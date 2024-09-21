Football latest: Pre-season friendly reaction, transfer updates and Olympic football news (2024)

Hops and dreams - the former pub team aiming to shock Europe published at 14:58 British Summer Time 25 July 14:58 BST 25 July

Nick Mash*ter

BBC Sport football news reporter

Image source, Neil Wilson

If Nathan Rooney's FCB Magpies pull off one of the biggest-ever European shocks, they know where the party will be.

The 'pub team' formed at Bruno's bar in Gibraltar for just £500 in 2013 now find themselves mixing with Europe's best.

On Thursday they face 15-time Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second-round qualifying tie.

Last season FC Copenhagen beat Manchester United at home in the group stage of the Champions League on their way to the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition.

Now they are facing a side from a footballing nation with a population of just under 33,000 - less than the Faroe Islands - which means everyone in Gibraltar could fit in Copenhagen's 38,000-capacity Parken Stadium.

Despite the odds again his side, Magpies boss Rooney wants to keep raising the bar.

