Flappy Dunk Cheats, Cheat Codes, Hints and Walkthroughs for Android (2024)

Unlock every ball guide Orange ball: This is the one that you begin with. Nothing required in order to unlock it.

Yellow ball: Make three or more shots during an endless game to unlock this one.

Purple ball: Make four swish shots in one round to unlock this ball.

Green ball: To get this one, you have to score at least 25 points in one single round.

Red ball: Play 30 endless games total and you'll unlock this one. Scores don't matter, so just lose right away.

Blue Ball: Complete 15 total challenges to get this ball. It doesn't matter which ones you do - any of them are okay.

Magenta Ball: Achieve 10 swish shots in a row and then you will unlock this one.

Black ball: To get the black ball, you have to play a total of 100 endless games.

White ball: To unlock this one, all you have to do is achieve 15 swish shots in a row. Easy, right?

Rainbow Ball: To earn this one, you have to complete all 30 of the challenge levels, or (in the future after an update when more are added) 30 total challenge levels.

Soccer Ball: To get this one, score 50 or more points in one single round.

Earth Ball: If you want to get this one, rotate 1800 degrees between two hoops (or five full spins total).

Moon Ball: Play 200 endless games to get this one. Once again the scores don't count.

Baseball: Score 100 or more in one single round to unlock this one.

Bowling Ball: You have to score 150 or more in one single round in order to get the bowling ball - very difficult one.

Waterpolo Ball: This one is extremely easy. All you have to do is tap it in the ball menu, and watch an ad to get it.

Spiral Optical Illusion Ball: Play the game 7 days in a row and you will unlock this one.

Volleyball: Score 100 or more points by using a second chance. The 100 has to be scores AFTER the second chance is used.

8 Ball: Pass 1,000 hoops in total - not in one round but combined over all rounds.

Rainbow Beach Ball: Unlock 15 other of the ball skins.

Watermelon Ball: Pass 2,000 hoops total in endless mode

Wink Emoji: Play endless mode with 12 different skins

Poker Chip: 15 swishes in one single endless mode game

CD/DVD: Pass 30 hoops in one endless mode game

Yin/Yang: Pass 51 challenges in normal mode

Mystery Skin 1: To unlock it, you have to spend 8 seconds or more in between one hoop and another hoop. The way to do this one is to ram the ball into the rim of a hoop for 7 seconds or so, and then shoot your ball into the hoop and you'll unlock it.

Mystery Skin 2: Get EXTREMELY close to touching the floor in between two hoops. Make the basket before and after.

Final ball: Complete 51 challenges in mirror mode.

Purple Wing: Make 20 baskets in a row in endless mode WITHOUT a swish.

Orange Wing: Bounce five times on one single hoop in endless mode.

Blue wing: Use 10 "second chance" after losing.

Green wing: Score 75 points using the watermelon ball.

Red Wing: Score 25 Swishes in one endless mode game.

Rainbow Wing: Complete challenge 19 with only Swishes.

Black Hoop: Unlock the two mystery skins.

White Hoop: Score 25 or more points using the second chance.

Purple Hoop: Pass 50 hoops in one endless mode game.

Blue Hoop: Unlock 25 different skins (ball, hoop or wing)

Green Hoop: Achieve 25 swishes with the watermelon ball in one endless mode game.

Yellow Hoop: Watch five video ads. Finally, there's the mystery ball. The game won't tell you how to unlock this one. To unlock it, you have to spend 8 seconds or more in between one hoop and another hoop. The way to do this one is to ram the ball into the rim of a hoop for 7 seconds or so, and then shoot your ball into the hoop and you'll unlock it.

