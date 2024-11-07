For employees | HCA Florida (2024)

As is communicated during onboarding, all new employees must pay for their uniforms. New employees are provided an authorization form with all required color and logo information, which they bring when making their purchase as LogoKick, located conveniently close to the hospital in the Home Depot shopping center off of Tower Road.

In order to maintain our commitment to patient-centered care through our outlined dress code, certain restrictions must be enforced. They include the following:

All employees are asked to adhere to the dress code at all times while working, including when only in the facility to attend meetings.

Exceptions to the scrub/uniform titles are not under consideration, but if you own scrubs that are your department's color, you can take those to Logo Kick for the required embroidery.If an employee transfers to another department, the employee will need to buy new uniforms with the new department specific name/logo. The outlined scrub categories are defined as follows:

A key piece of this identification is the department name/logo embroidered on the scrubs/uniforms. In order to maintain the consistent appearance across our facilities, it is required that all scrubs be embroidered with according department names/logos. Additionally, departments have been placed in specific uniform categories, with each having different instructions for what they can wear with regard to scrub color, polos, khakis, etc.

Defined dress codes have consistently proven to be a best practice that directly affects patient safety and satisfaction. Consistent and recognizable uniforms allow patients and their family members to easily identify caregivers and hospital staff, reducing unnecessary anxiety during what can be a vulnerable and critical time.

For an urgent security response, call SECOM at (352) 333-4822 (*34822 from a hospital phone) or the Employee Emergency Status Line, active only during emergencies, at (352) 313-8777.

Our occupational health department is a function within human resources. The Director of Occupational Health serves as the hospital’s Employee Injury Coordinator and is tasked with assessing employee work practices, equipment selections, ergonomics and many other functions essential to a healthy work environment.

We conduct an annual Hazard Vulnerability Analysis (HVA) to assess potential threats to our operations and preparedness. The HVA guides our planning and training activities. We revise our Comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan (CEMP) each year and submit it to the Alachua County Department of Emergency Management for approval.

Below are some tips to help keep yourself safe:

Our Security Communications Desk is a located inside the main lobby and is staffed at all times to answer phone calls and assist patients, visitors, and staff. You may contact SECOM at (352) 333-4822.

Our Security Team is made up of uniformed officers from Allied Universal Services, the Gainesville Police Department, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

We all have an important role to play in making sure our environment is safe for our patients and our employees. Our physical security program is focused on implementing innovative, value-added solutions that help colleagues deliver high-quality services in a threat-free workplace. Our goal is to provide protection and security to our patients, people, systems and facilities.

Call the Verifications Department to submit a request and make alternate payment arrangements (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, check or money order). Provide the company code HCA747 and the employee’s social security number.

Visit Thomas and Company and select “Request Employment and Wage Verification” (green button) on the home page. The requesting party will be charged a nominal processing fee. Provide the company code HCA747 and the employee’s social security number.

The PACE Program is designed to attract and retain outstanding professional nurses who provide care within the professional practice model. These efforts are directed toward improving healthcare for our community, enhancing the mission of our organization, and striving for personal and professional growth.

The HCA Hope Fund is an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)3 charity. The goal of the HCA Hope Fund is simple: to help HCA employees and their immediate families who are affected by hardship. This includes disasters, extended illness/injury and other special situations. The fund provides emergency information, referrals and/or financial aid. HCA employees, vendors, affiliated physicians and the general public can make tax-deductible donations to the fund.

The GGG is a grassroots employee organization, made up of HCA staff throughout Florida and we welcome the participation of our friends, family, physicians and volunteers in helping to improve healthcare in Florida. GGG provides a unique way for all our staff to become informed, involved, and politically active.

In order to access the scheduler, your computer must use Internet Explorer version 6.0 or higher. If you do not use Internet Explorer, you will not be able to access the site. To determine your IE version, open your internet browser, click on "Help" and then select "About Internet Explorer." The version will be displayed in the information screen.

Keep track of your wages and PTO from this helpful website. You can get information 24/7 and paystubs are posted on the Thursday before payday.

FAQs

HCA Employment Verification-124 consists of a series of questions that are used by employers to verify an individual's work history and qualifications. The questions are divided into two main sections: Employment History and Professional Credentials.

Thomas Frist Jr. and Jack Massey envisioned a healthcare company with the scale, resources and clinical expertise to provide care focused on the patient. In 1968, they formed Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). At that time, HCA Healthcare was one of the first hospital companies in the United States.

If you don't know your 3-4 ID, ask your manager. If you don't know your password, contact IT&S Customer Support.

Frequently Asked Questions Enter the division web Menu in your browser. (https://facilityscheduler.app.medcity.net/FacilityScheduler/(Division)/) Enter your Username. - Affiliate: Unique ID. ... Enter your Password: - Affiliate - Assigned password. ... Enter the Domain: (Facility Specific or leave blank). Click Login.

Dates of employment, Title (job classification), and. Salary verification (only verify the salary that is given to you is correct or not correct)

Those requesting employment or salary verification may access THE WORK NUMBER® online at https://www.theworknumber.com/verifiers/ using DOL's code: 10915. You may also contact the service directly via phone at: 1-800-367-5690.

On November 17, 2006, HCA became a private company for the third time when it completed a merger in which the company was acquired by a private investor group including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, together with Merrill Lynch and HCA Healthcare founder Thomas F. Frist Jr.

The plaintiffs first sued in 2022, alleging HCA and its Mission Health system held an unlawful monopoly over general acute care, which includes diagnostic and treatment services at hospitals, and outpatient services.

HCA Healthcare is one of the country's leading providers of healthcare services with 182 hospitals and 2,300+ sites across 20 states and the United Kingdom.

Points never expire, and they go with you if you transfer to another HCA Healthcare location. To redeem your points: Log in to the recognition website, click the Rewards button to view options, make a selection, click Add to Cart and submit your order.

The 401(k) Plan combines contributions from your facility with your own contributions to help you save for the future. Your facility provides a 100% annual match on your contribution (from 3% to 9% of pay). That means for every $1 you contribute, your facility contributes $1 (up to your matching level).

A Health Care Account (HCA) is a flexible spending account that provides a tax-advantaged way to pay for eligible out- of-pocket medical, prescription, dental, and vision care expenses for you and your qualified dependents.

HCA Inspire enables HCA Healthcare colleagues to communicate through social media-like feeds and receive important unit, facility, division, and enterprise communication.

Most Common Email Formats at HCA Healthcare HCA Healthcare Email Formats Example Percentage First.Last@hcamidwest.com John.Doe@hcamidwest.com 96% Last.First@hcamidwest.com Doe.John@hcamidwest.com 2% FLast@hcamidwest.com JDoe@hcamidwest.com 1% First.MiddleLast@hcamidwest.com John.MichaelDoe@hcamidwest.com 1% 3 more rows

The Facility Scheduler, presented in a calendar format, provides you with a visual reference for the frequency of the facility tasks pertaining to the reservation.

To verify employment for a former or current Parallon colleague, please contact Thomas and Company at (615) 242-8246.

Both employees and employers (or authorized representatives of the employer) must complete the form. On the form, an employee must attest to their employment authorization. The employee must also present their employer with acceptable documents as evidence of identity and employment authorization.

Employers may conduct employment verifications internally or partner with a qualified background check provider to complete them. The process typically involves contacting previous employers to confirm a candidate's past work history, including companies they worked for, positions they held, and employment dates.

A background check helps to verify your previous employers and that you have the relevant skills an employer wants. To check your credentials, a prospective employer calls your previous employers directly to verify the accuracy of jobs and dates of employment in your application.