Football live: Transfer news latest & pre-season updates (2024)

SFA apologises to Partick Thistle over substitute error

Image source, SNS

The Scottish FA has apologised to Partick Thistle for an error that prevented them fielding Ricco Diack as a late substitute in Sunday's decisive Scottish League Cup game at Motherwell.

The Championship side needed a goal in the final seven minutes to win the game, overtake the hosts at the top of the group and qualify for the last 16.

However, as young striker Diack waited at the touchline to come on, he was told he was not on the fourth official's list of Thistle substitutes.

The game finished 0-0 and Motherwell went on to win the match 3-1 on penalties.

Partick manager Kris Doolan appealed for a return to paper team lists after the officials' failure to properly use the SFA's new online administration system Comet.

"I am trying to put a striker on to try to win the game and get through," Doolan told BBC Scotland. "Ultimately it is worth money for the club if we go through.

"We challenged it after the game and he is on the team lines. But it is all done online now. The referees have a screenshot of eight names out of nine...and his name is on the second page.

"Why don't we just go back to a bit of paper on the touchline? You can't have things like that happening when the season kicks off."