Flappy Dunk - How to unlock every skin (ball, hoop and wing) and the Mystery Skin, plus tips and cheats - WP Mobile Game Guides (2024)

Flappy Dunk is a classic endless basketball shot-making game for the iOS and Android platforms where your goal is to shoot as many baskets as possible in a row.

You can blast through endless levels for as high of a score as you can possibly get, and you can complete challenges which get ever more difficult to beat.

There are a ton of balls to unlock in this game, including a mystery ball with a rather obscure hint.

Read on for a guide on how to unlock every ball in Flappy Dunk, plus a collection of tips and cheats!

Tips, Cheats, and Tricks

The balls are fairly easy to get through the hoops, as long as you know how to time them. The balls can bounce off of the rim or splash straight through as long as they make it. You’re going to have a much better chance of making the shot if you start the ball from a higher point. This stays true up until 75+ points, and even then it remains true with everything except for the super forward leaning ones.

That said, you should try to make the “swoop” shot as much as you can. If you make one, it’s worth two points. A second one in a row is worth 3 points. A third one in a row, and every one in a row after that, is worth 4 points. This will get you a high score a LOT more quickly.

The challenges will start off easy, but they’ll get VERY difficult as you go through them. Also, you can play them in literally any order that you want to, so you can play the hardest ones first if you have a death wish. You’ll see challenges like Mad Ball (super fast movement) or swishes only, which will make endless mode seem easy by comparison when you play them.

There are plenty of unlockable balls in this game. However, there is no currency in the game, so ALL of the balls have to be done by completing a specific action, such as completing a certain amount of challenges or earning a specific amount of points. There is one ball that can be earned by watching an ad video. Tap any locked ball to see what you have to do to get it.

One good thing about the challenges is that you can memorize your moves because the layout is the exact same on each one. If you are looking to win a ball from completing a certain number of challenges, start with the easiest ones and work your way up. Starting with the hardest ones is an exercise in futility.

How to unlock every ball, hoop, and wing including the mystery balls

Orange ball: This is the one that you begin with. Nothing required in order to unlock it.

Yellow ball: Make three or more shots during an endless game to unlock this one.

Purple ball: Make four swish shots in one round to unlock this ball.

Green ball: To get this one, you have to score at least 25 points in one single round.

Red ball: Play 30 endless games total and you’ll unlock this one. Scores don’t matter, so just lose right away.

Blue Ball: Complete 15 total challenges to get this ball.

It doesn’t matter which ones you do – any of them are okay.

Magenta Ball: Achieve 10 swish shots in a row and then you will unlock this one.

Black ball: To get the black ball, you have to play a total of 100 endless games.

White ball: To unlock this one, all you have to do is achieve 15 swish shots in a row. Easy, right?

Rainbow Ball: To earn this one, you have to complete all 30 of the challenge levels, or (in the future after an update when more are added) 30 total challenge levels.

Soccer Ball: To get this one, score 50 or more points in one single round.

Earth Ball: If you want to get this one, rotate 1800 degrees between two hoops (or five full spins total).

Moon Ball: Play 200 endless games to get this one. Once again the scores don’t count.

Baseball: Score 100 or more in one single round to unlock this one.

Bowling Ball: You have to score 150 or more in one single round in order to get the bowling ball – very difficult one.

Waterpolo Ball: This one is extremely easy. All you have to do is tap it in the ball menu, and watch an ad to get it.

Spiral Optical Illusion Ball: Play the game 7 days in a row and you will unlock this one.

Volleyball: Score 100 or more points by using a second chance. The 100 has to be scores AFTER the second chance is used.

8 Ball: Pass 1,000 hoops in total – not in one round but combined over all rounds.

Rainbow Beach Ball: Unlock 15 other of the ball skins.

Watermelon Ball: Pass 2,000 hoops total in endless mode

Wink Emoji: Play endless mode with 12 different skins.

Poker Chip: 15 swishes in one single endless mode game

CD/DVD: Pass 30 hoops in one endless mode game

Yin/Yang: Pass 51 challenges in normal mode

Mystery Skin 1: To unlock it, you have to spend 8 seconds or more in between one hoop and another hoop. The way to do this one is to ram the ball into the rim of a hoop for 7 seconds or so, and then shoot your ball into the hoop and you’ll unlock it.

Mystery Skin 2: “That was close…” Get EXTREMELY close to touching the floor in between two hoops. Make the basket before and after.

Mystery Skin 3: 7542 + 8731 = 16273. Play challenge levels 1, 6, 2, 7, 3 all in a row to unlock it.

Final ball: Complete 51 challenges in mirror mode.

Magenta Wing: Make 20 baskets in a row in endless mode WITHOUT a swish.

Orange Wing: Bounce five times on one single hoop in endless mode.

Blue wing: Use 10 “second chance” after losing.

Green wing: Score 75 points using the watermelon ball.

Red Wing: Score 25 Swishes in one endless mode game.

Rainbow Wing: Complete challenge 19 with only Swishes.

Yellow Wing: Play two days in a row (come back tomorrow)

Black Wing: Achieve 200 total swish shots

Purple Wing: Play 30 challenges

Smiley Wing: Play endless mode with 25 different skins

Blue optical illusion wing: Complete 17 different challenges in normal mode in a row without losing

Black Hoop: Unlock the two mystery skins.

White Hoop: Score 25 or more points using the second chance.

Magenta Hoop: Pass 50 hoops in one endless mode game.

Light Blue Hoop: Unlock 25 different skins (ball, hoop or wing)

Green Hoop: Achieve 25 swishes with the watermelon ball in one endless mode game.

Yellow Hoop: Watch five video ads.

Purple Hoop: Achieve 100 total swishes

Orange Hoop: Score exactly 42 points in a single game

Rainbow Hoop: Complete 51 challenges with the rainbow ball in normal mode

Smiley Face Hoop: Unlock 30 total skins

Moon Hoop: Play Flappy Dunk 3 days in a row

