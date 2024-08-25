For employees | HCA Florida (2024)

We all have an important role to play in making sure our environment is safe for our patients and our employees. Our physical security program is focused on implementing innovative, value-added solutions that help colleagues deliver high-quality services in a threat-free workplace. Our goal is to provide protection and security to our patients, people, systems and facilities.

Security staff

Our Security Team is made up of uniformed officers from Allied Universal Services, the Gainesville Police Department, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Security Communications Center (SECOM)

Our Security Communications Desk is a located inside the main lobby and is staffed at all times to answer phone calls and assist patients, visitors, and staff. You may contact SECOM at (352) 333-4822.

Personal safety tips

Below are some tips to help keep yourself safe:

Lock your car doors and always keep valuables you might leave inside your car hidden from view.

When possible, travel to/from your car in groups. Security escorts are available at (352) 333-4822.

Do not bring valuables with you to the hospital. If you must do so, secure them. If you are a patient, your nurse can call security so that your valuables can be stored while you are here.

Program the SECOM phone number, (352) 333-4822, into your cell phone so you can call from anywhere if you need assistance.

If you see something, say something. Call for help if you experience anything threatening, unsafe, or alarming.

Emergency preparedness

We conduct an annual Hazard Vulnerability Analysis (HVA) to assess potential threats to our operations and preparedness. The HVA guides our planning and training activities. We revise our Comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan (CEMP) each year and submit it to the Alachua County Department of Emergency Management for approval.

Occupational health

Our occupational health department is a function within human resources. The Director of Occupational Health serves as the hospital’s Employee Injury Coordinator and is tasked with assessing employee work practices, equipment selections, ergonomics and many other functions essential to a healthy work environment.

Contact information

For an urgent security response, call SECOM at (352) 333-4822 (*34822 from a hospital phone) or the Employee Emergency Status Line, active only during emergencies, at (352) 313-8777.

Scan the QR code above to download the SECOM phone number!