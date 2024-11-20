Football live: Transfer news latest & pre-season updates (2024)

Summary
Transfers latest: Liverpool reject Marseille's Endo bid; Southampton close to £7m Brereton Diaz signing; Spurs agree Yang deal; Varane joins Como
Transfer Gossip: Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Chiesa; De Gea, Phillips, Mukiele, Ugarte
Pre-season: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd; Man City 2-3 AC Milan; Columbus Crew 4-1 Aston Villa; Wolves 3-1 West Ham
- Liverpool reject offers for Endo and Van den Berg
- Man Utd to make call on 100,000-capacity new stadium by end of year
- Priestman 'heartbroken' by drone scandal as funding pulled
- Leicester City sign former Reims striker Mouchon
Scottish League Cup - last-16 drawpublished at 15:10 British Summer Time 29 July
Philippe Clement's Rangers will begin their defence of the Scottish League Cup with a home tie against St Johnstone.
Last year's double winners, Celtic, will start their League Cup campaign at home to Edinburgh side Hibernian.
Surprise group winners from League 2, Spartans have been drawn at home to Ross County.
Here is the last-16 draw in full:
The Spartans, external v Ross County
The eight ties will be played over the weekend of 17 and 18 August and Rangers have agreed a relocation to the national stadium up to early September because of delayed construction work at Ibrox.
Check out the latest Scottish League Cup news here on BBC Sport
SFA apologises to Partick Thistle over substitute errorpublished at 15:01 British Summer Time 29 July
Scottish League Cup
The Scottish FA has apologised to Partick Thistle for an error that prevented them fielding Ricco Diack as a late substitute in Sunday's decisive Scottish League Cup game at Motherwell.
The Championship side needed a goal in the final seven minutes to win the game, overtake the hosts at the top of the group and qualify for the last 16.
However, as young striker Diack waited at the touchline to come on, he was told he was not on the fourth official's list of Thistle substitutes.
The game finished 0-0 and Motherwell went on to win the match 3-1 on penalties.
Partick manager Kris Doolan appealed for a return to paper team lists after the officials' failure to properly use the SFA's new online administration system Comet.
"I am trying to put a striker on to try to win the game and get through," Doolan told BBC Scotland. "Ultimately it is worth money for the club if we go through.
"We challenged it after the game and he is on the team lines. But it is all done online now. The referees have a screenshot of eight names out of nine...and his name is on the second page.
"Why don't we just go back to a bit of paper on the touchline? You can't have things like that happening when the season kicks off."
You can find more information on this story here.
Zambia's Banda scores third Olympic hat-trick...but search for first win goes onpublished at 14:56 British Summer Time 29 July
There's been some great action in the women's tournament so far, with Australia's 6-5 win over Zambia the standout match.
After finishing on the wrong end of that 11-goal thriller in Group B, Zambia will need to beat four-time medallists Germany to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.
Talk about unlucky...Zambia's Barbra Banda scored her third Olympic hat-trick in that defeat and yet is still searching for her first win at the Games.
She also bagged hat-tricks in a 4-4 draw with China and a 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands, both at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Australia, who lost to Germany in their opening match, face unbeaten United States in their final group game.
Paris 2024: Women's final group stage gamespublished at 14:51 British Summer Time 29 July
The group stage of the women's Olympic football tournament ends on Wednesday.
Teams in the top two spots, as well as the best two third-place finishers, will progress to Saturday's quarter-finals.
Group C
Brazil v Spain (16:00)
Japan v Nigeria (16:00)
Group B
Australia v USA (18:00)
Zambia v Germany (18:00)
Group A
New Zealand v France (20:00)
Colombia v Canada (20:00)
Paris 2024: Men's final group stage gamespublished at 14:45 British Summer Time 29 July
The final games of the men's Olympic football tournament take place on Tuesday.
Teams will be vying for the top two spots in each group to secure qualification for Friday's quarter-finals.
