Profescoes folder. After that, run Battlefield 2042 again to check if the “can’t look left or right Battlefield 2042” issue is solved.

Fix 3: Remove the Relevant Lines of Code

After the “Battlefield 2042 mouse only up and down issue” occurs, try going into the specific settings related to X-axis mouse movement on foot and removing them. Here are the detailed steps for doing that.

Step 1: Download Notepad++ to edit the file that you are going to open.

Step 2: Navigate to the destination by following this path: C:Users[Your Account Name]DocumentsBattlefield 2042settings

Step 3: Open PROFSAVE_profile using Notepad++.

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F and then type infantry.conceptyaw in the opened search area.

Step 5: Choose the 19 lines in the file labeled “GstKeyBinding.infantry.ConceptYaw…”.

Step 6: Delete the lines with this variable and save the file.

Step 7: Now, restart Battlefield 2042 and check if the error still appears.

