Football live: WSL fixtures released and transfer updates (2024)

WSL fixtures released: Chelsea start title defence live on BBC
Transfers: Hojbjerg set for Marseille; Adams to have Torino medical; Brighton reject Gilmour bid
Gareth Barry has a new club...
15:13 BST 22 July
Gareth Barry has come out of retirement to sign for 11th tier side Hurstpierpoint FC.
The 43-year-old, who has 53 caps for England, is the Premier League's leading appearance-maker after a 22-year career with the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, and West Brom.
He will now ply his trade in the Mid Sussex Football League Championship.
In a tweet , externalannouncing the signing, Hurstpierpoint FC said: "Gareth has a long-standing association with the village through his good friend, and our coach, Michael Standing; so it seemed an obvious move to get him involved with the football club."
Get Involved - who do you want your team to sign?
15:08 BST 22 July
The Arsenal squad is looking pretty solid with the imminent arrival of a certain Italian defender. I'd like to see defensive midfield cover to support Rice. But. Most of all, above all else we need a proven goal scorer. It will make such a difference, especially in Europe. Havertz is improving but the squad needs somebody lethal in front of goal. Just imagine how many goals Arsenal would score today with somebody like Ian Wright in the penalty box!
Andy, Wallingford
Get Involved - who do you want your team to sign?
15:03 BST 22 July
Chelsea
I echo a lot of other Chelsea fans saying we just want someone experienced brought in. It’s all well and good bringing players in to build for the future, but we need an experienced player (preferably a striker) who can come into the starting XI.
Joey
Julian Alvarez (Argentina)
14:58 BST 22 July
Paris 2024: Who to watch?
Fresh from their Copa America triumph, Argentina are the favourites to win the men's gold medal in Paris.
Along with Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli, Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez is one of Argentina's three overage players in the squad as Javier Mascherano looks to coach the country to their third gold medal.
The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season as they won a fourth successive Premier League title.
Alvarez will miss City's pre-season tour of the United States and the Community Shield match against Manchester United, which takes place the day after the gold medal match.
Marta (Brazil)
14:53 BST 22 July
Paris 2024: Who to watch?
Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Marta will bid farewell to international football after captaining her country in Paris.
The 38-year-old is planning to retire from national team duty, but after winning a silver medal at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, she wants one last shot at the gold.
In Tokyo, Marta made history by becoming the first footballer to score in five straight Olympic Games.
She scored five goals in 13 NWSL games for Orlando Pride last season and Brazil manager Arthur Elias said "she's playing well, she deserved to be on this list" for Paris 2024.
Alexandre Lacazette (France)
14:48 BST 22 July
Paris 2024: Who to watch?
Thierry Henry has selected Alexandre Lacazette to captain France at their home Games.
"We all have the same ambition, to go all the way and win a medal," the 33-year-old said. "The fact that it’s a home Games is really going to motivate us."
The Lyon forward hasn't played for his country since 2017 but scored 22 goals in 35 games for the Ligue 1 club last season, showing he is still in good form.
Sevilla's Loic Bade is another overage inclusion, along with Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is the only Premier League player in the squad.
Kylian Mbappe, who had hoped to be part of the squad as an overage player, is not involved , external- as his new club Real Madrid did not want any of their players taking part at the Games.
Aitana Bonmati (Spain)
14:44 BST 22 July
Paris 2024: Who to watch?
Spain have never had a women's team at the Olympics before but they head to Paris as one of the favourites.
The reigning world champions have lost only twice in 14 matches since beating England in last August's World Cup final.
Montse Tome's squad is packed with superstars, but all eyes will be on Aitana Bonmati, a player known for stepping up in the biggest moments.
After winning the Nations League with Spain and the quadruple with Barcelona this season, can the 26-year-old add another gold medal to her collection?
Paris 2024: Football players to watch?
14:40 BST 22 July
Right, we promised to take a look at some of the star players you can expect to watch in the football tournament at this summer's Olympic Games.
The men's squads are restricted to under-23s players, with the exception of up to three overage players, while the women's squads have no age restrictions.
'We want to build on the FA Cup win'
14:37 BST 22 July
More from Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth on the importance of the women's team and academy to the club.