Group C
Spain v Egypt (14:00)
Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan (14:00)
Group B
Ukraine v Argentina (16:00)
Morocco v Iraq (16:00)
Group A
New Zealand v France (18:00)
USA v Guinea (18:00)
Group D
Israel v Japan (20:00)
Paraguay v Mali (20:00)
Crunch time in the Olympic football group stagespublished at 14:39 British Summer Time 29 July
Both the men’s and women’s Olympic football tournaments areentering their final round of group stage games this week.
The men’s games will take place on Tuesday with only the top two progressing from the four groups of four. So far, only Japanand Spain have booked their spots in the quarter-finals.
The final matches of the women’s group stages will take place on Wednesday.
The top two in three groups will qualify for the quarter-finals, as well as the two best third-placed teams.
Only Emma Hayes’ United States and2023 World Cup champions Spain are unbeaten so far.
Blackburn's Gallagher close to joining Stokepublished at 14:32 British Summer Time 29 July
Stoke are close to signing Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher.
The Championship clubs have agreed a fee of around £1.5m for the 28-year-old and he has travelled to the Potters to complete the deal.
Blackburn triggered their one-year option on Gallagher's contract in the summer but have opted to sell.
Ipswich tried to sign Gallagher in January before eventually turning to Kieffer Moore.
Gallagher has made 235 appearances for Rovers and scored 49 goals, including a loan spell in 2016-17, before he joined permanently in 2019.
Meanwhile, Ipswich remain interested in Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics who scored 27 goals to win the Championship's golden boot last season.
Chelsea contact Juve over Chiesapublished at 14:26 British Summer Time 29 July
14:26 BST 29 July
Monday's gossip column
Here is a final few lines from today's gossip column involving Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa:
Chelsea have made contact with 26-year-old Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa, who is also wanted by Tottenham. (Team talk), external
Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for Manchester City's 28-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Football Insider), external
Arsenal are in pole position to sign Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, with Liverpool not prepared to submit a bid for the 26-year-old. (Team talk), externalSee AlsoMan City vs Chelsea highlights
Liverpool turn down PSV offer for Van den Bergpublished at 14:15 British Summer Time 29 July
14:15 BST 29 July
Liverpool have rejected an offer from PSV Eindhoven for Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg.
The bid from the Eredivisie club for the 22-year-old is believed to have been worth €10m (£8.4m) and falls well short of the Anfield club's valuation of closer to £20m for the centre-back.
Van den Berg is currently with the Reds squad on their pre-season tour in the United States and started in the club's win against Real Betis.
He joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in June 2019 and has since had loan spells at Preston, Schalke 04 and Mainz.
Van den Berg was with Mainz last season, making 33 league appearances and scoring three goals as he helped them secure their Bundesliga status.
The German side wanted him back but the two clubs were too far apart in their valuations for a deal to be done.
Hammers willing to meet Youssouf Fofana asking pricepublished at 14:05 British Summer Time 29 July
14:05 BST 29 July
West Ham also feature in the latest BBC Sport gossip column, with L'Equipe, external reporting that they are willing to meet AS Monaco's 35m euros (£29.5m) valuation of 25-year old France midfielder Youssouf Fofana.
Fofana has scored three goals in 21 international appearances, coming off the bench three times during France's run to the semi-finals at Euro 2024.
However, while West Ham are interested, Sky Germany, external report that Fofana has a verbal agreement to join AC Milan.
Genoa pushing for De Gea dealpublished at 13:52 British Summer Time 29 July
13:52 BST 29 July
It seems unthinkable that former Spain goalkeeper David de Gea is still searching for a club, more than a year after leaving Manchester United following the end of his contract.
According to Football Italia, external, Serie A side Genoa are pushing for a deal with 33-year-old stopper.
However, Sky Sports, external report that De Gea's salary expectations are proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations.
Man Utd agree deal with PSG for Sancho - reportspublished at 13:35 British Summer Time 29 July
13:35 BST 29 July
Paris St-Germain may be linked with Nico Williams, but, according to French website Sports Zone, external, they have an agreement in principle with 24-year-old English forward Jadon Sancho, but must meet Manchester United's asking price of about £50m.