"Delivering a successful women’s team and a thriving, productive academy are both key objectives of my job and I have a strong background in both areas," he wrote, in a message to fans on the club's website.
"Women’s football is arguably the most exciting area of growth in the global game and we want to be part of that.
“Last season’s FA Cup win was a fantastic landmark as our first major women’s trophy and now we want to build on that with Marc [Skinner] his staff and the players.
"Youth development has also been a huge part of my career and I see it as a crucial element of success for any football club – but especially for Manchester United where homegrown players have such a rich history."
Last season fell below the required standards - Ashworth
14:32 BST 22 July
Manchester United
Manchester United's sporting director Dan Ashworth addressed the fans through the club's website, external for the first time since his appointment on 1 July.
He said: "We are allclear that last season fell below the required standards in the Premier Leagueand Champions League but, by winning the FA Cup in such impressive fashion, ourplayers and staff showed what they are capable of when everyone pulls togetherand performs to their potential.”
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge outings
14:27 BST 22 July
Chelsea
Champions Chelsea have announced they will play three WSL home matches at Stamford Bridge this season.
Sonia Bompastor's side will host Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool at the Bridge.
Chelsea's opening day opponents, Aston Villa, have already announced they will play all 11 home fixtures at Villa Park.
Arsenal, meanwhile, will play eight home fixtures at Emirates Stadium - including the first five league matches of their campaign.
WSL derby days
14:24 BST 22 July
This season's fixture list in the WSL include a couple of derby double-headers.
Here is a list of the most notable derby days:
- 16/17 November - Everton v Liverpool and Tottenham v Arsenal
- 18/19 January - Manchester City v Manchester United
- 15/16 February - Arsenal v Tottenham
- 3/4 May - Liverpool v Everton and Manchester United v Manchester City
Spurs opener for Palace
14:18 BST 22 July
Newly-promoted Crystal Palace face a trip across London for an opening game at FA Cup runners-up Tottenham, while the FA Cup holders Manchester United are at home to West Ham.
Miedema set for Arsenal return in Man City colours?
14:14 BST 22 July
Football is a funny old game.
Eyebrows were raised when all-time WSL leading scorer Vivianne Miedema left Arsenal, after the club made the decision not to renew her contract, but the striker didn't find herself without a club for long as Manchester City swooped in.
Now, the Dutchwoman's first competitive game in a sky blue shirt could come away at her former club.
WSL opening weekend fixtures
14:04 BST 22 July
Here is the full list of WSL fixtures for the opening weekend of the campaign, with matches to be played on 21-22 September:
- Arsenal v Manchester City
- Brighton v Everton
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Leicester City
- Manchester United v West Ham
- Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Chelsea start title defence live on BBC
14:00 BST 22 JulyBreaking
It's time to get excited for the upcoming WSL season with the fixtures out for everyone to plan what matches they'll be attending.
The big talking point from the opening weekend of fixtures, on 21-22 September, is that Arsenal, who finished third last season, will host 2023-24 runners-up Manchester City.
Champions Chelsea, embarking on a fresh era under Sonia Bompastor, will start their defence at home to Aston Villa.
Chelsea's opening fixture will be broadcast live on the BBC.
Postpublished at 13:59 British Summer Time 22 July
13:59 BST 22 July
We will have a look at the players to watch at the Olympic football tournament in a moment, after checking out this season's WSL fixtures, which are about to be announced...
What's the format for the Olympic football tournament?
13:53 BST 22 July
The action kicks off in the Olympic football tournament on Wednesday, two days before the Paris Games' official opening ceremony.
In the men’s section, 16 teams will compete in four groups of four. The top two will progress to the quarter-finals when knockout football begins.
In the women’s tournament, 12 teams will take part, making up three groups of four. The top two, along with the two best third-placed sides, will go through to the quarter-finals.
There will be a bronze-medal match in both the men's and women's tournaments.
Matches will be played in seven stadiums across the country.
Both finals will be held at Parc des Princes - the home of Paris St-Germain - with the men's gold-medal match on 9 August and the women's on 10 August.
Olympic football - why no Team GB?
13:49 BST 22 July
Great Britain didn't enter a men's team for qualifying and the Lionesses - GB's representatives - missed out on qualification by goal difference.
They came second in their Nations League group, pipped to top spot by the Netherlands.