Manchester United feature prominently in today's gossip column:
The Old Trafford outfit could target one of 26-year-old French right-back Nordi Mukiele, 23-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte or 29-year-old Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar in a potential swap deal with PSG for Sancho. (Express), external
West Ham have opened negotiations over a deal for English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, who value the 26-year-old in excess of £15m.(Sky Sports), external
Manchester United have agreed a fee of between £15m-20m to sign Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich but need to offload Wan-Bissaka first.(Guardian), external
Williams ready to make decision on futurepublished at 13:20 British Summer Time 29 July
13:20 BST 29 July
Spain winger Nico Williams became one of the hottest properties in world football after his standout performances at Euro 2024.
Now, according to Spanish publication Marca, external, the 22-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger is ready to make a decision on his future.
Williams, who is under contract with Bilbao until 2027, has been linked with possible moves to Barcelona and Paris St-Germain.
Lyon defender O'Brien undergoing medical at Everton - reportspublished at 13:05 British Summer Time 29 July
13:05 BST 29 July
Right, back to some transfer gossip.
Everton are said to be closing in on a £17m deal for Lyon's Republic of Ireland defender Jake O'Brien, external, 23, with Sky Sports News reporting that the centre-back is undergoing a medical at the club.
O'Brien, who has two international caps, moved to Lyon from Crystal Palace in August 2023.
He made 32 appearances for Lyon last season, scoring five goals, finding the net in a 2-1 defeat to Paris St-Germain in the French Cup final.
What happened in Saipan?published at 12:54 British Summer Time 29 July
12:54 BST 29 July
The Republic of Ireland's World Cup 2002 preparations were rocked by Roy Keane's infamous disagreement with team manager Mick McCarthy.
The argument is said to have been about Keane's unhappiness withthe team’s training standards and the quality of the facilities provided by the Football Association of Ireland.
Despite the best efforts of footballers, coaches and formerTaoiseach (Irish PM) Bertie Ahern, Keane and McCarthy failed to resolve theconflict and Keane flew home before the tournament kicked off in Japan.
Cast announced for upcoming Roy Keane Saipan filmpublished at 12:46 British Summer Time 29 July
12:46 BST 29 July
Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke will play his fellow countryman Roy Keane and Steve Coogan is set to play Mick McCarthy in upcoming Irish feature film Saipan, which depicts the infamous World Cup fallout of 2002.
The film’s title comes from the so-called Saipan incident, when Keane was captaining the Republic of Ireland ahead of the Fifa World Cup finals in South Korea and Japan.
While preparing on the tiny island of Saipan, the former Manchester United star had a very public disagreement with manager Mick McCarthy, resulting in him leaving the camp.
The fallout between the pair and the media frenzy that ensued will be the main focus of the film.
Wanted by Europe's top clubs - who is Benfica teenager Neves?published at 12:33 British Summer Time 29 July
12:33 BST 29 July
Will Joao Neves follow the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Enzo Fernandez to become another of Benfica FC's great exports?
If your club gives you a release clause in excess of £100m, it's usually a sign you're something special. That could very well be the case for the 19-year-old midfielder, who is expected to make a big move this summer.
Neves has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, but it is Paris St-Germain who are being spoken about as his most likely destination.
We have more coming up on the Olympic football tournament, with the final group games to be played in the men's tournament on Tuesday, followed by the finale of the women's group stages on Wednesday...
Gonzalez suffers serious knee injury at Olympicspublished at 12:15 British Summer Time 29 July
12:15 BST 29 July
Wolves
Wolves winger Enso Gonzalez sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee while playing for Paraguay at the Olympics in Paris.
The 19-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of Paraguay's 4-2 win over Israel on Saturday.
Wolves' head of high performance Phil Hayward said: "As medical staff, we are in close communication with our Paraguayan counterparts to arrange surgery for Enso and begin the rehabilitation process."
Gonzalez joined Wolves last summer and made one substitute appearances in the Premier League.